Desktop session freezes when a VM is migrated to or from a host running an NVIDIA vGPU software 14 release

Description

When a VM configured with a Tesla V100 or Tesla T4 vGPU is migrated between a host running an NVIDIA vGPU software 14 release and a host running a an NVIDIA vGPU software 13 release, the remote desktop session freezes. After the session freezes, the VM must be rebooted to recover the session. This issue occurs only when the NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) is enabled.



Version

The issue affects migrations between a host running an NVIDIA vGPU software 14 release and a host running an NVIDIA vGPU software 13 release.



Workaround

Disable NVENC.



Status

Open



Ref. #

3512790

