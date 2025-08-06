On Linux, the frame rate might drop to 1 after several minutes
Description
On Linux, the frame rate might drop to 1 frame per second (FPS) after NVIDIA vGPU software has been running for several minutes. Only some applications are affected, for example, glxgears. Other applications, such as Unigine Heaven, are not affected. This behavior occurs because Display Power Management Signaling (DPMS) for the Xorg server is enabled by default and the display is detected to be inactive even when the application is running. When DPMS is enabled, it enables power saving behavior of the display after several minutes of inactivity by setting the frame rate to 1 FPS.
Workaround
If necessary, stop the Xorg server.
# /etc/init.d/xorg stop
In a plain text editor, edit the /etc/X11/xorg.conf file to set the options to disable DPMS and disable the screen saver.
Monitorsection, set the DPMS option to
false.
Option "DPMS" "false"
ServerFlagssection that contains option to disable the screen saver.
Section "ServerFlags" Option "BlankTime" "0" EndSection
- Save your changes to /etc/X11/xorg.conf file and quit the editor.
Start the Xorg server.
# etc/init.d/xorg start
Status
Open
Ref. #
200605900