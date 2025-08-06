VM bug checks after the guest VM driver for Windows 10 RS2 is installed

Description

When the VM is rebooted after the guest VM driver for Windows 10 RS2 is installed, the VM bug checks. When Windows boots, it selects one of the standard supported video modes. If Windows is booted directly with a display that is driven by an NVIDIA driver, for example a vGPU on XenServer, a blue screen crash occurs.

This issue occurs when the screen resolution is switched from VGA mode to a resolution that is higher than 1920×1200.



Fix

Download and install Microsoft Windows Update KB4020102 from the Microsoft Update Catalog.



Workaround

If you have applied the fix, ignore this workaround.

Otherwise, you can work around this issue until you are able to apply the fix by not using resolutions higher than 1920×1200.

Choose a GPU profile in Citrix XenCenter that does not allow resolutions higher than 1920×1200. Before rebooting the VM, set the display resolution to 1920×1200 or lower.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200310861

