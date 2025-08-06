Local VGA console is momentarily unblanked when Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops changes resolution of the VM desktop
Description
When Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops establishes a remote connection to a VM using vGPU, the VM’s local VGA console display in XenCenter is blanked (assuming the VM local console has not been disabled by setting
disable_vnc=1 in the vGPU plugin's parameters). If the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops session changes resolution of the VM’s desktop, the local VGA console momentarily unblanks, allowing a XenCenter user to briefly view the desktop.
Workaround
Disable the VM’s local VGA console.
- Citrix Hypervisor 8.1 or later:
[root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-param-set uuid=vgpu-uuid extra_args=disable_vnc=1
- Citrix Hypervisor earlier than 8.1:
xe vm-param-set uuid=vm-uuid platform:vgpu_extra_args="disable_vnc=1"
Status
Open
Ref. #
NVIDIA-145/1375164