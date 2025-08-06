vGPU allocation policy fails when multiple VMs are started simultaneously
Description
If multiple VMs are started simultaneously, vSphere may not adhere to the placement policy currently in effect. For example, if the default placement policy (breadth-first) is in effect, and 4 physical GPUs are available with no resident vGPUs, then starting 4 VMs simultaneously should result in one vGPU on each GPU. In practice, more than one vGPU may end up resident on a GPU.
Workaround
Start VMs individually.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200042690