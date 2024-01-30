Part 2. Configure the Network Hardware

In the following example on VLAN 2 the:

RUs are on ports 1 and 7

GrandMaster is on port 5

CN is on ports 11 and 12

gNB ports are connected to ports 49 and 51

Set up MGMT access to the switch, in this case 172.168.20.67.

Copy Copied! OS10# configure terminal OS10(config)# interface mgmt1/1/1 no shutdown no ip address dhcp ip address 172.16.204.67/22 exit

SSH to admin@172.168.204.67.

Set the speed to 10G for port groups 1 and 2.

Copy Copied! OS10(config)# port-group 1/1/1 mode Eth 10g-4x exit port-group 1/1/2 mode Eth 10g-4x exit

Enable PTP on the switch.

Copy Copied! OS10# configure terminal OS10(config)# ptp clock boundary profile g8275.1 ptp domain 24 ptp system-time enable !

Configure the GrandMaster port.

Copy Copied! OS10(config)# interface ethernet 1/1/5:1 no shutdown no switchport ip address 169.254.2.1/24 flowcontrol receive off ptp delay-req-min-interval -4 ptp enable ptp sync-interval -4 ptp transport layer2 exit

After some time, the following prints:

Copy Copied! <165>1 2023-05-09T07:49:22.625584+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %PTP_SYSTEM_TIME_NOT_SET: System time is not set. System time will be set when the clock is. <165>1 2023-05-09T07:51:22.312557+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %PTP_CLOCK_PHASE_LOCKED: Clock servo is phase locked. <165>1 2023-05-09T07:51:22.313081+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %PTP_SYSTEM_TIME_UPDATE_STARTED: System time update service is started. Update interval: 60 minutes. <165>1 2023-05-09T07:51:59.334346+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %ALM_CLOCK_UPDATE: Clock changed MESSAGE=apt-daily.timer: Adding 6h 36min 18.719270s random time. <165>1 2023-05-09T07:57:27.254181+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %ALM_CLOCK_UPDATE: Clock changed MESSAGE=apt-daily.timer: Adding 4h 31mi

Confgure Fronthaul Network Configuration by creating a VLAN.

Create VLAN 2.

Copy Copied! OS10(config)# interface vlan 2 OS10(conf-if-vl-2)# <165>1 2023-03-16T16:51:36.458730+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 813 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %IFM_ASTATE_UP: Interface admin state up :vlan2 OS10(conf-if-vl-2)# show configuration ! interface vlan2 no shutdown OS10(conf-if-vl-2)# exit

Configure RU, gNB, CN, and MEC ports.

Intefaces that are configured to be slower than their maximum speed have a :1 appended to their name. This applies to ports in port groups 1 and 2.

Copy Copied! no shutdown switchport mode trunk switchport trunk allowed vlan 2 mtu 8192 flowcontrol receive off ptp enable ptp transport layer2 ptp role timeTransmitter exit

Check the PTP status.

Copy Copied! OS10# show ptp | no-more PTP Clock : Boundary Clock Identity : b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f GrandMaster Clock Identity : fc:af:6a:ff:fe:02:bc:8d Clock Mode : One-step Clock Quality Class : 135 Accuracy : <=100ns Offset Log Scaled Variance : 65535 Domain : 24 Priority1 : 128 Priority2 : 128 Profile : G8275-1(Local-Priority:-128) Steps Removed : 1 Mean Path Delay(ns) : 637 Offset From Master(ns) : 1 Number of Ports : 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interface State Port Identity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ethernet1/1/1:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:1 Ethernet1/1/3:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:3 Ethernet1/1/5:1 Slave b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:5 Ethernet1/1/7:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:8 Ethernet1/1/11 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:4 Ethernet1/1/49 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:9 Ethernet1/1/51 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:10 Ethernet1/1/54 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of slave ports :1 Number of master ports :7

Save switch configuration

Copy Copied! copy running-configuration startup-configuration





Although the Fibrolan switch has not been qualified in the NVIDIA lab, OAI labs incorporate the following configuration and switch for interoperability.

To get started follow the Fibrolan Getting Started Guide.

In our setup the Qulsar GrandMaster is connected to port 4, the Aerial SDK to port 17, and the Foxconn O-RU to port 16 (C/U plane) and port 15 (S/M plane). You can ignore all other ports in the figures[A][B] below.

VLAN Setup

The following assumes that the VLAN tag for both the control plane and the user plane of the O-RAN CU plane is 2. VLAN 80 is used for everything else.

Open the configuration page of the Fibrolan switch, go to configuration -> VLANs. Port 4 (the Qulsar GrandMaster) needs to be configured in Access mode using and setting the port VLAN to 80.

Use the same configuration for port 15 (RU S/M plane).

Ports 16 and 17 need to be configured in Trunk mode, port VLAN 80, Untag Port VLAN, Allowed VLANs 80,2.

DHCP Setup

The RU M-plane requires to setup a DHCP server. Go to Configuration -> DHCP -> server -> pool and create a new DHCP server with the following settings:





PTP Setup

For the PTP setup, follow the Fibrolan PTP Boundary Clock Configuration guide and use the following settings:

Device Type “Ord-Bound”

Profile “G8275.1”

Clock domain 24

VLAN 80

Also make sure you enable the used ports (4,15,16,17 in our case).

Hybrid mode is recommended for the sync mode.

If everything is configured correctly, the SyncCenter shows green.