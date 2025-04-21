Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM
Virtual GPU Software R580 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Release Notes
Release information for all users of NVIDIA virtual GPU software and hardware on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM.
These Release Notes summarize current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA vGPU software and associated hardware on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM.
1.1. NVIDIA vGPU Software Driver Versions
Each release in this release family of NVIDIA vGPU software includes a specific version of the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager, NVIDIA Windows driver, and NVIDIA Linux driver.
|NVIDIA vGPU Software Version
|NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager Version
|NVIDIA Windows Driver Version
|NVIDIA Linux Driver Version
|19.1
|580.82.02
|581.15
|580.82.07
|19.0
|580.65.05
|580.88
|580.65.06
For details of which Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM releases are supported, see Hypervisor Software Releases.
1.2. Compatibility Requirements for the NVIDIA vGPU Manager and Guest VM Driver
The releases of the NVIDIA vGPU Manager and guest VM drivers that you install must be compatible. If you install an incompatible guest VM driver release for the release of the vGPU Manager that you are using, the NVIDIA vGPU fails to load.
See VM running an incompatible NVIDIA vGPU guest driver fails to initialize vGPU when booted.
You must use NVIDIA License System with every release in this release family of NVIDIA vGPU software. All releases in this release family of NVIDIA vGPU software are incompatible with all releases of the NVIDIA vGPU software license server.
Compatible NVIDIA vGPU Manager and Guest VM Driver Releases
The following combinations of NVIDIA vGPU Manager and guest VM driver releases are compatible with each other.
- NVIDIA vGPU Manager with guest VM drivers from the same release
- NVIDIA vGPU Manager with guest VM drivers from different releases within the same major release branch
- NVIDIA vGPU Manager from a later major release branch with guest VM drivers from the previous branch
- NVIDIA vGPU Manager from a later long-term support branch with guest VM drivers from the previous long-term support branch
When NVIDIA vGPU Manager is used with guest VM drivers from a different release within the same branch or from the previous branch, the combination supports only the features, hardware, and software (including guest OSes) that are supported on both releases.
For example, if vGPU Manager from release 19.1 is used with guest drivers from release 16.4, the combination does not support Windows Server 2019 because NVIDIA vGPU software release 19.1 does not support Windows Server 2019.
The following table lists the specific software releases that are compatible with the components in the NVIDIA vGPU software 19 major release branch.
|NVIDIA vGPU Software Component
|Releases
|Compatible Software Releases
|NVIDIA vGPU Manager
|19.0 through 19.1
|
|Guest VM drivers
|19.0 through 19.1
|NVIDIA vGPU Manager releases 19.0 through 19.1
Incompatible NVIDIA vGPU Manager and Guest VM Driver Releases
The following combinations of NVIDIA vGPU Manager and guest VM driver releases are incompatible with each other.
- NVIDIA vGPU Manager from a later major release branch with guest VM drivers from a production branch two or more major releases before the release of the vGPU Manager
- NVIDIA vGPU Manager from an earlier major release branch with guest VM drivers from a later branch
The following table lists the specific software releases that are incompatible with the components in the NVIDIA vGPU software 19 major release branch.
|NVIDIA vGPU Software Component
|Releases
|Incompatible Software Releases
|NVIDIA vGPU Manager
|19.0 through 19.1
|All guest VM driver releases 17.x and earlier, except 16.x releases
|Guest VM drivers
|19.0 through 19.1
|All NVIDIA vGPU Manager releases 18.x and earlier
1.3. Updates in Release 19.1
New Features in Release 19.1
- New B-series vGPU profiles with 3 GB of frame buffer on supported GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architectures
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
1.4. Updates in Release 19.0
New Features in Release 19.0
- Support for Multi-Instance GPU (MIG)-backed vGPUs for graphics on GPUs that support MIG
- Support for time-sliced, MIG-backed vGPUs within a GPU instance on a MIG-enabled GPU
- New B-series vGPU profiles with 3 GB of frame buffer on supported GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace and NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architectures
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
Newly Supported Hardware and Software in Release 19.0
- Newly supported graphics cards:
- NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
Features Deprecated in Release 19.0
NVIDIA vGPU software 19 is the last release branch to support the following graphics cards:
- Tesla M10
- Tesla V100 SXM2
- Tesla V100 SXM2 32GB
- Tesla V100 PCIe
- Tesla V100 PCIe 32GB
- Tesla V100S PCIe 32GB
- Tesla V100 FHHL
- Quadro RTX 6000
- Quadro RTX 6000 passive
- Quadro RTX 8000
- Quadro RTX 8000 passive
Disabling strict round robin policy is deprecated and NVIDIA vGPU software 19 is the last release branch to support it. Support for this feature is planned to be removed in the next major release of NVIDIA vGPU software.
This release family of NVIDIA vGPU software provides support for several NVIDIA GPUs on validated server hardware platforms, Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM hypervisor software versions, and guest operating systems. It also supports the version of NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit that is compatible with R580 drivers.
2.1. Supported NVIDIA GPUs and Validated Server Platforms
This release of NVIDIA vGPU software on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM provides support for several NVIDIA GPUs running on validated server hardware platforms.
For a list of validated server platforms, refer to NVIDIA GRID Certified Servers.
The supported products for each type of NVIDIA vGPU software deployment depend on the GPU.
GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture
GPUs based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture support the manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode.
|GPU
|SR-IOV - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases
|Mixed vGPU Configuration - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases
|Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3
|Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode)
|Series
|Time-Sliced NVIDIA vGPU on Single-Instance GPU4
|1:1 MIG-Backed NVIDIA vGPU5
|Time-Sliced, MIG-Backed NVIDIA vGPU
|GPU Pass Through
|NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|
|
GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture
GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture support the manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode.
|GPU
|SR-IOV - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases
|Mixed vGPU Configuration - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases
|Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3
|Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode)
|Series
|NVIDIA vGPU
|GPU Pass Through
|NVIDIA L40S
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA L40
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA L20
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA L4
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA L2
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Ampere Architecture
The manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode is not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture.
|GPU
|SR-IOV - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases
|Mixed vGPU Configuration - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases
|Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3
|Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode)
|Series
|NVIDIA vGPU
|GPU Pass Through
|NVIDIA A406
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA A16
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA A10
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA A2
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX A60006
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX A55006
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX A50006
|
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Turing Architecture
SR-IOV and the manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode are not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Turing™ architecture.
|GPU
|Mixed vGPU Configuration - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases
|Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3
|Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode)
|Series
|NVIDIA vGPU
|GPU Pass Through
|Tesla T4
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|Quadro RTX 6000 6
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|Quadro RTX 6000 passive6
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|Quadro RTX 80006
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|Quadro RTX 8000 passive6
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Volta Architecture
SR-IOV and the manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode are not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Volta architecture.
|GPU
|Mixed vGPU Configuration - Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Releases
|Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3
|Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode)
|Series
|NVIDIA vGPU
|GPU Pass Through
|Tesla V100 SXM2
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|Tesla V100 SXM2 32GB
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|Tesla V100 PCIe
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|Tesla V100 PCIe 32GB
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|Tesla V100S PCIe 32GB
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
|Tesla V100 FHHL
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
10.0
9.6, 9.4
8.10
|
|
GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Maxwell Graphic Architecture
The following NVIDIA vGPU software features are not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA NVIDIA Maxwell™ graphic architecture:
- SR-IOV
- Configuration of vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer on the same physical GPU (mixed-size mode)
- Manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode
2.1.1. Support for a Mixture of Time-Sliced vGPU Types on the Same GPU
Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM supports a mixture of different types of time-sliced vGPUs on the same physical GPU. Any combination of A-series, B-series, and Q-series vGPUs with any amount of frame buffer can reside on the same physical GPU simultaneously. The total amount of frame buffer allocated to the vGPUs on a physical GPU must not exceed the amount of frame buffer that the physical GPU has.
For example, the following combinations of vGPUs can reside on the same physical GPU simultaneously:
- A40-2B and A40-2Q
- A40-2Q and A40-4Q
- A40-2B and A40-4Q
By default, a GPU or GPU instance supports only vGPUs with the same amount of frame buffer and, therefore, is in equal-size mode. To support vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer, the GPU or GPU instance must be put into mixed-size mode. In mixed-size mode, the maximum number of some types of vGPU allowed on a GPU or GPU instance is less than in equal-size mode. For more information, refer to Virtual GPU Software User Guide.
2.1.2. Switching the Mode of a GPU that Supports Multiple Display Modes
Some GPUs support display-off and display-enabled modes but must be used in NVIDIA vGPU software deployments in display-off mode.
The GPUs listed in the following table support multiple display modes. As shown in the table, some GPUs are supplied from the factory in display-off mode, but other GPUs are supplied in a display-enabled mode.
|GPU
|Mode as Supplied from the Factory
|NVIDIA A40
|Display-off
|NVIDIA L40
|Display-off
|NVIDIA L40S
|Display-off
|NVIDIA L20
|Display-off
|NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled
|Display-off
|NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
|Display enabled
|NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
|Display enabled
|NVIDIA RTX A5000
|Display enabled
|NVIDIA RTX A5500
|Display enabled
|NVIDIA RTX A6000
|Display enabled
|NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|Display-off
A GPU that is supplied from the factory in display-off mode, such as the NVIDIA A40 GPU, might be in a display-enabled mode if its mode has previously been changed.
To change the mode of a GPU that supports multiple display modes, use the displaymodeselector tool, which you can request from the NVIDIA Display Mode Selector Tool page on the NVIDIA Developer website.
Only the GPUs listed in the table support the displaymodeselector tool. Other GPUs that support NVIDIA vGPU software do not support the displaymodeselector tool and, unless otherwise stated, do not require display mode switching.
2.2. Hypervisor Software Releases
This release supports only the hypervisor software releases listed in the table.
If a specific release, even an update release, is not listed, it’s not supported.
|Software
|Releases Supported
|Notes
|
Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM
|10.0
|All NVIDIA GPUs that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are supported with vGPU and in pass-through mode.
|
Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM
|9.6
|All NVIDIA GPUs that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are supported with vGPU and in pass-through mode.
|
Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM
|9.4
|All NVIDIA GPUs that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are supported with vGPU and in pass-through mode.
|
Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM
|8.10
|All NVIDIA GPUs that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are supported with vGPU and in pass-through mode.
|Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (OSV)
|
4.16
4.15
|
Supported on only the following GPUs with vGPU and in pass-through mode:
Other GPUs that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are not supported.
2.3. Guest OS Support
NVIDIA vGPU software supports several Windows releases and Linux distributions as a guest OS. The supported guest operating systems depend on the hypervisor software version.
Use only a guest OS release that is listed as supported by NVIDIA vGPU software with your virtualization software. To be listed as supported, a guest OS release must be supported not only by NVIDIA vGPU software, but also by your virtualization software. NVIDIA cannot support guest OS releases that your virtualization software does not support.
NVIDIA vGPU software supports only 64-bit guest operating systems. No 32-bit guest operating systems are supported.
2.3.1. Windows Guest OS Support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM and RHV support Windows guest operating systems under specific Red Hat subscription programs. For details, refer to Certified Guest Operating Systems in Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat Virtualization, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM.
NVIDIA vGPU software supports only the 64-bit Windows releases listed as a guest OS on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM. The releases of Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM for which a Windows release is supported depend on whether NVIDIA vGPU or pass-through GPU is used.
If a specific release, even an update release, is not listed, it’s not supported.
Windows Enterprise multi-session is not supported.
2.3.1.1. Windows Guest OS Support in Release 19.1
- Windows Server 2022
- Windows 11 24H2 and all Windows 11 releases supported by Microsoft up to and including this release
- Windows 10 2022 Update (22H2) and all Windows 10 releases supported by Microsoft up to and including this release
Note:
The hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling feature introduced in Windows 10 May 2020 Update (2004) is not supported on GPUs based on the Maxwell architecture and is supported only in pass-through mode on GPUs based on later architectures.
2.3.1.2. Windows Guest OS Support in Release 19.0
- Windows Server 2022
- Windows 11 24H2 and all Windows 11 releases supported by Microsoft up to and including this release
- Windows 10 2022 Update (22H2) and all Windows 10 releases supported by Microsoft up to and including this release
Note:
The hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling feature introduced in Windows 10 May 2020 Update (2004) is not supported on GPUs based on the Maxwell architecture and is supported only in pass-through mode on GPUs based on later architectures.
2.3.2. Linux Guest OS Support
NVIDIA vGPU software supports only the 64-bit Linux distributions listed as a guest OS on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM. The releases of Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM for which a Linux release is supported depend on whether NVIDIA vGPU or pass-through GPU is used.
2.3.2.1. Linux Guest OS Support in Release 19.1
- Deprecated: CentOS Linux 8 (2105)
- Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0
Supported only in console and command-line interface (CLI) mode because NVIDIA vGPU software does not support the Wayland display server protocol
Not supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM hypervisor 8 and 9 releases
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
Not supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM hypervisor 8 releases
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4
Not supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM hypervisor 8 releases
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10
2.3.2.2. Linux Guest OS Support in Release 19.0
- Deprecated: CentOS Linux 8 (2105)
- Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0
Supported only in console and command-line interface (CLI) mode because NVIDIA vGPU software does not support the Wayland display server protocol
Not supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM hypervisor 8 and 9 releases
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
Not supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM hypervisor 8 releases
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4
Not supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM hypervisor 8 releases
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10
2.4. NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit Version Support
The releases in this release family of NVIDIA vGPU software support NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 13.0.
To build a CUDA application, the system must have the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit and the libraries required for linking. For details of the components of NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit, refer to NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 12.8 Release Notes.
To run a CUDA application, the system must have a CUDA-enabled GPU and an NVIDIA display driver that is compatible with the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit release that was used to build the application. If the application relies on dynamic linking for libraries, the system must also have the correct version of these libraries.
For more information about NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit, refer to CUDA Toolkit Documentation 13.0.
If you are using NVIDIA vGPU software with CUDA on Linux, avoid conflicting installation methods by installing CUDA from a distribution-independent runfile package. Do not install CUDA from a distribution-specific RPM or Deb package.
To ensure that the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is not overwritten when CUDA is installed, deselect the CUDA driver when selecting the CUDA components to install.
For more information, see NVIDIA CUDA Installation Guide for Linux.
2.5. vGPU Migration Support
vGPU Migration is supported on all supported GPUs, but only on a subset of supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM releases and guest operating systems.
Limitations with vGPU Migration Support
For a host that is running Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.4, the following migrations are not supported:
- Migration between hosts that are running different versions of the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager driver, even within the same NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager driver branch
- Migration to or from a host that is running a version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM that uses of a vendor-specific VFIO framework
Unless explicitly stated otherwise, these restrictions do not apply to a host that is running Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM since 9.6. For example, the following migrations are supported:
- Migration between hosts that are running different versions of the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager driver
- Migration between a host that is running Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.6 and a host that is running Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0
vGPU migration is disabled for a VM for which any of the following NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit features is enabled:
- Unified memory
- Debuggers
- Profilers
Supported Hypervisor Software Releases
Since Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.4
Supported Guest OS Releases
Windows and Linux.
Known Issues with vGPU Migration Support
|Use Case
|Affected GPUs
|Issue
|Migration between hosts with different ECC memory configuration
|All GPUs that support vGPU Migration
|Migration of VMs configured with vGPU stops before the migration is complete
2.6. Multiple vGPU Support
To support applications and workloads that are compute or graphics intensive, multiple vGPUs can be added to a single VM. The assignment of more than one vGPU to a VM is supported only on a subset of vGPUs and hypervisor software releases.
2.6.1. vGPUs that Support Multiple vGPUs Assigned to a VM
The supported vGPUs depend on the architecture of the GPU on which the vGPUs reside:
- For GPUs based on the NVIDIA Volta architecture and later GPU architectures, all Q-series vGPUs are supported. On GPUs that support the Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) feature, both time-sliced and MIG-backed vGPUs are supported.
- For GPUs based on the NVIDIA Pascal™ architecture, only Q-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer are supported.
- For GPUs based on the NVIDIA NVIDIA Maxwell™ graphic architecture, only Q-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer are supported.
You can assign multiple vGPUs with differing amounts of frame buffer to a single VM, provided the board type and the series of all the vGPUs is the same. For example, you can assign an A40-48Q vGPU and an A40-16Q vGPU to the same VM. However, you cannot assign an A30-8Q vGPU and an A16-8Q vGPU to the same VM.
Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|All Q-series vGPUs
Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA L40S
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA L40
|All Q-series vGPUs
NVIDIA L20
NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA L4
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA L2
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
|All Q-series vGPUs
Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA A40
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA A16
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA A10
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA A2
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA RTX A6000
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA RTX A5500
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA RTX A5000
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Turing GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|Tesla T4
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Quadro RTX 6000
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Quadro RTX 6000 passive
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Quadro RTX 8000
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Quadro RTX 8000 passive
|All Q-series vGPUs
Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Volta GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|Tesla V100 SXM2 32GB
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Tesla V100 PCIe 32GB
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Tesla V100S PCIe 32GB
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Tesla V100 SXM2
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Tesla V100 PCIe
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Tesla V100 FHHL
|All Q-series vGPUs
Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Maxwell GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|Tesla M10
|M10-8Q
2.6.2. Maximum Number of vGPUs Supported per VM
NVIDIA vGPU software supports up to a maximum of 16 vGPUs per VM.
2.6.3. Hypervisor Releases that Support Multiple vGPUs Assigned to a VM
All hypervisor releases that support NVIDIA vGPU software are supported.
2.7. Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfers over NVLink Support
Peer-to-peer CUDA transfers enable device memory between vGPUs on different GPUs that are assigned to the same VM to be accessed from within the CUDA kernels. NVLink is a high-bandwidth interconnect that enables fast communication between such vGPUs. Peer-to-Peer CUDA transfers over NVLink are supported only on a subset of vGPUs, Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM releases, and guest OS releases.
2.7.1. vGPUs that Support Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfers
Only Q-series time-sliced vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer on physical GPUs that support NVLink are supported.
Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfer Support on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA A40
|A40-48Q
|NVIDIA A10
|A10-24Q
|NVIDIA RTX A6000
|A6000-48Q
|NVIDIA RTX A5500
|A5500-24Q
|NVIDIA RTX A5000
|A5000-24Q
Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfer Support on the NVIDIA Turing GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|Quadro RTX 6000
|RTX6000-24Q
|Quadro RTX 6000 passive
|RTX6000P-24Q
|Quadro RTX 8000
|RTX8000-48Q
|Quadro RTX 8000 passive
|RTX8000P-48Q
Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfer Support on the NVIDIA Volta GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|Tesla V100 SXM2 32GB
|V100DX-32Q
|Tesla V100 SXM2
|V100X-16Q
2.7.2. Hypervisor Releases that Support Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfers
Peer-to-Peer CUDA transfers over NVLink are supported on all hypervisor releases that support the assignment of more than one vGPU to a VM. For details, see Multiple vGPU Support.
2.7.3. Guest OS Releases that Support Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfers
Linux only. Peer-to-Peer CUDA transfers over NVLink are not supported on Windows.
2.7.4. Limitations on Support for Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfers
- NVSwitch is not supported. Only direct connections are supported.
- Only time-sliced vGPUs are supported. MIG-backed vGPUs are not supported.
- PCIe is not supported.
- SLI is not supported.
2.8. Unified Memory Support
Unified memory is a single memory address space that is accessible from any CPU or GPU in a system. It creates a pool of managed memory that is shared between the CPU and GPU to provide a simple way to allocate and access data that can be used by code running on any CPU or GPU in the system. Unified memory is supported only on a subset of vGPUs and guest OS releases.
Unified memory is disabled by default. If used, you must enable unified memory individually for each vGPU that requires it by setting a vGPU plugin parameter. NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit profilers are supported and can be enabled on a VM for which unified memory is enabled.
2.8.1. vGPUs that Support Unified Memory
On GPUs that support the MIG feature and on which this feature is enabled, only Q-series MIG-backed vGPUs that occupy an entire GPU instance are supported. All other MIG-backed vGPUs are not supported.
On single-instance GPUs, only Q-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer on physical GPUs that support unified memory are supported.
Unified Memory Support on the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell DC-96Q
All Q-series MIG-backed vGPUs that occupy an entire GPU instance
Unified Memory Support on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA L40
|L40-48Q
|NVIDIA L40S
|L40S-48Q
NVIDIA L20
NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled
|L20-48Q
|NVIDIA L4
|L4-24Q
|NVIDIA L2
|L2-24Q
|NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
|RTX 6000 Ada-48Q
|NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada
|RTX 5880 Ada-48Q
|NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
|RTX 5000 Ada-32Q
Unified Memory Support on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA A40
|A40-48Q
|NVIDIA A16
|A16-16Q
|NVIDIA A10
|A10-24Q
|NVIDIA A2
|A2-16Q
|NVIDIA RTX A6000
|A6000-48Q
|NVIDIA RTX A5500
|A5500-24Q
|NVIDIA RTX A5000
|A5000-24Q
2.8.2. Guest OS Releases that Support Unified Memory
Linux only. Unified memory is not supported on Windows.
2.8.3. Limitations on Support for Unified Memory
- Only time-sliced Q-series and C-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer on physical GPUs that support unified memory are supported. Fractional time-sliced vGPUs are not supported.
2.9. NVIDIA GPU Operator Support
NVIDIA GPU Operator simplifies the deployment of NVIDIA vGPU software with software container platforms on immutable operating systems. An immutable operating system does not allow the installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver directly on the operating system. NVIDIA GPU Operator is supported only on specific combinations of hypervisor software release, container platform, and guest OS release.
For more information, refer to Using NVIDIA vGPU in the NVIDIA GPU Operator documentation.
2.10. NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) Support
NVIDIA vGPU software supports NVIDIA DLSS on NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation.
Supported DLSS versions: 2.0. Version 1.0 is not supported.
Supported GPUs:
- NVIDIA L40
- NVIDIA L40S
- NVIDIA L20
- NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled
- NVIDIA L4
- NVIDIA L2
- NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
- NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada
- NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
- NVIDIA A40
- NVIDIA A16
- NVIDIA A2
- NVIDIA A10
- NVIDIA RTX A6000
- NVIDIA RTX A5500
- NVIDIA RTX A5000
- NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
- Tesla T4
- Quadro RTX 8000
- Quadro RTX 8000 passive
- Quadro RTX 6000
- Quadro RTX 6000 passive
NVIDIA graphics driver components that DLSS requires are installed only if a supported GPU is detected during installation of the driver. Therefore, if the creation of VM templates includes driver installation, the template should be created from a VM that is configured with a supported GPU while the driver is being installed.
Supported applications: only applications that use nvngx_dlss.dll version 2.0.18 or newer
Known product limitations for this release of NVIDIA vGPU software are described in the following sections.
3.1. NVENC does not support resolutions greater than 4096×4096
Description
The NVIDIA hardware-based H.264 video encoder (NVENC) does not support resolutions greater than 4096×4096. This restriction applies to all NVIDIA GPU architectures and is imposed by the GPU encoder hardware itself, not by NVIDIA vGPU software. The maximum supported resolution for each encoding scheme is listed in the documentation for NVIDIA Video Codec SDK. This limitation affects any remoting tool where H.264 encoding is used with a resolution greater than 4096×4096. Most supported remoting tools fall back to software encoding in such scenarios.
Workaround
If your GPU is based on a GPU architecture later than the NVIDIA Maxwell® architecture, use H.265 encoding. H.265 is more efficient than H.264 encoding and has a maximum resolution of 8192×8192. On GPUs based on the NVIDIA Maxwell architecture, H.265 has the same maximum resolution as H.264, namely 4096×4096.
Resolutions greater than 4096×4096 are supported only by the H.265 decoder that 64-bit client applications use. The H.265 decoder that 32-bit applications use supports a maximum resolution of 4096×4096.
3.2. vCS is not supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM
NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server (vCS) is not supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM. C-series vGPU types are not available.
3.3. Nested Virtualization Is Not Supported by NVIDIA vGPU
In general, NVIDIA vGPU deployments do not support nested virtualization, that is, running a hypervisor in a guest VM. For example, enabling the Hyper-V role in a guest VM running the Windows Server OS is not supported because it entails enabling nested virtualization. Similarly, enabling Windows Hypervisor Platform is not supported because it requires the Hyper-V role to be enabled.
3.4. Issues occur when the channels allocated to a vGPU are exhausted
Description
Issues occur when the channels allocated to a vGPU are exhausted and the guest VM to which the vGPU is assigned fails to allocate a channel to the vGPU. A physical GPU has a fixed number of channels and the number of channels allocated to each vGPU is inversely proportional to the maximum number of vGPUs allowed on the physical GPU.
When the channels allocated to a vGPU are exhausted and the guest VM fails to allocate a channel, the following errors are reported on the hypervisor host or in an NVIDIA bug report:
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): Guest attempted to allocate channel above its max channel limit 0xfb
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): VGPU message 6 failed, result code: 0x1a
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): 0xc1d004a1, 0xff0e0000, 0xff0400fb, 0xc36f,
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): 0x1, 0xff1fe314, 0xff1fe038, 0x100b6f000, 0x1000,
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): 0x80000000, 0xff0e0200, 0x0, 0x0, (Not logged),
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): 0x1, 0x0
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): , 0x0
Workaround
Use a vGPU type with more frame buffer, thereby reducing the maximum number of vGPUs allowed on the physical GPU. As a result, the number of channels allocated to each vGPU is increased.
3.5. Virtual GPU hot plugging is not supported
NVIDIA vGPU software does not support the addition of virtual function I/O (VFIO) mediated device (mdev) devices after the VM has been started by QEMU. All mdev devices must be added before the VM is started.
3.6. Total frame buffer for vGPUs is less than the total frame buffer on the physical GPU
Some of the physical GPU's frame buffer is used by the hypervisor on behalf of the VM for allocations that the guest OS would otherwise have made in its own frame buffer. The frame buffer used by the hypervisor is not available for vGPUs on the physical GPU. In NVIDIA vGPU deployments, frame buffer for the guest OS is reserved in advance, whereas in bare-metal deployments, frame buffer for the guest OS is reserved on the basis of the runtime needs of applications.
If error-correcting code (ECC) memory is enabled on a physical GPU that does not have HBM2 memory, the amount of frame buffer that is usable by vGPUs is further reduced. All types of vGPU are affected, not just vGPUs that support ECC memory.
On all GPUs that support ECC memory and, therefore, dynamic page retirement, additional frame buffer is allocated for dynamic page retirement. The amount that is allocated is inversely proportional to the maximum number of vGPUs per physical GPU. All GPUs that support ECC memory are affected, even GPUs that have HBM2 memory or for which ECC memory is disabled.
The approximate amount of frame buffer that NVIDIA vGPU software reserves can be calculated from the following formula:
max-reserved-fb = vgpu-profile-size-in-mb÷16 + 16 + ecc-adjustments + page-retirement-allocation + compression-adjustment
- max-reserved-fb
- The maximum total amount of reserved frame buffer in Mbytes that is not available for vGPUs.
- vgpu-profile-size-in-mb
- The amount of frame buffer in Mbytes allocated to a single vGPU. This amount depends on the vGPU type. For example, for the T4-16Q vGPU type, vgpu-profile-size-in-mb is 16384.
- ecc-adjustments
-
The amount of frame buffer in Mbytes that is not usable by vGPUs when ECC is enabled on a physical GPU that does not have HBM2 memory.
- If ECC is enabled on a physical GPU that does not have HBM2 memory ecc-adjustments is fb-without-ecc/16, which is equivalent to 64 Mbytes for every Gbyte of frame buffer assigned to the vGPU. fb-without-ecc is total amount of frame buffer with ECC disabled.
- If ECC is disabled or the GPU has HBM2 memory, ecc-adjustments is 0.
- page-retirement-allocation
-
The amount of frame buffer in Mbytes that is reserved for dynamic page retirement.
- On GPUs based on the NVIDIA Maxwell GPU architecture, page-retirement-allocation = 4÷max-vgpus-per-gpu.
- On GPUs based on NVIDIA GPU architectures after the Maxwell architecture, page-retirement-allocation = 128÷max-vgpus-per-gpu
- max-vgpus-per-gpu
- The maximum number of vGPUs that can be created simultaneously on a physical GPU. This number varies according to the vGPU type. For example, for the T4-16Q vGPU type, max-vgpus-per-gpu is 1.
- compression-adjustment
-
The amount of frame buffer in Mbytes that is reserved for the higher compression overhead in vGPU types with 12 Gbytes or more of frame buffer on GPUs based on the Turing architecture.
compression-adjustment depends on the vGPU type as shown in the following table.
vGPU Type Compression Adjustment (MB)
T4-16Q
T4-16C
T4-16A
28
RTX6000-12Q
RTX6000-12C
RTX6000-12A
32
RTX6000-24Q
RTX6000-24C
RTX6000-24A
104
RTX6000P-12Q
RTX6000P-12C
RTX6000P-12A
32
RTX6000P-24Q
RTX6000P-24C
RTX6000P-24A
104
RTX8000-12Q
RTX8000-12C
RTX8000-12A
32
RTX8000-16Q
RTX8000-16C
RTX8000-16A
64
RTX8000-24Q
RTX8000-24C
RTX8000-24A
96
RTX8000-48Q
RTX8000-48C
RTX8000-48A
238
RTX8000P-12Q
RTX8000P-12C
RTX8000P-12A
32
RTX8000P-16Q
RTX8000P-16C
RTX8000P-16A
64
RTX8000P-24Q
RTX8000P-24C
RTX8000P-24A
96
RTX8000P-48Q
RTX8000P-48C
RTX8000P-48A
238
For all other vGPU types, compression-adjustment is 0.
In VMs running Windows Server 2012 R2, which supports Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) 1.x, an additional 48 Mbytes of frame buffer are reserved and not available for vGPUs.
3.7. Issues may occur with graphics-intensive OpenCL applications on vGPU types with limited frame buffer
Description
Issues may occur when graphics-intensive OpenCL applications are used with vGPU types that have limited frame buffer. These issues occur when the applications demand more frame buffer than is allocated to the vGPU.
For example, these issues may occur with the Adobe Photoshop and LuxMark OpenCL Benchmark applications:
- When the image resolution and size are changed in Adobe Photoshop, a program error may occur or Photoshop may display a message about a problem with the graphics hardware and a suggestion to disable OpenCL.
- When the LuxMark OpenCL Benchmark application is run, XID error 31 may occur.
Workaround
For graphics-intensive OpenCL applications, use a vGPU type with more frame buffer.
3.8. In pass through mode, all GPUs connected to each other through NVLink must be assigned to the same VM
Description
In pass through mode, all GPUs connected to each other through NVLink must be assigned to the same VM. If a subset of GPUs connected to each other through NVLink is passed through to a VM, unrecoverable error
XID 74 occurs when the VM is booted. This error corrupts the NVLink state on the physical GPUs and, as a result, the NVLink bridge between the GPUs is unusable.
Workaround
Restore the NVLink state on the physical GPUs by resetting the GPUs or rebooting the hypervisor host.
3.9. vGPU profiles with 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer support only 1 virtual display head on Windows 10
Description
To reduce the possibility of memory exhaustion, vGPU profiles with 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer support only 1 virtual display head on a Windows 10 guest OS.
The following vGPU profiles have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer:
- Tesla M10-0B
- Tesla M10-0Q
Workaround
Use a profile that supports more than 1 virtual display head and has at least 1 Gbyte of frame buffer.
3.10. NVENC requires at least 1 Gbyte of frame buffer
Description
Using the frame buffer for the NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) may cause memory exhaustion with vGPU profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer. To reduce the possibility of memory exhaustion, NVENC is disabled on profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer. Application GPU acceleration remains fully supported and available for all profiles, including profiles with 512 MBytes or less of frame buffer. NVENC support from both Citrix and VMware is a recent feature and, if you are using an older version, you should experience no change in functionality.
The following vGPU profiles have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer:
- Tesla M10-0B
- Tesla M10-0Q
Workaround
If you require NVENC to be enabled, use a profile that has at least 1 Gbyte of frame buffer.
3.11. VM running an incompatible NVIDIA vGPU guest driver fails to initialize vGPU when booted
Description
A VM running a version of the NVIDIA guest VM driver that is incompatible with the current release of Virtual GPU Manager will fail to initialize vGPU when booted on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM platform running that release of Virtual GPU Manager.
A guest VM driver is incompatible with the current release of Virtual GPU Manager in either of the following situations:
-
The guest driver is from a release in a branch two or more major releases before the current release, for example release 9.4.
In this situation, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM VM’s /var/log/messages log file reports the following error:
vmiop_log: (0x0): Incompatible Guest/Host drivers: Guest VGX version is older than the minimum version supported by the Host. Disabling vGPU.
-
The guest driver is from a later release than the Virtual GPU Manager.
In this situation, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM VM’s /var/log/messages log file reports the following error:
vmiop_log: (0x0): Incompatible Guest/Host drivers: Guest VGX version is newer than the maximum version supported by the Host. Disabling vGPU.
In either situation, the VM boots in standard VGA mode with reduced resolution and color depth. The NVIDIA virtual GPU is present in Windows Device Manager but displays a warning sign, and the following device status:
Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems. (Code 43)
Resolution
Install a release of the NVIDIA guest VM driver that is compatible with current release of Virtual GPU Manager.
3.12. Single vGPU benchmark scores are lower than pass-through GPU
Description
A single vGPU configured on a physical GPU produces lower benchmark scores than the physical GPU run in pass-through mode.
Aside from performance differences that may be attributed to a vGPU’s smaller frame buffer size, vGPU incorporates a performance balancing feature known as Frame Rate Limiter (FRL). On vGPUs that use the best-effort scheduler, FRL is enabled. On vGPUs that use the fixed share or equal share scheduler, FRL is disabled.
FRL is used to ensure balanced performance across multiple vGPUs that are resident on the same physical GPU. The FRL setting is designed to give good interactive remote graphics experience but may reduce scores in benchmarks that depend on measuring frame rendering rates, as compared to the same benchmarks running on a pass-through GPU.
Resolution
FRL is controlled by an internal vGPU setting. On vGPUs that use the best-effort scheduler, NVIDIA does not validate vGPU with FRL disabled, but for validation of benchmark performance, FRL can be temporarily disabled by setting
frame_rate_limiter=0 in the vGPU configuration file.
# echo "frame_rate_limiter=0" > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/vgpu-id/nvidia/vgpu_params
For example:
# echo "frame_rate_limiter=0" > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123/nvidia/vgpu_params
The setting takes effect the next time any VM using the given vGPU type is started.
With this setting in place, the VM’s vGPU will run without any frame rate limit.
The FRL can be reverted back to its default setting as follows:
-
Clear all parameter settings in the vGPU configuration file.
# echo " " > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/vgpu-id/nvidia/vgpu_paramsNote:
You cannot clear specific parameter settings. If your vGPU configuration file contains other parameter settings that you want to keep, you must reinstate them in the next step.
-
Set
frame_rate_limiter=1in the vGPU configuration file.
# echo "frame_rate_limiter=1" > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/vgpu-id/nvidia/vgpu_params
If you need to reinstate other parameter settings, include them in the command to set
frame_rate_limiter=1. For example:
# echo "frame_rate_limiter=1 disable_vnc=1" > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123/nvidia/vgpu_params
3.13. nvidia-smi fails to operate when all GPUs are assigned to GPU pass-through mode
Description
If all GPUs in the platform are assigned to VMs in pass-through mode, nvidia-smi will return an error:
[root@vgx-test ~]# nvidia-smi
Failed to initialize NVML: Unknown Error
This is because GPUs operating in pass-through mode are not visible to nvidia-smi and the NVIDIA kernel driver operating in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVMhost.
To confirm that all GPUs are operating in pass-through mode, confirm that the
vfio-pci kernel driver is handling each device.
# lspci -s 05:00.0 -k
05:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation GM204GL [Tesla M60] (rev a1)
Subsystem: NVIDIA Corporation Device 113a
Kernel driver in use: vfio-pci
Resolution
N/A
Only resolved issues that have been previously noted as known issues or had a noticeable user impact are listed. The summary and description for each resolved issue indicate the effect of the issue on NVIDIA vGPU software before the issue was resolved.
4.1. Issues Resolved in Release 19.1
No resolved issues are reported in this release for Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM.
4.2. Issues Resolved in Release 19.0
No resolved issues are reported in this release for Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM.
- vGPUs created with a vendor-specific VFIO framework do not support Console VNC
- Linux graphics driver installation from a .run file fails
- GPU device is unavailable on Windows 11 VMs with more than 1 TB of memory
- Default client configuration token folder missing on Windows client VMs
- NVIDIA Control Panel is not available in multiuser environments
- NVIDIA Control Panel crashes if a user session is disconnected and reconnected
- VM assigned multiple fractional vGPUs from the same GPU hangs
- CUDA profilers cannot gather hardware metrics on NVIDIA vGPU
- NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Windows sends a remote call to ngx.download.nvidia.com
- On NVIDIA H100, creation of multiple compute instances after deletion of existing compute instances fails
- NLS client fails to acquire a license with the error The allowed time to process response has expired
- NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load on KVM-based hypervsiors
- With multiple active sessions, NVIDIA Control Panel incorrectly shows that the system is unlicensed
- VP9 and AV1 decoding with web browsers are not supported on Microsoft Windows Server 2019
- nvidia-smi ignores the second NVIDIA vGPU device added to a Microsoft Windows Server 2016 VM
- After an upgrade of the Linux graphics driver from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails
- The reported NVENC frame rate is double the actual frame rate
- NVENC does not work with Teradici Cloud Access Software on Windows
- A licensed client might fail to acquire a license if a proxy is set
- Session connection fails with four 4K displays and NVENC enabled on a 2Q, 3Q, or 4Q vGPU
- NVIDIA A100 HGX 80GB vGPU names shown as Graphics Device by nvidia-smi
- Idle Teradici Cloud Access Software session disconnects from Linux VM
- GPU Operator doesn't support vGPU on GPUs based on architectures before NVIDIA Turing
- Idle NVIDIA A100, NVIDIA A40, and NVIDIA A10 GPUs show 100% GPU utilization
- Guest VM frame buffer listed by nvidia-smi for vGPUs on GPUs that support SRIOV is incorrect
- VMs fail to boot on RHV 4.4
- Driver upgrade in a Linux guest VM with multiple vGPUs might fail
- NVIDIA Control Panel fails to start if launched too soon from a VM without licensing information
- On Linux, the frame rate might drop to 1 after several minutes
- DWM crashes randomly occur in Windows VMs
- Migration of VMs configured with vGPU stops before the migration is complete
- ECC memory settings for a vGPU cannot be changed by using NVIDIA X Server Settings
- Changes to ECC memory settings for a Linux vGPU VM by nvidia-smi might be ignored
- Host core CPU utilization is higher than expected for moderate workloads
- Frame capture while the interactive logon message is displayed returns blank screen
- RDS sessions do not use the GPU with Microsoft Windows Server as guest OS
- When the scheduling policy is fixed share, GPU utilization is reported as higher than expected
- License is not acquired in Windows VMs
- nvidia-smi reports that vGPU migration is supported on all hypervisors
- Hot plugging and unplugging vCPUs causes a blue-screen crash in Windows VMs
- Luxmark causes a segmentation fault on an unlicensed Linux client
- A segmentation fault in DBus code causes nvidia-gridd to exit on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS
- No Manage License option available in NVIDIA X Server Settings by default
- Licenses remain checked out when VMs are forcibly powered off
- VM bug checks after the guest VM driver for Windows 10 RS2 is installed
- GNOME Display Manager (GDM) fails to start on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 and CentOS 7.0
