Description

VP9 and AV1 decoding with web browsers are not supported on Microsoft Windows Server 2019 and later supported releases. This issue occurs because starting with Windows Server 2019, the required codecs are not included with the OS and are not available through the Microsoft Store app. As a result, hardware decoding is not available for viewing YouTube videos or using collaboration tools such as Google Meet in a web browser.



Version

This issue affects Microsoft Windows Server releases starting with Windows Server 2019.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200756564

