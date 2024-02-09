Getting Started

ARC Software Release Manifest

Component Version Aerial SDK (ASDK) PHY 23-4 OAI gNB OAI_Aerial_v2.2.2 OAI CN OAI_Aerial_v2.2.2

Installation Guide describes the HW Bill of Materials(BOM), network component configuration, and software required to install the Aerial Research Cloud.

Product Brief can help you learn more about the current release capabilities of the Aerial Research Cloud.

Release Notes outlines the software APIs and functionality as well as any limitations of the current release.

Licensing for licensing information regarding the Aerial Research Cloud.

Suport for getting help with the Aerial Research Cloud.

New content will continually be updated and posted in the remaining sections: