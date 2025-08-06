NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS 6 VMs hang during driver installation
Download PDF

Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS 6 VMs hang during driver installation

Description

During installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver in a Red Hat Enterprise Linux or CentOS 6 guest VM, a kernel panic occurs, and the VM hangs and cannot be rebooted. This issue is observed on older Linux kernels when the NVIDIA device is using message-signaled interrupts (MSIs).

Version

This issue affects the following guest OS releases:

  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.6 and later compatible 6.x versions
  • CentOS 6.6 and later compatible 6.x versions

Workaround

  1. Disable MSI in the guest VM to fall back to INTx interrupts by adding the following line to the file /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    options nvidia NVreg_EnableMSI=0

    If the file /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf does not exist, create it.

  2. Install the NVIDIA vGPU Software graphics driver in the guest VM.

Status

Closed

Ref. #

200556896

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.