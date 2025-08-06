When a licensed client deployed by using VMware instant clone technology is destroyed, it does not return the license

Description

When a user logs out of a VM deployed by using Omnissa Horizon instant clone technology, the VM is deleted and OS is not shut down cleanly. The NVIDIA vGPU software license that was being used by the VM is not returned to the license server, which could cause the license server to run out of licenses.



Workaround

Deploy the instant-clone desktop pool with the following options:

Floating user assignment

user assignment All Machines Up-Front provisioning

This configuration will allow the MAC address to be reused on the newly cloned VMs.

For more information, refer to the documentation for the version of Omnissa Horizon or VMware Horizon that you are using:

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200744338

