XenCenter does not allow vGPUs to be selected as a GPU type for Linux VMs

Description

When creating a new Linux VM or editing the properties of an existing Linux VM, XenCenter does not allow vGPUs to be selected as a GPU type.

vGPU on Linux VMs is supported as a technical preview on XenServer 6.5, and does include XenCenter integration.



Version

Affects the XenCenter integration with XenServer 6.5 only.

Resolved in the XenCenter integration with XenServer 7.0.



Workaround

Refer to XenServer vGPU Management in Virtual GPU Software User Guide for how to configure vGPU by using the xe CLI.



Status

Closed



Ref. #

NVIDIA-360

