Local VGA console is momentarily unblanked when Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops changes resolution of the VM desktop

Description

When Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops establishes a remote connection to a VM using vGPU, the VM’s local VGA console display in XenCenter is blanked (assuming the VM local console has not been disabled by setting disable_vnc=1 in the vGPU plugin's parameters). If the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops session changes resolution of the VM’s desktop, the local VGA console momentarily unblanks, allowing a XenCenter user to briefly view the desktop.



Workaround

Disable the VM’s local VGA console.

Citrix Hypervisor 8.1 or later: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-param-set uuid= vgpu-uuid extra_args=disable_vnc=1

Citrix Hypervisor earlier than 8.1: Copy Copied! xe vm-param-set uuid=vm-uuid platform:vgpu_extra_args="disable_vnc=1"

Status

Open



Ref. #

NVIDIA-145/1375164

