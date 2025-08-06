Description

When GPU performance is being monitored, host core CPU utilization is higher than expected for moderate workloads. For example, host CPU utilization when only a small number of VMs are running is as high as when several times as many VMs are running.



Workaround

Disable monitoring of the following GPU performance statistics:

vGPU engine usage by applications across multiple vGPUs

Encoder session statistics

Frame buffer capture (FBC) session statistics

Statistics gathered by performance counters in guest VMs

Status

Open



Ref. #

2414897

