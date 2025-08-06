NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
On Linux, the frame rate might drop to 1 after several minutes

Description

On Linux, the frame rate might drop to 1 frame per second (FPS) after NVIDIA vGPU software has been running for several minutes. Only some applications are affected, for example, glxgears. Other applications, such as Unigine Heaven, are not affected. This behavior occurs because Display Power Management Signaling (DPMS) for the Xorg server is enabled by default and the display is detected to be inactive even when the application is running. When DPMS is enabled, it enables power saving behavior of the display after several minutes of inactivity by setting the frame rate to 1 FPS.

Workaround

  1. If necessary, stop the Xorg server.

    # /etc/init.d/xorg stop

  2. In a plain text editor, edit the /etc/X11/xorg.conf file to set the options to disable DPMS and disable the screen saver.

    1. In the Monitor section, set the DPMS option to false.
      Option "DPMS" "false"
    2. At the end of the file, add a ServerFlags section that contains option to disable the screen saver.
      Section "ServerFlags"
    Option "BlankTime" "0"
  EndSection
    3. Save your changes to /etc/X11/xorg.conf file and quit the editor.

  3. Start the Xorg server.

    # etc/init.d/xorg start

Status

Open

Ref. #

200605900

