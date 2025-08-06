NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  Suspend and resume between hosts running different versions of the vGPU manager fails
Download PDF

Suspend and resume between hosts running different versions of the vGPU manager fails

Description

Suspending a VM configured with vGPU on a host running one version of the vGPU manager and resuming the VM on a host running a version from an older main release branch fails. For example, suspending a VM on a host that is running the vGPU manager from release 19.0 and resuming the VM on a host running the vGPU manager from release 18.4 fails. When this issue occurs, an error is reported by your hypervisor management software.

  • Citrix XenCenter: There were no servers available to complete the specified operation
  • VMware vCenter Server: One or more devices (pciPassthru0) required by VM vm-name are not available on host host-name

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

Ref. #

200602087

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.