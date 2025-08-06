GNOME Display Manager (GDM) fails to start on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 and CentOS 7.0

Description

GDM fails to start on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 and CentOS 7.0 with the following error:

Workaround

Permanently enable permissive mode for Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux).

As root, edit the /etc/selinux/config file to set SELINUX to permissive .

SELINUX=permissive

Reboot the system.

~]# reboot

For more information, see Permissive Mode in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 SELinux User's and Administrator's Guide .



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200167868

