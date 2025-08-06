A VM configured with both a vGPU and a passthrough GPU fails to start the passthrough GPU

Description

Using the current VMware vCenter user interface, it is possible to configure a VM with a vGPU device and a passthrough (direct path) GPU device. This is not a currently supported configuration for vGPU. The passthrough GPU appears in Windows Device Manager with a warning sign, and the following device status:

Copy Copied! Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems. (Code 43)





Workaround

Do not assign vGPU and passthrough GPUs to a VM simultaneously.



Status

Open



Ref. #

1735002

