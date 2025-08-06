NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
No virtual GPU types are listed in Citrix XenCenter

Description

No virtual GPU (vGPU) types are listed on the Select virtual GPU type drop-down list in Citrix XenCenter. However, the command nvidia-smi vgpu -s lists all supported vGPU types. This issue occurs because the driver version number of the Virtual GPU Manager contains multiple decimal points and is misinterpreted by Citrix XenCenter.

Version

Citrix Hypervisor 8.2

Resolution

Apply Hotfix XS82E002 - For Citrix Hypervisor 8.2 from Citrix.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug. Resolved by Citrix in hotfix XS82E002 for Citrix Hypervisor 8.2

Ref. #

200653755

