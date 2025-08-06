VM bugchecks on shutdown/restart when Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops is installed and NVIDIA driver is uninstalled or upgraded.
Description
If the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops agent is installed in a VM before any NVIDIA GPU driver is installed, the VM will bugcheck (bluescreen) when the NVIDIA driver is subsequently upgraded or uninstalled. The bugcheck code is 0x7E,
SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED.
Workaround
Use one of the following workarounds:
- Do a force shutdown of the VM and restart it.
- Install the NVIDIA driver in guest VMs before installing Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.
Status
Open
Ref. #
NVIDIA-295/200018125