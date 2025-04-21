This release family of NVIDIA vGPU software provides support for several NVIDIA GPUs on validated server hardware platforms, Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM hypervisor software versions, and guest operating systems. It also supports the version of NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit that is compatible with R580 drivers.



This release of NVIDIA vGPU software on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM provides support for several NVIDIA GPUs running on validated server hardware platforms.

For a list of validated server platforms, refer to NVIDIA GRID Certified Servers.

The supported products for each type of NVIDIA vGPU software deployment depend on the GPU.



GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture

Note: GPUs based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture support the manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode.

GPU SR-IOV - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases Mixed vGPU Configuration - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3 Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode) Series Time-Sliced NVIDIA vGPU on Single-Instance GPU4 1:1 MIG-Backed NVIDIA vGPU5 Time-Sliced, MIG-Backed NVIDIA vGPU GPU Pass Through NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps





GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture

Note: GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture support the manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode.

GPU SR-IOV - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases Mixed vGPU Configuration - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3 Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode) Series NVIDIA vGPU GPU Pass Through NVIDIA L40S 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA L40 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA L20 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA L4 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA L2 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps





GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

Note: The manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode is not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

GPU SR-IOV - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases Mixed vGPU Configuration - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3 Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode) Series NVIDIA vGPU GPU Pass Through NVIDIA A406 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA A16 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA A10 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA A2 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA RTX A60006 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA RTX A55006 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA RTX A50006 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps





GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Turing Architecture

Note: SR-IOV and the manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode are not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Turing™ architecture.

GPU Mixed vGPU Configuration - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3 Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode) Series NVIDIA vGPU GPU Pass Through Tesla T4 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps Quadro RTX 6000 6 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps Quadro RTX 6000 passive6 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps Quadro RTX 80006 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps Quadro RTX 8000 passive6 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps





GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Volta Architecture

Note: SR-IOV and the manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode are not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Volta architecture.

GPU Mixed vGPU Configuration - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3 Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode) Series NVIDIA vGPU GPU Pass Through Tesla V100 SXM2 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps Tesla V100 SXM2 32GB 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps Tesla V100 PCIe 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps Tesla V100 PCIe 32GB 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps Tesla V100S PCIe 32GB 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps Tesla V100 FHHL 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps





GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Maxwell Graphic Architecture

Note: The following NVIDIA vGPU software features are not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA NVIDIA Maxwell™ graphic architecture: SR-IOV

Configuration of vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer on the same physical GPU (mixed-size mode)

Manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode

GPU Mixed vGPU Series Configuration - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3 NVIDIA vGPU GPU Pass Through Tesla M10 10.0 9.6, 9.4 8.10 vWS

vPC

vApps vWS

vApps





Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM supports a mixture of different types of time-sliced vGPUs on the same physical GPU. Any combination of A-series, B-series, and Q-series vGPUs with any amount of frame buffer can reside on the same physical GPU simultaneously. The total amount of frame buffer allocated to the vGPUs on a physical GPU must not exceed the amount of frame buffer that the physical GPU has.

For example, the following combinations of vGPUs can reside on the same physical GPU simultaneously:

A40-2B and A40-2Q

A40-2Q and A40-4Q

A40-2B and A40-4Q

By default, a GPU or GPU instance supports only vGPUs with the same amount of frame buffer and, therefore, is in equal-size mode. To support vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer, the GPU or GPU instance must be put into mixed-size mode. In mixed-size mode, the maximum number of some types of vGPU allowed on a GPU or GPU instance is less than in equal-size mode. For more information, refer to Virtual GPU Software User Guide .

Some GPUs support display-off and display-enabled modes but must be used in NVIDIA vGPU software deployments in display-off mode.

The GPUs listed in the following table support multiple display modes. As shown in the table, some GPUs are supplied from the factory in display-off mode, but other GPUs are supplied in a display-enabled mode.

GPU Mode as Supplied from the Factory NVIDIA A40 Display-off NVIDIA L40 Display-off NVIDIA L40S Display-off NVIDIA L20 Display-off NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled Display-off NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Display enabled NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Display enabled NVIDIA RTX A5000 Display enabled NVIDIA RTX A5500 Display enabled NVIDIA RTX A6000 Display enabled NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition Display-off

A GPU that is supplied from the factory in display-off mode, such as the NVIDIA A40 GPU, might be in a display-enabled mode if its mode has previously been changed.

To change the mode of a GPU that supports multiple display modes, use the displaymodeselector tool, which you can request from the NVIDIA Display Mode Selector Tool page on the NVIDIA Developer website.

Note: Only the GPUs listed in the table support the displaymodeselector tool. Other GPUs that support NVIDIA vGPU software do not support the displaymodeselector tool and, unless otherwise stated, do not require display mode switching.

This release supports only the hypervisor software releases listed in the table.

Note: If a specific release, even an update release, is not listed, it’s not supported.

Software Releases Supported Notes Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0 All NVIDIA GPUs that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are supported with vGPU and in pass-through mode. Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.6 All NVIDIA GPUs that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are supported with vGPU and in pass-through mode. Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.4 All NVIDIA GPUs that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are supported with vGPU and in pass-through mode. Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 8.10 All NVIDIA GPUs that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are supported with vGPU and in pass-through mode. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (OSV) 4.16 4.15 Supported on only the following GPUs with vGPU and in pass-through mode: NVIDIA RTX A6000

NVIDIA RTX A5500

NVIDIA RTX A5000

NVIDIA A40

NVIDIA A16

NVIDIA A10

NVIDIA A2

NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada

NVIDIA L40S

NVIDIA L40

NVIDIA L20

NVIDIA L4

NVIDIA L2 Other GPUs that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are not supported.

NVIDIA vGPU software supports several Windows releases and Linux distributions as a guest OS. The supported guest operating systems depend on the hypervisor software version.

Note: Use only a guest OS release that is listed as supported by NVIDIA vGPU software with your virtualization software. To be listed as supported, a guest OS release must be supported not only by NVIDIA vGPU software, but also by your virtualization software. NVIDIA cannot support guest OS releases that your virtualization software does not support. NVIDIA vGPU software supports only 64-bit guest operating systems. No 32-bit guest operating systems are supported.





Note: Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM and RHV support Windows guest operating systems under specific Red Hat subscription programs. For details, refer to Certified Guest Operating Systems in Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat Virtualization, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM.

NVIDIA vGPU software supports only the 64-bit Windows releases listed as a guest OS on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM. The releases of Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM for which a Windows release is supported depend on whether NVIDIA vGPU or pass-through GPU is used.

Note: If a specific release, even an update release, is not listed, it’s not supported. Windows Enterprise multi-session is not supported.





Windows Server 2022

Windows 11 24H2 and all Windows 11 releases supported by Microsoft up to and including this release

NVIDIA vGPU software supports only the 64-bit Linux distributions listed as a guest OS on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM. The releases of Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM for which a Linux release is supported depend on whether NVIDIA vGPU or pass-through GPU is used.

Note: If a specific release, even an update release, is not listed, it’s not supported. Rocky Linux releases that are compatible with supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases are also supported as a guest OS.





Deprecated: CentOS Linux 8 (2105)

CentOS Linux 8 (2105) Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 Supported only in console and command-line interface (CLI) mode because NVIDIA vGPU software does not support the Wayland display server protocol Not supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM hypervisor 8 and 9 releases

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6 Not supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM hypervisor 8 releases

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Not supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM hypervisor 8 releases

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10

The releases in this release family of NVIDIA vGPU software support NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 13.0.

To build a CUDA application, the system must have the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit and the libraries required for linking. For details of the components of NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit, refer to NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 12.8 Release Notes .

To run a CUDA application, the system must have a CUDA-enabled GPU and an NVIDIA display driver that is compatible with the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit release that was used to build the application. If the application relies on dynamic linking for libraries, the system must also have the correct version of these libraries.

For more information about NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit, refer to CUDA Toolkit Documentation 13.0.

Note: If you are using NVIDIA vGPU software with CUDA on Linux, avoid conflicting installation methods by installing CUDA from a distribution-independent runfile package. Do not install CUDA from a distribution-specific RPM or Deb package. To ensure that the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is not overwritten when CUDA is installed, deselect the CUDA driver when selecting the CUDA components to install. For more information, see NVIDIA CUDA Installation Guide for Linux .

vGPU Migration is supported on all supported GPUs, but only on a subset of supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM releases and guest operating systems.

Limitations with vGPU Migration Support

For a host that is running Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.4, the following migrations are not supported:

Migration between hosts that are running different versions of the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager driver, even within the same NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager driver branch

Migration to or from a host that is running a version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM that uses of a vendor-specific VFIO framework

Unless explicitly stated otherwise, these restrictions do not apply to a host that is running Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM since 9.6. For example, the following migrations are supported:

Migration between hosts that are running different versions of the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager driver

Migration between a host that is running Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.6 and a host that is running Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0

vGPU migration is disabled for a VM for which any of the following NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit features is enabled:

Unified memory

Debuggers

Profilers

Supported Hypervisor Software Releases

Since Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.4



Supported Guest OS Releases

Windows and Linux.



Known Issues with vGPU Migration Support

Use Case Affected GPUs Issue Migration between hosts with different ECC memory configuration All GPUs that support vGPU Migration Migration of VMs configured with vGPU stops before the migration is complete

To support applications and workloads that are compute or graphics intensive, multiple vGPUs can be added to a single VM. The assignment of more than one vGPU to a VM is supported only on a subset of vGPUs and hypervisor software releases.

The supported vGPUs depend on the architecture of the GPU on which the vGPUs reside:

For GPUs based on the NVIDIA Volta architecture and later GPU architectures, all Q-series vGPUs are supported. On GPUs that support the Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) feature, both time-sliced and MIG-backed vGPUs are supported.

Q-series vGPUs are supported. On GPUs that support the Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) feature, both time-sliced and MIG-backed vGPUs are supported. For GPUs based on the NVIDIA Pascal™ architecture, only Q-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer are supported.

For GPUs based on the NVIDIA NVIDIA Maxwell™ graphic architecture, only Q-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer are supported.

You can assign multiple vGPUs with differing amounts of frame buffer to a single VM, provided the board type and the series of all the vGPUs is the same. For example, you can assign an A40-48Q vGPU and an A40-16Q vGPU to the same VM. However, you cannot assign an A30-8Q vGPU and an A16-8Q vGPU to the same VM.



Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture

Board vGPU NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition All Q-series vGPUs





Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture

Board vGPU NVIDIA L40S All Q-series vGPUs NVIDIA L40 All Q-series vGPUs NVIDIA L20 NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled All Q-series vGPUs NVIDIA L4 All Q-series vGPUs NVIDIA L2 All Q-series vGPUs NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada All Q-series vGPUs NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada All Q-series vGPUs NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada All Q-series vGPUs





Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture

Board vGPU NVIDIA A40 All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1). NVIDIA A16 All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1). NVIDIA A10 All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1). NVIDIA A2 All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1). NVIDIA RTX A6000 All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1). NVIDIA RTX A5500 All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1). NVIDIA RTX A5000 All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).





Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Turing GPU Architecture

Board vGPU Tesla T4 All Q-series vGPUs Quadro RTX 6000 All Q-series vGPUs Quadro RTX 6000 passive All Q-series vGPUs Quadro RTX 8000 All Q-series vGPUs Quadro RTX 8000 passive All Q-series vGPUs





Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Volta GPU Architecture

Board vGPU Tesla V100 SXM2 32GB All Q-series vGPUs Tesla V100 PCIe 32GB All Q-series vGPUs Tesla V100S PCIe 32GB All Q-series vGPUs Tesla V100 SXM2 All Q-series vGPUs Tesla V100 PCIe All Q-series vGPUs Tesla V100 FHHL All Q-series vGPUs





Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Maxwell GPU Architecture

Board vGPU Tesla M10 M10-8Q





Note: This type of vGPU cannot be assigned with other types of vGPU to the same VM.

NVIDIA vGPU software supports up to a maximum of 16 vGPUs per VM.

All hypervisor releases that support NVIDIA vGPU software are supported.

Peer-to-peer CUDA transfers enable device memory between vGPUs on different GPUs that are assigned to the same VM to be accessed from within the CUDA kernels. NVLink is a high-bandwidth interconnect that enables fast communication between such vGPUs. Peer-to-Peer CUDA transfers over NVLink are supported only on a subset of vGPUs, Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM releases, and guest OS releases.

Only Q-series time-sliced vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer on physical GPUs that support NVLink are supported.

Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfer Support on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture

Board vGPU NVIDIA A40 A40-48Q NVIDIA A10 A10-24Q NVIDIA RTX A6000 A6000-48Q NVIDIA RTX A5500 A5500-24Q NVIDIA RTX A5000 A5000-24Q





Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfer Support on the NVIDIA Turing GPU Architecture

Board vGPU Quadro RTX 6000 RTX6000-24Q Quadro RTX 6000 passive RTX6000P-24Q Quadro RTX 8000 RTX8000-48Q Quadro RTX 8000 passive RTX8000P-48Q





Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfer Support on the NVIDIA Volta GPU Architecture

Board vGPU Tesla V100 SXM2 32GB V100DX-32Q Tesla V100 SXM2 V100X-16Q





Note: Supported only on the following hardware: NVIDIA HGX™ A100 4-GPU baseboard with four fully connected GPUs

NVIDIA HGX A100 8-GPU baseboards with eight fully connected GPUs Fully connected means that each GPU is connected to every other GPU on the baseboard.

Peer-to-Peer CUDA transfers over NVLink are supported on all hypervisor releases that support the assignment of more than one vGPU to a VM. For details, see Multiple vGPU Support.

Linux only. Peer-to-Peer CUDA transfers over NVLink are not supported on Windows.

NVSwitch is not supported. Only direct connections are supported.

Only time-sliced vGPUs are supported. MIG-backed vGPUs are not supported.

supported. PCIe is not supported.

SLI is not supported.

Unified memory is a single memory address space that is accessible from any CPU or GPU in a system. It creates a pool of managed memory that is shared between the CPU and GPU to provide a simple way to allocate and access data that can be used by code running on any CPU or GPU in the system. Unified memory is supported only on a subset of vGPUs and guest OS releases.

Note: Unified memory is disabled by default. If used, you must enable unified memory individually for each vGPU that requires it by setting a vGPU plugin parameter. NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit profilers are supported and can be enabled on a VM for which unified memory is enabled.





On GPUs that support the MIG feature and on which this feature is enabled, only Q-series MIG-backed vGPUs that occupy an entire GPU instance are supported. All other MIG-backed vGPUs are not supported.

On single-instance GPUs, only Q-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer on physical GPUs that support unified memory are supported.

Unified Memory Support on the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU Architecture

Board vGPU NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell DC-96Q All Q-series MIG-backed vGPUs that occupy an entire GPU instance





Unified Memory Support on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU Architecture

Board vGPU NVIDIA L40 L40-48Q NVIDIA L40S L40S-48Q NVIDIA L20 NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled L20-48Q NVIDIA L4 L4-24Q NVIDIA L2 L2-24Q NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada-48Q NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada RTX 5880 Ada-48Q NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada RTX 5000 Ada-32Q





Unified Memory Support on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture

Board vGPU NVIDIA A40 A40-48Q NVIDIA A16 A16-16Q NVIDIA A10 A10-24Q NVIDIA A2 A2-16Q NVIDIA RTX A6000 A6000-48Q NVIDIA RTX A5500 A5500-24Q NVIDIA RTX A5000 A5000-24Q

Linux only. Unified memory is not supported on Windows.

Only time-sliced Q-series and C-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer on physical GPUs that support unified memory are supported. Fractional time-sliced vGPUs are not supported.

NVIDIA GPU Operator simplifies the deployment of NVIDIA vGPU software with software container platforms on immutable operating systems. An immutable operating system does not allow the installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver directly on the operating system. NVIDIA GPU Operator is supported only on specific combinations of hypervisor software release, container platform, and guest OS release.

For more information, refer to Using NVIDIA vGPU in the NVIDIA GPU Operator documentation.

NVIDIA vGPU software supports NVIDIA DLSS on NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation.

Supported DLSS versions: 2.0. Version 1.0 is not supported.

Supported GPUs:

NVIDIA L40

NVIDIA L40S

NVIDIA L20

NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled

NVIDIA L4

NVIDIA L2

NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada

NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada

NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada

NVIDIA A40

NVIDIA A16

NVIDIA A2

NVIDIA A10

NVIDIA RTX A6000

NVIDIA RTX A5500

NVIDIA RTX A5000

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

Tesla T4

Quadro RTX 8000

Quadro RTX 8000 passive

Quadro RTX 6000

Quadro RTX 6000 passive

Note: NVIDIA graphics driver components that DLSS requires are installed only if a supported GPU is detected during installation of the driver. Therefore, if the creation of VM templates includes driver installation, the template should be created from a VM that is configured with a supported GPU while the driver is being installed.

Supported applications: only applications that use nvngx_dlss.dll version 2.0.18 or newer