Multiple RDP session reconnections on Windows Server 2022 can consume all frame buffer

Description

Multiple RDP session reconnections in a Windows Server 2022 guest VM can consume all the frame buffer of a vGPU or physical GPU. When this issue occurs, users' screens becomes black, their sessions are disconnected but left intact, and they cannot log on again. The following error message is written to the event log on the hypervisor host:

The Desktop Window Manager process has exited. 
(Process exit code: 0xe0464645, Restart count: 1, Primary display device ID: )

Version

This issue affects only the Windows Server 2022 guest OS.

Workaround

Periodically restart the Windows Server 2022 guest VM to prevent all frame buffer from being consumed.

Status

Open

Ref. #

3583766

