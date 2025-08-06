Application frame rate may drop when running Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops at 2560×1600 resolution.
Description
An application’s rendering frame rate may drop when running Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops at 2560×1600 resolution, relative to the frame rate obtained at lower resolutions.
Fix
Using the Windows regedit utility within the VM, open the HKLM\SOFTWARE\Citrix\Graphics registry key and create a new
DWORD value,
EncodeSpeed, with a value of 2. Reboot the VM. This setting may improve the delivered frame rate at the expense of a reduction in image quality.
Status
Open
Ref. #
NVIDIA-190/1416336