NVIDIA Control Panel is not available in multiuser environments

Description

After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Windows is installed, the NVIDIA Control Panel app might be missing from the system. This issue typically occurs in the following situations:

Multiple users connect to virtual machines by using remote desktop applications such as Microsoft RDP, Omnissa Horizon, and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.

VM instances are created by using Citrix Machine Creation Services (MCS) or VMware Instant Clone technology.

Roaming user desktop profiles are deployed.

This issue occurs because the NVIDIA Control Panel app is now distributed through the Microsoft Store. The NVIDIA Control Panel app might fail to be installed when the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Windows is installed if the Microsoft Store app is disabled, the system is not connected to the Internet, or installation of apps from the Microsoft Store is blocked by your system settings.

To determine whether the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed on your system, use the Windows Settings app or the Get-AppxPackage Windows PowerShell command.

To use the Windows Settings app: From the Windows Start menu, choose Settings > Apps > Apps & feautures . In the Apps & features window, type nvidia control panel in the search box and confirm that the NVIDIA Control Panel app is found.

To use the Get-AppxPackageWindows PowerShell command: Run Windows PowerShell as Administrator. Determine whether the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed for the current user. Copy Copied! PS C:\> Get-AppxPackage -Name NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel Determine whether the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed for all users. Copy Copied! PS C:\> Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers -Name NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel This example shows that the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed for the users Administrator , pliny , and trajan . Copy Copied! PS C:\> Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers -Name NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel Name : NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel Publisher : CN=D6816951-877F-493B-B4EE-41AB9419C326 Architecture : X64 ResourceId : Version : 8.1.964.0 PackageFullName : NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel_8.1.964.0_x64__56jybvy8sckqj InstallLocation : C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel_8.1.964.0_x64__56jybvy8sckqj IsFramework : False PackageFamilyName : NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel_56jybvy8sckqj PublisherId : 56jybvy8sckqj PackageUserInformation : {S-1-12-1-530092550-1307989247-1105462437-500 [Administrator]: Installed , S-1-12-1-530092550-1307989247-1105462437-1002 [pliny]: Installed , S-1-12-1-530092550-1307989247-1105462437-1003 [trajan]: Installed } IsResourcePackage : False IsBundle : False IsDevelopmentMode : False NonRemovable : False IsPartiallyStaged : False SignatureKind : Store Status : Ok



Preventing this Issue

If your system does not allow the installation apps from the Microsoft Store, download and run the standalone NVIDIA Control Panel installer that is available from NVIDIA Licensing Portal. For instructions, refer to Virtual GPU Software User Guide .

If your system can allow the installation apps from the Microsoft Store, ensure that:

The Microsoft Store app is enabled.

Installation of Microsoft Store apps is not blocked by your system settings.

No local or group policies are set to block Microsoft Store apps.

Workaround

If the NVIDIA Control Panel app is missing, install it separately from the graphics driver by downloading and running the standalone NVIDIA Control Panel installer that is available from NVIDIA Licensing Portal. For instructions, refer to Virtual GPU Software User Guide .

If the issue persists, contact NVIDIA Enterprise Support for further assistance.



Status

Open



Ref. #

3999308

