After an upgrade of the Linux graphics driver from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails
Description
After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux is upgraded from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails. The nvidia-smi vgpu -q command shows the driver version and license status as N/A. Restarting the nvidia-gridd service fails with a
Unit not found error.
Workaround
Perform a clean installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux from an RPM package.
-
Remove the currently installed driver.
-
Install the new version of the driver.
$ rpm -iv nvidia-linux-grid-580_580.65.06_amd64.rpm
Status
Open
Ref. #
3512766