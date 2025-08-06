Linux graphics driver installation from a .run file fails

Description

Installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux from a .run file fails while the installer is building the kernel modules. This issue occurs if the /tmp file system has insufficient space for the temporary files that are created when the kernel modules are being built.



Workaround

Set the TMPDIR environment variable to a disk location that has more than 2GB of free space and try again



Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

5352892

