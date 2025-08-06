NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load after upgrade on XenServer
Description
NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load after an upgrade of NVIDIA vGPU software from an 11.x release to a 12.x release on XenServer. This issue occurs because the hypervisor name in the RPM package name has changed from
xenserver to
CitrixHypervisor.
The attempted upgrade fails its dependency checks as follows:
[root@localhost ~]# rpm -Uvh NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-580.65.05.x86_64.rpm
error: Failed dependencies:
NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver conflicts with NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-1:8.2-580.65.05.x86_64
Workaround
-
Determine the full name of the installed RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager.
[root@localhost ~]# rpm -qa | grep NV NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-8.2-550.163.02.x86_64
-
Remove the installed RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager.
[root@localhost ~]# rpm -ev NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-8.2-550.163.02.x86_64 Preparing packages... NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-1:8.2-550.163.02.x86_64
-
Perform a fresh installation of the latest RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager.
[root@localhost ~]# rpm -ivh NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-580.65.05.x86_64.rpm Preparing... ################################# [100%] Updating / installing... 1:NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-1:8.################################# [100%]
-
Reboot the hypervisor host.
[root@localhost ~]# reboot
Status
Open
Ref. #
200682984