NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  After an upgrade of the Linux graphics driver from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails
Download PDF

After an upgrade of the Linux graphics driver from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails

Description

After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux is upgraded from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails. The nvidia-smi vgpu -q command shows the driver version and license status as N/A. Restarting the nvidia-gridd service fails with a Unit not found error.

Workaround

Perform a clean installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux from an RPM package.

  1. Remove the currently installed driver.

  2. Install the new version of the driver.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ rpm -iv nvidia-linux-grid-580_580.65.06_amd64.rpm

Status

Open

Ref. #

3512766

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.