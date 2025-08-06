Host core CPU utilization is higher than expected for moderate workloads
Description
When GPU performance is being monitored, host core CPU utilization is higher than expected for moderate workloads. For example, host CPU utilization when only a small number of VMs are running is as high as when several times as many VMs are running.
Workaround
Disable monitoring of the following GPU performance statistics:
- vGPU engine usage by applications across multiple vGPUs
- Encoder session statistics
- Frame buffer capture (FBC) session statistics
- Statistics gathered by performance counters in guest VMs
Status
Open
Ref. #
2414897