Users' sessions may freeze during vMotion migration of VMs configured with vGPU

Description

When vMotion is used to migrate a VM configured with vGPU to another host, users' sessions may freeze for up to several seconds during the migration.

These factors may increase the length of time for which a session freezes:

Continuous use of the frame buffer by the workload, which typically occurs with workloads such as video streaming

A large amount of vGPU frame buffer

A large amount of system memory

Limited network bandwidth

Workaround

Administrators can mitigate the effects on end users by avoiding migration of VMs configured with vGPU during business hours or warning end users that migration is about to start and that they may experience session freezes.

End users experiencing this issue must wait for their sessions to resume when the migration is complete.



Status

Open



Ref. #

2569578

