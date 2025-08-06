Guest VM frame buffer listed by nvidia-smi for vGPUs on GPUs that support SRIOV is incorrect
Description
The amount of frame buffer listed in a guest VM by the nvidia-smi command for vGPUs on GPUs that support Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) is incorrect. Specifically, the amount of frame buffer listed is the amount of frame buffer allocated for the vGPU type minus the size of the VMMU segment (
vmmu_page_size). Examples of GPUs that support SRIOV are GPUs based on the NIVIDIA Ampere architecture, such as NVIDA A100 PCIe 40GB or NVIDA A100 HGX 40GB.
For example, frame buffer for -4C and -20C vGPU types is listed as follows:
- For -4C vGPU types, frame buffer is listed as 3963 MB instead of 4096 MB.
- For -20C vGPU types, frame buffer is listed as 20347 MB instead of 20480 MB.
Status
Open
Ref. #
200524749