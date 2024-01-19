NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Early Adopters

Early Adopters

We love to see how the Aerial Research Cloud is being used by developers, researchers, and the industry. Send an email to arc@nvidia.com with your project description and links to the project and code repository (e.g., GitHub).

Open Air Alliance

https://openairinterface.org/

Open ecosystem for creating and deploying advanced 5G networks, while enabling 6G research–software-defined, disaggregated radio access networks. Working with the OAI, the Aerial Research Cloud will significantly reduce time to innovation and create new efficiencies arcoss next-generation network deveopment: Demonstration of NVIDIA Aerial SDK and OAI 5G vRAN and CN

NVIDIA ARC and OAI Demo Blog

Northeastern University

https://wiot.northeastern.edu/

ea_northeastern1.png

ea_northeastern2.png

Northeastern University blog post

Rice University

https://wireless.rice.edu/

ea_rice1.png

ea_rice2.png

Rice blog post
Previous On-Boarding Help
Next Release Notes
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA.. Last updated on Jan 19, 2024
content here