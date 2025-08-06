On Linux, a VMware Horizon 7.12 session freezes after a switch to full screen
Description
On a Linux VM configured with a -1Q vGPU, one 4K display, and VMware Horizon 7.12, the VMware Horizon session might become unresponsive after a switch from large screen (windowed) to full screen. When this issue occurs, the VM’s log file contains the error message
Unable to set requested topology.
Version
This issue affects deployments that use VMware Horizon 7.12.
Workaround
Use VMware Horizon 7.11.
Status
Open
Ref. #
200617112