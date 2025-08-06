When the scheduling policy is fixed share, GPU utilization is reported as higher than expected
Description
When the scheduling policy is fixed share, GPU engine utilization can be reported as higher than expected for a vGPU.
For example, GPU engine usage for six P40-4Q vGPUs on a Tesla P40 GPU might be reported as follows:
[root@localhost:~] nvidia-smi vgpu
Mon Aug 20 10:33:18 2018
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 390.42 Driver Version: 390.42 |
|-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
| GPU Name | Bus-Id | GPU-Util |
| vGPU ID Name | VM ID VM Name | vGPU-Util |
|===============================+================================+============|
| 0 Tesla P40 | 00000000:81:00.0 | 99% |
| 85109 GRID P40-4Q | 85110 win7-xmpl-146048-1 | 32% |
| 87195 GRID P40-4Q | 87196 win7-xmpl-146048-2 | 39% |
| 88095 GRID P40-4Q | 88096 win7-xmpl-146048-3 | 26% |
| 89170 GRID P40-4Q | 89171 win7-xmpl-146048-4 | 0% |
| 90475 GRID P40-4Q | 90476 win7-xmpl-146048-5 | 0% |
| 93363 GRID P40-4Q | 93364 win7-xmpl-146048-6 | 0% |
+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
| 1 Tesla P40 | 00000000:85:00.0 | 0% |
+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
The vGPU utilization of vGPU 85109 is reported as 32%. For vGPU 87195, vGPU utilization is reported as 39%. And for 88095, it is reported as 26%. However, the expected vGPU utilization of any vGPU should not exceed approximately 16.7%.
This behavior is a result of the mechanism that is used to measure GPU engine utilization.
Status
Open
Ref. #
2227591