Part 2. Configure the Network Hardware
Refer to ASDK resources for setup and installation of the SDK Developer Kit. https://docs.nvidia.com/sdk-manager/install-with-sdkm-aerial/index.html
Refer to the tutorials for help with these installation steps.
Configuration Steps
Setup the GrandMaster
Setup the switch
Setup PTP
Setup Foxconn O-RU
Step 1.
Follow the Qulsar User Guide to setup the MGMT connection.
Step 2.
Set the operating mode to GNSS Only, and other fields as such, then run Start Engine.
Step 3.
Enable the ports on the GrandMaster with the 8275.1 Profile configurations.
Step 4.
Configure the clock configs as such:
Step 5.
GPS configuration values are unchanged from the default settings of QG2.
Step 6.
Verify that the GPS Signal reaches the GrandMaster.
Chapter 2.2.1 Dell Switch
In the following example on VLAN 2 the:
RUs are on ports 1 and 7
GrandMaster is on port 5
CN is on ports 11 and 12
gNB ports are connected to ports 49 and 51
Set up MGMT access to the switch, in this case 172.168.20.67.
OS10# configure terminal
OS10(config)#
interface mgmt1/1/1
no shutdown
no ip address dhcp
ip address 172.16.204.67/22
exit
SSH to admin@172.168.204.67.
Set the speed to 10G for port groups 1 and 2.
OS10(config)#
port-group 1/1/1
mode Eth 10g-4x
exit
port-group 1/1/2
mode Eth 10g-4x
exit
Enable PTP on the switch.
OS10# configure terminal
OS10(config)#
ptp clock boundary profile g8275.1
ptp domain 24
ptp system-time enable
!
Configure the GrandMaster port.
OS10(config)#
interface ethernet 1/1/5:1
no shutdown
no switchport
ip address 169.254.2.1/24
flowcontrol receive off
ptp delay-req-min-interval -4
ptp enable
ptp sync-interval -4
ptp transport layer2
exit
After some time, the following prints:
<165>1 2023-05-09T07:49:22.625584+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %PTP_SYSTEM_TIME_NOT_SET: System time is not set. System time will be set when the clock is.
<165>1 2023-05-09T07:51:22.312557+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %PTP_CLOCK_PHASE_LOCKED: Clock servo is phase locked.
<165>1 2023-05-09T07:51:22.313081+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %PTP_SYSTEM_TIME_UPDATE_STARTED: System time update service is started. Update interval: 60 minutes.
<165>1 2023-05-09T07:51:59.334346+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %ALM_CLOCK_UPDATE: Clock changed MESSAGE=apt-daily.timer: Adding 6h 36min 18.719270s random time.
<165>1 2023-05-09T07:57:27.254181+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %ALM_CLOCK_UPDATE: Clock changed MESSAGE=apt-daily.timer: Adding 4h 31mi
Confgure Fronthaul Network Configuration by creating a VLAN.
Create VLAN 2.
OS10(config)#
interface vlan 2
OS10(conf-if-vl-2)#
<165>1 2023-03-16T16:51:36.458730+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 813 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %IFM_ASTATE_UP: Interface admin state up :vlan2
OS10(conf-if-vl-2)# show configuration
!
interface vlan2
no shutdown
OS10(conf-if-vl-2)# exit
Configure RU, gNB, CN, and MEC ports.
Intefaces that are configured to be slower than their maximum speed have a :1 appended to their name. This applies to ports in port groups 1 and 2.
no shutdown
switchport mode trunk
switchport trunk allowed vlan 2
mtu 8192
flowcontrol receive off
ptp enable
ptp transport layer2
ptp role timeTransmitter
exit
Check the PTP status.
OS10# show ptp | no-more
PTP Clock : Boundary
Clock Identity : b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f
GrandMaster Clock Identity : fc:af:6a:ff:fe:02:bc:8d
Clock Mode : One-step
Clock Quality
Class : 135
Accuracy : <=100ns
Offset Log Scaled Variance : 65535
Domain : 24
Priority1 : 128
Priority2 : 128
Profile : G8275-1(Local-Priority:-128)
Steps Removed : 1
Mean Path Delay(ns) : 637
Offset From Master(ns) : 1
Number of Ports : 8
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface State Port Identity
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ethernet1/1/1:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:1
Ethernet1/1/3:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:3
Ethernet1/1/5:1 Slave b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:5
Ethernet1/1/7:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:8
Ethernet1/1/11 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:4
Ethernet1/1/49 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:9
Ethernet1/1/51 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:10
Ethernet1/1/54 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:2
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of slave ports :1
Number of master ports :7
Save switch configuration
copy running-configuration startup-configuration
Chapter 2.2.2 Fibrolan Falcon RX Setup
Although the Fibrolan switch has not been qualified in the NVIDIA lab, OAI labs incorporate the following configuration and switch for interoperability.
To get started follow the Fibrolan Getting Started Guide.
In our setup the Qulsar GrandMaster is connected to port 4, the Aerial SDK to port 17, and the Foxconn O-RU to port 16 (C/U plane) and port 15 (S/M plane). You can ignore all other ports in the figures[A][B] below.
VLAN Setup
The following assumes that the VLAN tag for both the control plane and the user plane of the O-RAN CU plane is 2. VLAN 80 is used for everything else.
Open the configuration page of the Fibrolan switch, go to configuration -> VLANs. Port 4 (the Qulsar GrandMaster) needs to be configured in Access mode using and setting the port VLAN to 80.
Use the same configuration for port 15 (RU S/M plane).
Ports 16 and 17 need to be configured in Trunk mode, port VLAN 80, Untag Port VLAN, Allowed VLANs 80,2.
DHCP Setup
The RU M-plane requires to setup a DHCP server. Go to Configuration -> DHCP -> server -> pool and create a new DHCP server with the following settings:
PTP Setup
For the PTP setup, follow the Fibrolan PTP Boundary Clock Configuration guide and use the following settings:
Device Type “Ord-Bound”
Profile “G8275.1”
Clock domain 24
VLAN 80
Also make sure you enable the used ports (4,15,16,17 in our case).
Hybrid mode is recommended for the sync mode.
If everything is configured correctly, the SyncCenter shows green.
These commands assume that PTP4L runs on the
ens6f0 NIC interface and uses the CPU core 20.
Core clash can cause problems, so if a different core is to be used, it must not be used by L1 or L2+.
Verify Inbound PTP Packets
Typically, you see packets with ethertype 0x88f7 on the selected interface.
$ sudo tcpdump -i ens6f0 -c 5 | grep ethertype
tcpdump: verbose output suppressed, use -v or -vv for full protocol decode
listening on ens6f1, link-type EN10MB (Ethernet), capture size 262144 bytes
13:27:41.291503 48:b0:2d:63:83:ac (oui Unknown) > 01:1b:19:00:00:00 (oui Unknown), ethertype Unknown (0x88f7), length 60:
13:27:41.291503 48:b0:2d:63:83:ac (oui Unknown) > 01:1b:19:00:00:00 (oui Unknown), ethertype Unknown (0x88f7), length 60:
13:27:41.296727 c4:5a:b1:14:1a:c6 (oui Unknown) > 01:1b:19:00:00:00 (oui Unknown), ethertype Unknown (0x88f7), length 78:
13:27:41.296784 c4:5a:b1:14:1a:c6 (oui Unknown) > 01:1b:19:00:00:00 (oui Unknown), ethertype Unknown (0x88f7), length 60:
13:27:41.306316 08:c0:eb:71:e7:d5 (oui Unknown) > 01:1b:19:00:00:00 (oui Unknown), ethertype Unknown (0x88f7), length 58:
Create ptp4l Configuration File
Paste these commands into the shell to create the three configuration files:
cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/ptp.conf
[global]
priority1 128
priority2 128
domainNumber 24
tx_timestamp_timeout 30
dscp_event 46
dscp_general 46
logging_level 6
verbose 1
use_syslog 0
logMinDelayReqInterval 1
[ens6f0]
logAnnounceInterval -3
announceReceiptTimeout 3
logSyncInterval -4
logMinDelayReqInterval -4
delay_mechanism E2E
network_transport L2
EOF
cat <<EOF | sudo tee /lib/systemd/system/ptp4l.service
[Unit]
Description=Precision Time Protocol (PTP) service
Documentation=man:ptp4l
[Service]
Restart=always
RestartSec=5s
Type=simple
ExecStart=/usr/bin/taskset -c 9 /usr/sbin/ptp4l -f /etc/ptp.conf
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
EOF
Create phc2sys Configuration File
# If more than one instance is already running, kill the existing
# PHC2SYS sessions.
# Command used can be found in /lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service
# Update the ExecStart line to the following, assuming ens6f0 interface is used.
$ sudo nano /lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service
[Unit]
Description=Synchronize system clock or PTP hardware clock (PHC)
Documentation=man:phc2sys
After=ntpdate.service
Requires=ptp4l.service
After=ptp4l.service
[Service]
Restart=always
RestartSec=5s
Type=simple
ExecStart=/bin/sh -c "taskset -c 9 /usr/sbin/phc2sys -s /dev/ptp$(ethtool -T ens6f0 | grep PTP | awk '{print $4}')-c CLOCK_REALTIME -n 24 -O 0 -R 256 -u 256"
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Enable and Start phc2sys and ptp4l
After changing those configuration files they need to be reloaded, enabled, and restarted. These services can be restarted if they don’t sync.
$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload
$ sudo systemctl enable ptp4l.service
$ sudo systemctl enable phc2sys.service
$ sudo systemctl restart phc2sys.service ptp4l.service
# check that the service is active and has low rms value (<30):
~$ systemctl status ptp4l.service phc2sys.service
● ptp4l.service - Precision Time Protocol (PTP) service
Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/ptp4l.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Tue 2023-05-09 13:21:12 UTC; 14s ago
Docs: man:ptp4l
Main PID: 6962 (ptp4l)
Tasks: 1 (limit: 94588)
Memory: 544.0K
CGroup: /system.slice/ptp4l.service
└─6962 /usr/sbin/ptp4l -f /etc/ptp.conf
May 09 13:21:17 aerial-rf-gb-gnb taskset[6962]: ptp4l[15552.609]: rms 15 max 32 freq -639 +/- 25 delay 211 +/- 1
May 09 13:21:18 aerial-rf-gb-gnb taskset[6962]: ptp4l[15553.609]: rms 21 max 29 freq -583 +/- 12 delay 210 +/- 1
May 09 13:21:19 aerial-rf-gb-gnb taskset[6962]: ptp4l[15554.609]: rms 11 max 21 freq -576 +/- 8 delay 211 +/- 1
May 09 13:21:20 aerial-rf-gb-gnb taskset[6962]: ptp4l[15555.609]: rms 6 max 13 freq -579 +/- 8 delay 211 +/- 1
May 09 13:21:21 aerial-rf-gb-gnb taskset[6962]: ptp4l[15556.609]: rms 4 max 7 freq -578 +/- 6 delay 212 +/- 0
May 09 13:21:22 aerial-rf-gb-gnb taskset[6962]: ptp4l[15557.609]: rms 5 max 11 freq -589 +/- 6 delay 213 +/- 1
May 09 13:21:23 aerial-rf-gb-gnb taskset[6962]: ptp4l[15558.609]: rms 6 max 12 freq -593 +/- 8 delay 210 +/- 1
May 09 13:21:24 aerial-rf-gb-gnb taskset[6962]: ptp4l[15559.609]: rms 3 max 7 freq -587 +/- 5 delay 211 +/- 1
May 09 13:21:25 aerial-rf-gb-gnb taskset[6962]: ptp4l[15560.609]: rms 5 max 12 freq -582 +/- 7 delay 212 +/- 1
May 09 13:21:26 aerial-rf-gb-gnb taskset[6962]: ptp4l[15561.609]: rms 4 max 7 freq -587 +/- 7 delay 213 +/- 1
● phc2sys.service - Synchronize system clock or PTP hardware clock (PHC)
Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Tue 2023-05-09 13:21:12 UTC; 14s ago
Docs: man:phc2sys
Main PID: 6963 (phc2sys)
Tasks: 1 (limit: 94588)
Memory: 572.0K
CGroup: /system.slice/phc2sys.service
└─6963 /usr/sbin/phc2sys -a -r -n 24 -R 256 -u 256
May 09 13:21:17 aerial-rf-gb-gnb phc2sys[6963]: [15553.320] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 42 max 79 freq +8240 +/- 368 delay 1762 +/- 16
May 09 13:21:18 aerial-rf-gb-gnb phc2sys[6963]: [15554.336] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 35 max 64 freq +8091 +/- 303 delay 1754 +/- 13
May 09 13:21:19 aerial-rf-gb-gnb phc2sys[6963]: [15555.352] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 27 max 52 freq +8218 +/- 224 delay 1752 +/- 13
May 09 13:21:20 aerial-rf-gb-gnb phc2sys[6963]: [15556.368] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 21 max 49 freq +8153 +/- 152 delay 1758 +/- 16
May 09 13:21:21 aerial-rf-gb-gnb phc2sys[6963]: [15557.384] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 17 max 39 freq +8149 +/- 125 delay 1761 +/- 16
May 09 13:21:22 aerial-rf-gb-gnb phc2sys[6963]: [15558.400] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 14 max 33 freq +8185 +/- 101 delay 1750 +/- 14
May 09 13:21:23 aerial-rf-gb-gnb phc2sys[6963]: [15559.416] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 12 max 32 freq +8138 +/- 63 delay 1752 +/- 13
May 09 13:21:24 aerial-rf-gb-gnb phc2sys[6963]: [15560.431] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 11 max 43 freq +8171 +/- 54 delay 1756 +/- 15
May 09 13:21:25 aerial-rf-gb-gnb phc2sys[6963]: [15561.447] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 10 max 32 freq +8163 +/- 38 delay 1762 +/- 16
May 09 13:21:26 aerial-rf-gb-gnb phc2sys[6963]: [15562.463] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 23 freq +8162 +/- 17 delay 1761 +/- 16
Disable NTP
Enter these commands to turn off NTP:
$ sudo timedatectl set-ntp false
$ timedatectl
Local time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC
Universal time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC
RTC time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58
Time zone: Etc/UTC (UTC, +0000)
System clock synchronized: no
NTP service: inactive
RTC in local TZ: no
Verfiy System Clock Synchronization
Make NTP inactive and sychronise the system clock:
$ timedatectl
Local time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC
Universal time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC
RTC time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58
Time zone: Etc/UTC (UTC, +0000)
System clock synchronized: yes
NTP service: inactive
RTC in local TZ: no
There is a Tutorial video for setting up the Foxconn ORU.
|
Foxconn RPQN-7801E
|
Connections and Settings
|Connections:
GrandMaster settings (Qulsar):
/home/root/sdcard/RRHconfig_xran.xml:
Configure VLAN and IP Address on the gNB Server
Add these instructions to the server startup script ‘/etc/rc.local’ so they are automatically run on reboot.
Configure this on the fronthaul port.
You must use IP addresses that do not match those in the example below:
sudo ip link add link ens6f0 name ens6f0.2 type vlan id 2
sudo ip addr add 169.254.1.103/24 dev ens6f0.2
sudo ip link set up ens6f0.2
O-RU M-Plane Setup
Add the following to the bottom of
/etc/profile and comment out the line with
set_qse.sh if it exists.
Set the interface initially to
eth0 for firmware version 1, and to
qse-eth after
upgrading to firmware version ≥ 2.
interface=eth0
vlanid=2
ipLastOctet=20
ip link add link ${interface} name ${interface}.$vlanid type vlan id $vlanid
ip addr flush dev ${interface}
ip addr add 169.254.0.0/24 dev ${interface}
ip addr add 169.254.1.${ipLastOctet}/24 dev ${interface}.$vlanid
ip link set up ${interface}.$vlanid
Reboot the O-RU using the command
./reboot.sh and check the network configuration:
# ip r
169.254.1.0/24 dev eth0.2 src 169.254.1.20
Update O-RU Configuration
Update configurations in
/home/root/sdcard/RRHconfig_xran.xml.
root@arria10:~/test# grep -v '<!-' ../sdcard/RRHconfig_xran.xml
RRH_DST_MAC_ADDR = 08:c0:eb:71:e7:d4 # To match fronthaul interface of DU
RRH_SRC_MAC_ADDR = 6C:AD:AD:00:04:6C # To match qse-eth of RU
RRH_EN_EAXC_ID = 0
RRH_EAXC_ID_TYPE1 = 0x0, 0x1, 0x2, 0x3
RRH_EAXC_ID_TYPE3 = 0x8, 0x9, 0xA, 0xB
RRH_EN_SPC = 1
RRH_RRH_LTE_OR_NR = 1
RRH_TRX_EN_BIT_MASK = 0x0f
RRH_RF_EN_BIT_MASK = 0x0f
RRH_CMPR_HDR_PRESENT = 0
RRH_CMPR_TYPE = 1, 1
RRH_CMPR_BIT_LENGTH = 9, 9
RRH_UL_INIT_SYM_ID = 0
RRH_TX_TRUNC_BITS = 4
RRH_RX_TRUNC_BITS = 4
RRH_MAX_PRB = 273
RRH_C_PLANE_VLAN_TAG = 0x0002 #To match vlan id set in cuphycontroller yaml file
RRH_U_PLANE_VLAN_TAG = 0x0002 #To match vlan id set in cuphycontroller yaml file
RRH_SLOT_TICKS_IN_SEC = 2000
RRH_SLOT_PERIOD_IN_SAMPLE = 61440
RRH_LO_FREQUENCY_KHZ = 3750000, 0
RRH_TX_POWER = 24, 24
RRH_TX_ATTENUATION = 12.0, 12.0, 12.0, 12.0
RRH_RX_ATTENUATION = 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0
RRH_BB_GENERAL_CTRL = 0x0, 0x0, 0x0, 0x0
RRH_RF_GENERAL_CTRL = 0x3, 0x1, 0x0, 0x0
RRH_PTPV2_GRAND_MASTER_MODE = 3
RRH_PTPV2_JITTER_LEVEL = 0
RRH_PTPV2_VLAN_ID = 0
RRH_PTPV2_IP_MODE = 4
RRH_PTPV2_GRAND_MASTER_IP = 192.167.27.150
RRH_PTPV2_SUB_DOMAIN_NUM = 24
RRH_PTPV2_ACCEPTED_CLOCK_CLASS = 135
RRH_TRACE_PERIOD = 10
In Foxconn firmware version 3.1.15 or later, the configuration file is located in /home/root/test.
The above configuration was taken from an ORU that is running firmware 2.6.9, for the latest configuration, see the full stack ARC resources.
Reboot O-RU
cd /home/root/test/
./reboot
Run the following to enable the config
cd /home/root/test/
./init_rrh_config_enable_cuplane
At this point the console becomes unresponsive and fills with prints related to PTP, AFE initialization, and packet counters.