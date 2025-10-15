Overview
This guide provides step-by-step instructions to deploy NVIDIA vGPU software in an Ubuntu with KVM environment. It assumes familiarity with virtualization environments and NVIDIA vGPU technology. For a comprehensive overview of NVIDIA vGPU architecture, licensing, and sizing, refer to the following documentation:
Ensure your deployment uses NVIDIA GPUs compatible with vGPU software and supported on Ubuntu. For a complete list of supported NVIDIA GPUs and validated server platforms, please refer to our Ubuntu release notes.
Some GPUs support display-off and display-enabled modes. For vGPU software deployments, they must be used in display-off mode. For more information, see Switching the Mode of a GPU that Supports Multiple Display Modes.
Ensure your hardware is certified by NVIDIA and compatible with Ubuntu. Also, see the hardware requirements for Ubuntu.
Download valid vGPU licenses.
Refer to the Ubuntu release notes to find the appropriate vGPU software driver versions to use.
Refer to the Ubuntu release notes for supported Windows and Linux guest OS versions.
NVIDIA vGPU software supports only 64-bit guest operating systems. No 32-bit guest operating systems are supported.
NVIDIA vGPU software supports assigning multiple vGPUs to a single VM, but the maximum number is limited. For detailed information, see vGPUs that Support Multiple vGPUs Assigned to a VM.