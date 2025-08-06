NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
Application frame rate may drop when running Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops at 2560×1600 resolution.

Description

An application’s rendering frame rate may drop when running Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops at 2560×1600 resolution, relative to the frame rate obtained at lower resolutions.

Fix

Using the Windows regedit utility within the VM, open the HKLM\SOFTWARE\Citrix\Graphics registry key and create a new DWORD value, EncodeSpeed, with a value of 2. Reboot the VM. This setting may improve the delivered frame rate at the expense of a reduction in image quality.

Status

Open

Ref. #

NVIDIA-190/1416336

