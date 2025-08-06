Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops connection freezes initially

Description

When -0B and -0Q vGPU types are used with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops version 7 1903 and later versions, the session freezes or a black screen is seen when the connection is first made. When this issue occurs, the error message DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED is displayed. The affected versions of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops use Microsoft DDAPI.



Version

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops version 7 1903 and later versions



Workaround

Disable the use hardware encoding for video codec Citrix policy, which is enabled by default.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200494400

