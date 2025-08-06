NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  vGPUs created with a vendor-specific VFIO framework on Ubuntu do not support Console VNC
Download PDF

vGPUs created with a vendor-specific VFIO framework on Ubuntu do not support Console VNC

Description

vGPUs created with a vendor-specific VFIO framework on Ubuntu do not support Console VNC. This issue affects vGPUs that support SR-IOV on releases of Ubuntu that use a vendor-specific VFIO framework, such as Ubuntu 24.04. This issue occurs because libvirt on releases of Ubuntu that use a vendor-specific VFIO framework does not support Console VNC. Resolution of this issue would entail changes to libvirt, not the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

Ref. #

3856353

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.