VM bugchecks on shutdown/restart when Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops is installed and NVIDIA driver is uninstalled or upgraded.

Description

If the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops agent is installed in a VM before any NVIDIA GPU driver is installed, the VM will bugcheck (bluescreen) when the NVIDIA driver is subsequently upgraded or uninstalled. The bugcheck code is 0x7E, SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED .



Workaround

Use one of the following workarounds:

Do a force shutdown of the VM and restart it.

Install the NVIDIA driver in guest VMs before installing Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.

Status

Open



Ref. #

NVIDIA-295/200018125

