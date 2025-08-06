NVIDIA Notification Icon prevents log off of Citrix Published Application user sessions
Description
By default on Windows Server operating systems, the NVIDIA Notification Icon application is started with every Citrix Published Application user session. This application might prevent the Citrix Published Application user session from being logged off even after the user has quit all other applications.
Resolution
Disable the NVIDIA Notification Icon application for Citrix Published Application user sessions as explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide.
Status
Resolved by the provision of Windows registry keys for disabling the NVIDIA Notification Icon application for Citrix Published Application user sessions.
Ref. #
2206368