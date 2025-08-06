NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load after upgrade on XenServer
Download PDF

NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load after upgrade on XenServer

Description

NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load after an upgrade of NVIDIA vGPU software from an 11.x release to a 12.x release on XenServer. This issue occurs because the hypervisor name in the RPM package name has changed from xenserver to CitrixHypervisor.

The attempted upgrade fails its dependency checks as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[root@localhost ~]# rpm -Uvh NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-580.65.05.x86_64.rpm
error: Failed dependencies:
        NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver conflicts with NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-1:8.2-580.65.05.x86_64


Workaround

  1. Determine the full name of the installed RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@localhost ~]# rpm -qa | grep NV
NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-8.2-550.163.02.x86_64

  2. Remove the installed RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@localhost ~]# rpm -ev NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-8.2-550.163.02.x86_64
Preparing packages...
NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-1:8.2-550.163.02.x86_64

  3. Perform a fresh installation of the latest RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@localhost ~]# rpm -ivh NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-580.65.05.x86_64.rpm
Preparing...                          ################################# [100%]
Updating / installing...
   1:NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-1:8.################################# [100%]

  4. Reboot the hypervisor host.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@localhost ~]# reboot

Status

Open

Ref. #

200682984

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.