VM assigned multiple fractional vGPUs from the same GPU hangs

Description

A VM that has been assigned multiple fractional vGPUs from the same physical GPU hangs or becomes inaccessible during installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver in the VM. This issue affects only GPUs based on the NVIDIA Turing and NVIDIA Volta GPU architectures. This issue does not occur if the VM has been assigned multiple fractional vGPUs from different physical GPUs.



Version

This issue affects only GPUs based on the NVIDIA Turing and NVIDIA Volta GPU architectures.



Status

Open



Ref. #

4020171

