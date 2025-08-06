NVIDIA Control Panel Crashes in a VM connected to two 4K displays

Description

When NVIDIA Control Panel is started in a VM connected through a pass-through GPU to two 4K displays, a Citrix HDX 3D Pro Warning pop-up window opens containing the following error message:

Copy Copied! Full screen applications are not supported on Citrix HDX 3D Pro. Press Ok to exit

NVIDIA Control Panel then crashes.

After the VM is rebooted, NVIDIA Control Panel is available again.



Version

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops 7.16



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200393766

