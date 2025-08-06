NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
Session connection fails with four 4K displays and NVENC enabled on a 2Q, 3Q, or 4Q vGPU
Session connection fails with four 4K displays and NVENC enabled on a 2Q, 3Q, or 4Q vGPU

Description

Desktop session connections fail for a 2Q, 3Q, or 4Q vGPU that is configured with four 4K displays and for which the NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) is enabled. This issue affects only Teradici Cloud Access Software sessions on Linux guest VMs.

This issue is accompanied by the following error message:

This Desktop has no resources available or it has timed out

This issue is caused by insufficient frame buffer.

Workaround

Ensure that sufficient frame buffer is available for all the virtual displays that are connected to a vGPU by changing the configuration in one of the following ways:

  • Reducing the number of virtual displays. The number of 4K displays supported with NVENC enabled depends on the vGPU.
    vGPU4K Displays Supported with NVENC Enabled
    2Q1
    3Q2
    4Q3
  • Disabling NVENC. The number of 4K displays supported with NVENC disabled depends on the vGPU.
    vGPU4K Displays Supported with NVENC Disabled
    2Q2
    3Q2
    4Q4
  • Using a vGPU type with more frame buffer. Four 4K displays with NVENC enabled on any Q-series vGPU with at least 6144 MB of frame buffer are supported.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

Ref. #

200701959

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.