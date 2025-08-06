NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
VMs with vGPUs on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture fail to power on

Description

An otherwise correctly configured VMware vSphere ESXi 7.0 Update 2 server fails to boot VMs with vGPUs on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere if the server being managed by a version of VMware vCenter Server older than 7.0.2. This version of VMware vCenter is released with ESXi 7.0 VMware vSphere Update 2.

When this issue occurs, the following error message is seen:

Insufficient resources. One or more devices (pciPassthru0) required by VM vm-name are not available on host host-name


Workaround

Use VMware vCenter Server 7.0.2 or a later compatible update

Status

Open

