Console VGA cannot be disabled

Description

In Citrix Hypervisor releases since 8.1, a VM's console VGA interface cannot be disabled by using the command xe vm-param-set uuid=vm-uuid platform:vgpu_extra_args="disable_vnc=1".

This behavior is the result of the following changes that Citrix introduced in XenServer release 8.1:

The command xe vm-param-set for assigning plugin configuration parameters has been withdrawn.

Plugin parameters can no longer be set for vGPUs that were created by using Citrix XenCenter. They can be set only for vGPUs that were created from the command line by using the xe command.

Version

Since Citrix Hypervisor release 8.1



Workaround

Create the vGPU by using the xe command and specify plugin parameters for the group to which the vGPU belongs as explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide .



Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

200569785

