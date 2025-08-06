NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
VM with multiple legacy fractional vGPUs on the same GPU fails to boot

Description

A VM to which multiple legacy fractional vGPUs on the same physical GPU are assigned fails to boot. A fractional vGPU is assigned only a fraction of the physical GPU's frame buffer. A legacy NVIDIA vGPU does not support single root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV). When this issue occurs, error messages similar to the following examples are written to the vmware.log file on the hypervisor host:

2022-11-23T09:01:06.643Z In(05) vmx - VMIOP: Registered device 0000:da:00.0
...
2022-11-23T09:01:06.715Z In(05) vmx - VMIOP: Failed to register device 0000:da:00.0 error = Failure

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

Ref. #

3879209

