Part 1. Procure the Hardware

Note Unless a specific solution architecture differs based on use case, all components are required in a unit of 1.

55G Infra Component Hardware Manifest Aerial gNB Existing dev only. Gigabyte Edge E251-U70 Server x 1 with CPU Intel Xeon Gold 6240R, 2.4GHz, 24C48T, Memory 96GB DDR4, Storage 480GB LiteOn SSD x1. GPU GA100 x1, NIC x1 MLX CX6-DX MCX623106AE-CDAT CN Dell PowerEdge R750 Server FrountHaul(FH) Switch only pick one Dell PowerSwitch S5248F-ON Fibrolan Falcon RX GrandMaster(GM) QULSAR Qg 2 Multi-Sync Gateway O-RUs supported ORU : Configuration : Freq Band Foxconn : 4T4R : 3.7GHz - 3.8GHz RPQN-7801E : : (indoors) UEs supported UE: Module Sierra Wireless EM9191 NR 5G Modem Config: SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL UE: Quectel RM500Q-GL UE Config: SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL UE: 5G USB Dongle https://www.routerdistributor.com/shop/4g-5g-dongles/apal-5g-usb-dongle/. Config: SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL UE: iPhone 14 Pro, with iOS version 16.6.1, Model number MPXV3HX/A Cables Dell C2G 1m LC-LC 50/125 Duplex Multimode OM4 Fiber Cable Aqua 3ft Optical patch cable NVIDIA MCP1600-C001E30N DAC Cable Ethernet 100GbE QSFP28 1m Beyondtech 5m (16ft) LC UPC to LC UPC Duplex OM3 Multimode PVC (OFNR) 2.0mm Fiber Optic Patch Cable CableCreation 3ft Cat5/Cat6 Ethernet Cables PDUs Tripp Lite 1.4kW Single-Phase Monitored PDU with LX Platform Interface, 120V Outlets (8 5-15R), 5-15P, 12ft Cord, 1U Rack-Mount, TAA Transceivers Finisar SFP-to-RJ45 Transceiver Intel Ethernet SFP+SR Optics Dell SFP28-25G-SR Transceiver Ethernet Switch Netgear ProSafe Plus JGS524E Rackmount iPerf Laptop Connected to the switch (10G ethernet)

To procure all the hardware items in the blueprint BOM, contact the Aerial Research Cloud team at arc@nvidia.com. In the Email, include your full name, company name, preferred Email contact, and country/region.