On Linux, a VMware Horizon 7.12 session freezes after a switch to full screen

Description

On a Linux VM configured with a -1Q vGPU, one 4K display, and VMware Horizon 7.12, the VMware Horizon session might become unresponsive after a switch from large screen (windowed) to full screen. When this issue occurs, the VM’s log file contains the error message Unable to set requested topology.

Version

This issue affects deployments that use VMware Horizon 7.12.

Workaround

Use VMware Horizon 7.11.

Status

Open

Ref. #

200617112

