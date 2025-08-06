Hot plugging and unplugging vCPUs causes a blue-screen crash in Windows VMs
Description
Hot plugging or unplugging vCPUs causes a blue-screen crash in Windows VMs that are running NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers.
When the blue-screen crash occurs, one of the following error messages may also be seen:
SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION(nvlddmkm.sys)
DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL(nvlddmkm.sys)
NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers do not support hot plugging and unplugging of vCPUs.
Status
Closed
Ref. #
2101499