Known Issues
Virtual GPU Software R580 Known Issues
Known issues for NVIDIA virtual GPU software and hardware on all supported hypervisors.
Table of Contents
- 1. vGPUs created with a vendor-specific VFIO framework on Ubuntu do not support Console VNC
- 2. Linux graphics driver installation from a .run file fails
- 3. GPU device is unavailable on Windows 11 VMs with more than 1 TB of memory
- 4. Default client configuration token folder missing on Windows client VMs
- 5. Omnissa IDD, not the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is driving the display in Windows 11 24H2 VMs
- 6. 17.0-17.3 Only: Blue screen crash occurs with Tesla M10 after only the vGPU Manager is upgraded
- 7. vGPU VM fails to boot with error vmiop-display unable to reserve vgpu
- 8. NVIDIA Control Panel is not available in multiuser environments
- 9. NVIDIA Control Panel crashes if a user session is disconnected and reconnected
- 10. VM assigned multiple fractional vGPUs from the same GPU hangs
- 11. CUDA profilers cannot gather hardware metrics on NVIDIA vGPU
- 12. NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Windows sends a remote call to ngx.download.nvidia.com
- 13. Multiple RDP session reconnections on Windows Server 2022 can consume all frame buffer
- 14. VM with multiple legacy fractional vGPUs on the same GPU fails to boot
- 15. On NVIDIA H100, creation of multiple compute instances after deletion of existing compute instances fails
- 16. NLS client fails to acquire a license with the error The allowed time to process response has expired
- 17. NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load on KVM-based hypervsiors
- 18. With multiple active sessions, NVIDIA Control Panel incorrectly shows that the system is unlicensed
- 19. VP9 and AV1 decoding with web browsers are not supported on Microsoft Windows Server 2019
- 20. Ubuntu guest driver initialization fails with vGPUs and GPUs that support SR-IOV
- 21. nvidia-smi ignores the second NVIDIA vGPU device added to a Microsoft Windows Server 2016 VM
- 22. After an upgrade of the Linux graphics driver from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails
- 23. After an upgrade of the Linux graphics driver from a Debian package, the driver is not loaded into the VM
- 24. Desktop session freezes when a VM is migrated to or from a host running an NVIDIA vGPU software 14 release
- 25. Application or vGPU VM crashes when multiple application instances are launched
- 26. The reported NVENC frame rate is double the actual frame rate
- 27. VM fails after a second vGPU is assigned to it
- 28. Hypervisor host reboots when multiple cloned VMs are simultaneously powered on or migrated
- 29. NVENC does not work with Teradici Cloud Access Software on Windows
- 30. When a licensed client deployed by using VMware instant clone technology is destroyed, it does not return the license
- 31. A licensed client might fail to acquire a license if a proxy is set
- 32. Session connection fails with four 4K displays and NVENC enabled on a 2Q, 3Q, or 4Q vGPU
- 33. Disconnected sessions cannot be reconnected or might be reconnected very slowly with NVWMI installed
- 34. Windows VM crashes during Custom (Advanced) driver upgrade
- 35. VMs with vGPUs on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture fail to power on
- 36. Linux VM hangs after vGPU migration to a host running a newer vGPU manager version
- 37. NVIDIA A100 HGX 80GB vGPU names shown as Graphics Device by nvidia-smi
- 38. Idle Teradici Cloud Access Software session disconnects from Linux VM
- 39. GPU Operator doesn't support vGPU on GPUs based on architectures before NVIDIA Turing
- 40. No virtual GPU types are listed in Citrix XenCenter
- 41. Idle NVIDIA A100, NVIDIA A40, and NVIDIA A10 GPUs show 100% GPU utilization
- 42. NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load after upgrade on XenServer
- 43. Windows guest VMs with vGPUs or GPUs with large BAR memory settings fail to boot to the desktop in UEFI mode
- 44. Guest VM frame buffer listed by nvidia-smi for vGPUs on GPUs that support SRIOV is incorrect
- 45. Migrated VM with more than two vGPUs crashes on destination host
- 46. VMs fail to boot on RHV 4.4
- 47. Driver upgrade in a Linux guest VM with multiple vGPUs might fail
- 48. NVIDIA Control Panel fails to start if launched too soon from a VM without licensing information
- 49. VNC client session goes blank and console VNC is corrupted when the guest driver is uninstalled
- 50. Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops session corruption occurs in the form of residual window borders
- 51. Omnissa Horizon clients cannot connect to a Windows 10 2004 VM with multiple displays
- 52. Suspend and resume between hosts running different versions of the vGPU manager fails
- 53. On Linux, a VMware Horizon 7.12 session freezes after a switch to full screen
- 54. On Linux, a VMware Horizon 7.12 session with two 4K displays freezes
- 55. On Linux, the frame rate might drop to 1 after several minutes
- 56. Frame buffer consumption grows with Omnissa Horizon over Blast Extreme
- 57. Citrix XenCenter displays misleading information about vGPU types
- 58. Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops connection freezes initially
- 59. Microsoft DDA fails with some GPUs
- 60. DWM crashes randomly occur in Windows VMs
- 61. NVIDIA Control Panel fails to launch in a platform layer or published image
- 62. Remote desktop session freezes with assertion failure and XID error 43 after migration
- 63. Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops session freezes when the desktop is unlocked
- 64. NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails after Linux kernel upgrade with DKMS enabled
- 65. Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS 6 VMs hang during driver installation
- 66. On XenServer, all vGPUs in a VM must be of the same type
- 67. Console VGA cannot be disabled
- 68. Console VNC is unusable with Xorg on multiple vGPUs in a VM
- 69. Blue screen crash occurs or no devices are found after VM reset
- 70. Tesla T4 is enumerated as 32 separate GPUs by VMware vSphere ESXi
- 71. Users' sessions may freeze during vMotion migration of VMs configured with vGPU
- 72. Migration of VMs configured with vGPU stops before the migration is complete
- 73. ECC memory settings for a vGPU cannot be changed by using NVIDIA X Server Settings
- 74. Changes to ECC memory settings for a Linux vGPU VM by nvidia-smi might be ignored
- 75. Incorrect GPU type shown for Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs in Citrix XenCenter
- 76. NVIDIA Notification Icon prevents log off of Citrix Published Application user sessions
- 77. Host core CPU utilization is higher than expected for moderate workloads
- 78. H.264 encoder falls back to software encoding on 1Q vGPUs with a 4K display
- 79. H.264 encoder falls back to software encoding on 2Q vGPUs with 3 or more 4K displays
- 80. Frame capture while the interactive logon message is displayed returns blank screen
- 81. RDS sessions do not use the GPU with Microsoft Windows Server as guest OS
- 82. VMware vMotion fails gracefully under heavy load
- 83. View session freezes intermittently after a Linux VM acquires a license
- 84. When the scheduling policy is fixed share, GPU utilization is reported as higher than expected
- 85. Benign warnings during Virtual GPU Manager installation or uninstallation after hypervisor upgrade
- 86. Benign not in gzip format messages during Virtual GPU Manager installation or uninstallation
- 87. License is not acquired in Windows VMs
- 88. nvidia-smi reports that vGPU migration is supported on all hypervisors
- 89. NVIDIA Control Panel Crashes in a VM connected to two 4K displays
- 90. Hot plugging and unplugging vCPUs causes a blue-screen crash in Windows VMs
- 91. GPU resources not available error during VMware instant clone provisioning
- 92. Module load failed during VIB downgrade from R390 to R384
- 93. vGPU guest VM driver not properly loaded on servers with more than 512 GB or 1 TB or more of system memory
- 94. Luxmark causes a segmentation fault on an unlicensed Linux client
- 95. On Linux, 3D applications run slowly when windows are dragged
- 96. A segmentation fault in DBus code causes nvidia-gridd to exit on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS
- 97. No Manage License option available in NVIDIA X Server Settings by default
- 98. Licenses remain checked out when VMs are forcibly powered off
- 99. Memory exhaustion can occur with vGPU profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer
- 100. VM bug checks after the guest VM driver for Windows 10 RS2 is installed
- 101. On XenServer 7.0, VMs unexpectedly reboot and XenServer crashes or freezes
- 102. With no NVIDIA driver installed, XenServer misidentifies Tesla M10 cards
- 103. vGPU VM fails to boot in ESXi if the graphics type is Shared
- 104. GNOME Display Manager (GDM) fails to start on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 and CentOS 7.0
- 105. NVIDIA Control Panel fails to start and reports that “you are not currently using a display that is attached to an Nvidia GPU”
- 106. VM configured with more than one vGPU fails to initialize vGPU when booted
- 107. A VM configured with both a vGPU and a passthrough GPU fails to start the passthrough GPU
- 108. vGPU allocation policy fails when multiple VMs are started simultaneously
- 109. Before Horizon agent is installed inside a VM, the Start menu’s sleep option is available
- 110. vGPU-enabled VMs fail to start, nvidia-smi fails when VMs are configured with too high a proportion of the server’s memory.
- 111. On reset or restart VMs fail to start with the error VMIOP: no graphics device is available for vGPU…
- 112. nvidia-smi shows high GPU utilization for vGPU VMs with active Horizon sessions
- 113. Video goes blank when run in loop in Windows Media Player
- 114. Local VGA console is momentarily unblanked when Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops changes resolution of the VM desktop
- 115. VM bugchecks on shutdown/restart when Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops is installed and NVIDIA driver is uninstalled or upgraded.
- 116. Application frame rate may drop when running Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops at 2560×1600 resolution.
- 117. Windows VM BSOD
- 118. Windows VM BSOD when upgrading NVIDIA drivers over a Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops session
- 119. XenCenter does not allow vGPUs to be selected as a GPU type for Linux VMs
- 120. If X server is killed on a RHEL7 VM running vGPU, XenCenter console may not automatically switch to text console
- 121. Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops shows only a black screen when connected to a vGPU VM
