Is this page helpful?

NGC-Ready Systems#

This document lists the systems that have been validated by NVIDIA as “NGC-Ready” and as “NGC-Ready for Edge”.

List of NGC-Ready Servers#

NGC software runs on a wide variety of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated platforms, including on-premises NGC-Ready and NGC-Ready for Edge servers, NVIDIA DGX™ Systems, workstations with NVIDIA TITAN and NVIDIA Quadro® GPUs, and leading cloud platforms.

The following lists the 3rd-party systems that have been validated by NVIDIA as “NGC-Ready”. NGC-Ready servers have passed an extensive suite of tests that validate their ability to deliver high performance running NGC containers. NGC-Ready system validation includes tests of:

  • Single and multi-GPU Deep Learning training using TensorFlow, PyTorch and NVIDIA DeepStream Transfer Learning Toolkit

  • High volume, low latency inference using NVIDIA TensorRT, TensorRT Inference Server, and DeepStream

  • Data Science using RAPIDS and XGBoost

  • Application development using the CUDA Toolkit.

NGC-Ready for Edge servers have, in addition to passing the NGC-Ready tests, demonstrated their ability to support the NVIDIA EGX platform that uses the industry standards of TPM for hardware-based key management and Redfish for remote systems management.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible Systems

The NGC-Ready servers listed below as NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible are only supported by NVIDIA AI Enterprise when they are equipped with NVIDIA V100 or T4 GPUs. NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible systems supporting newer generations of NVIDIA GPUs are listed on the NVIDIA-Certified systems web site. See the NVIDIA AI Enterprise technical documentation for more information about supported hardware and software platforms.

Only NGC-Ready Servers systems equipped with NVIDIA V100 or T4 GPUs are NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible. NVIDIA-Certified systems that are NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible are listed on the NVIDIA-Certified systems documentation site. See the NVIDIA AI Enterprise technical documentation for more information.

NGC-Ready Servers

Manufacturer

Server

Supported NVIDIA GPU

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible

Aetina

AIS-D422-A1

NVIDIA T4

Yes

ADLINK

MECS-7210

NVIDIA V100 for PCIe

Yes

Advantech

SKY-6100

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Altos

BrainSphere P550 F4

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Aparna Systems

GX2

NVIDIA T4

Yes

AsRock Rack

1U2FH-4L/C622

NVIDIA T4

Yes

AsRock Rack

1U2G-EPYC/2T

NVIDIA T4

Yes

AsRock Rack

2U2G C622

NVIDIA T4

Yes

AsRock Rack

3U8G+/C621

NVIDIA V100 for for PCIe

Yes

ASUS

ESC4000 G4

NVIDIA T4

Yes

ASUS

ESC8000 G4

NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

ATOS

BullSequana Edge

NVIDIA T4

Yes

ATOS

BullSequana S200

NVIDIA T4

Yes

ATOS

BullSequana X112

NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK

Yes

Cisco

UCS C240 M5

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Cisco

UCS C480 ML M5

NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK

Yes

Cray

CS Storm NX

NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK

Yes

Dell EMC

DSS 8440

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge C4140

NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R6525

NVIDIA T4,

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R640

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R740

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R6515

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R6525

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R7425

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R7515

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R7525

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R840

NVIDIA V100 for PCIe

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R940XA

NVIDIA V100 for PCIe

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge T640

NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge XE2420

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

Dell EMC

PowerEdge XE7440

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY RX2530 M5

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY RX2540 M5

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe

Yes

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY GX2570 M5

NVIDIA V100 for NVLink

Yes

Huawei

FusionServer G560 V5

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK

Yes

GDEP

Inference BOX

NVIDIA T4

Yes

GIGABYTE

E251-U70

NVIDIA T4

Yes

GIGABYTE

G191-H44

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000

Yes

GIGABYTE

G241-G40

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

GIGABYTE

G242-Z10

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe

Yes

GIGABYTE

G242-Z11

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

GIGABYTE

G291-280

NVIDIA V100 for PCIe

Yes

GIGABYTE

G481-HA0

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

GIGABYTE

R281-G30

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

GIGABYTE

R282-Z93

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

GIGABYTE

R292-4S0

NVIDIA T4

Yes

GIGABYTE

W42G-P08R

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

H3C

UniServer R4900 G3 Server

NVIDIA V100 for PCIe

Yes

H3C

UniServer R5300 G3

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe

Yes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Apollo 2000 / ProLiant XL190R Gen10

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Apollo 6500 / ProLiant XL270D Gen10

NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK

Yes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Edgeline EL1000

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Edgeline EL4000

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

ProLiant DL380

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Edgeline EL8000 / ProLiant e910

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Inspur

NE5260M5

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Inspur

NF5280M5

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Inspur

NF5468M5

NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK, NVIDIA T4

Yes

Inspur

NF5488M5

NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK

Yes

Inventec

E850G4

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Lanner Electronics

FX-3420

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Lanner Electronics

LEC-2290E

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SE350

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR670

NVIDIA T4

Yes

MiTAC Rack

2U/Firestone

NVIDIA T4

Yes

NetApp

HCI H615C

NVIDIA T4

Yes

PNY

PNYEXI244000T4-110

NVIDIA T4

Yes

PNY

PNYSRA14-SERIES-100

NVIDIA T4

Yes

PNY

PNYSRA22-SERIES-100

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

PNY

PNYSRA48-SERIES-100

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

PNY

PNYSRA222RTX6K-110

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000

QCT

QuantaGrid D43K-1U

NVIDIA T4

Yes

QCT

QuantaGrid D52BV-2U

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

QCT

QuantaGrid D52G-4U

NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

QCT

QuantaGrid D52Y-2U

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe

Yes

QCT

QuantaGrid SD2H-1U

NVIDIA T4

Yes

QCT

QuantaGrid S43KL-1U

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Sugon

X760-G30

NVIDIA T4

Sugon

X795-G30

NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK

Supermicro

SYS-1019D-FHN13TP

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-1019P-FHN2T

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-1019P-WTR

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-1029U-TRT

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-2029GP-TR

NVIDIA V100 - PCIe, NVIDIA T4

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-4029GP-TRT2

NVIDIA V100 - PCIe

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-4029GP-TVRT

NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK, NVIDIA T4

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-5019D-FN8TP

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-5039MD8-H8TNR

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-5039MD18-H8TNR

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-5039MP-H8TNR

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-7049GP-TRT

NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Yes

Tyan

Thunder CX GT24E-B5556.

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Tyan

Thunder HX FT83-B7119

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Tyan

Thunder TN76-B7102

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Tyan

TRANSPORT HX TN83B8251

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Wiwynn

EP100

NVIDIA T4

Yes

Wiwynn

SV310G3

NVIDIA T4

Yes

  1. Only NGC-Ready Servers systems equipped with NVIDIA V100 or T4 GPUs are NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible. NVIDIA-Certified systems that are NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible are listed on the NVIDIA-Certified systems documentation site. See the NVIDIA AI Enterprise technical documentation for more information.

NGC-Ready Data Science Workstations

Manufacturer

Workstation

Supported NVIDIA GPU

APY

AI Lx

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

APY

AI Lx2 G2

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

ASUS

E900 G4

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

ASUS

Pro E800 G4

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

Azken Muga

W45 Data Science

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000

BOXX

Apexx W3

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

BOXX

Apexx D4

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

Colfax

SXT9700

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Dell

Precision T5820 Tower

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000

Dell

Precision T7920 Tower

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000

Dell

Precision 7920 Rack

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Delta Computer

Data-Science-Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000

Exxact

TWS-1686525-NDS

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000

Exxact

Valence VWS-1735800-NDS

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000

Forsite

DSWS

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000

Forsite

DSWS PRO

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000

GDEP

Deep Learning Box

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

GDEP

Deep Learning Station

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

HP

Z2 Tower G5 Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000, RTX 6000, RTX 8000

HP

Z4 G4

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

HP

Z6 G4 Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 5000, RTX 6000, RTX 8000

HP

Z8 G4

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

HP

ZCentral 4R Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, RTX 8000

Image et Technologie

Quadro RTX Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

Leadtek

WinFast WS2030

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, RTX 8000

Leadtek

WinFast WS930

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, RTX 8000

Leadtek

WS830

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

Leadtek

WS1030

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

Lenovo

ThinkStation P520 Tower

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

Lenovo

ThinkStation P620 Tower

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000

Lenovo

ThinkStation P920 Tower

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

Microway

Data Science WhisperStation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000

Nextron

ScienceStation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000

One Stop Systems

OSS-DSPRO

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000

RAVE

RAVE-DSW

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000

Scan

3XS Data Science Workstation G1000X

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000

Scan

3XS Data Science Workstation G2000X

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000

sysGen

devCUBE Data Science Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000

NGC-Ready Data Science Mobile Workstations

Manufacturer

Workstation

Supported NVIDIA GPU

Dell

Precision 7540 Mobile Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

Dell

Precision 7740 Mobile Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

Dell

Precision 7550 Mobile Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

Dell

Precision 7750 Mobile Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

HP

ZBook 17 G6 Mobile Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

HP

ZBook Fury 17 Mobile Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

HP

ZBook Studio G7 Mobile Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

Lenovo

ThinkPad P53 Mobile Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

Lenovo

ThinkPad P73 Mobile Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

Lenovo

ThinkPad P15 Mobile Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

Lenovo

ThinkPad P17 Mobile Workstation

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

List of NGC-Ready for Edge Systems#

NGC-Ready system validation includes tests of:

  • Single and multi-GPU Deep Learning training using TensorFlow, PyTorch and NVIDIA DeepStream Transfer Learning Toolkit

  • High volume, low latency inference using NVIDIA TensorRT, TensorRT Inference Server, and DeepStream

  • Data Science using RAPIDS and XGBoost

  • Application development using the CUDA Toolkit.

NGC-Ready for Edge servers have, in addition to passing the NGC-Ready tests, demonstrated their ability to support the NVIDIA EGX platform that uses the industry standards of TPM for hardware-based key management and IPMI for remote systems management.

The following lists the 3rd-party systems that have been validated by NVIDIA as “NGC-Ready for Edge”.

NGC-Ready for Edge Servers

Manufacturer

Server

Supported NVIDIA GPU

Advantech

SKY-6100

NVIDIA T4

Altos

BrainSphere P550 F4

NVIDIA T4

AsRock Rack

1U2FH-4L/C622

NVIDIA T4

AsRock Rack

1U2G-EPYC/2T

NVIDIA T4

AsRock Rack

2U2G C622

NVIDIA T4

ATOS

BullSequana Edge

NVIDIA T4

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R640

NVIDIA T4

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R740

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R6515

NVIDIA T4

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R6525

NVIDIA T4

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R7515

NVIDIA T4

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R7425

NVIDIA T4

Dell EMC

PowerEdge XE2420

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY RX2530 M5

NVIDIA T4

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY RX2540 M5

NVIDIA T4

GIGABYTE

E251-U70

NVIDIA T4

GIGABYTE

G191-H44

NVIDIA T4

GIGABYTE

G241-G40

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

GIGABYTE

G242-Z10

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

GIGABYTE

G242-Z11

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

GIGABYTE

G481-HA0

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

GIGABYTE

R281-G30

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

GIGABYTE

R282-Z93

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

GIGABYTE

R292-4S0

NVIDIA T4

H3C

R4900 G3

NVIDIA T4

H3C

R5300G3

NVIDIA T4

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Edgeline EL1000

NVIDIA T4

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Edgeline EL4000

NVIDIA T4

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

ProLiant DL380

NVIDIA T4

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Edgeline EL8000 / ProLiant e910

NVIDIA T4

Inspur

NE5260M5

NVIDIA T4

Inspur

NF5280M5

NVIDIA T4

Inventec

E850G4

NVIDIA T4

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SE350

NVIDIA T4

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR670

NVIDIA T4

MiTAC Rack

2U/Firestone

NVIDIA T4

PNY

PNYEXI244000T4-110

NVIDIA T4

QCT

QuantaGrid D43K-1U

NVIDIA T4

QCT

QuantaGrid D52BV-2U

NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000

QCT

QuantaGrid D52Y-2U

NVIDIA T4

QCT

QuantaGrid SD2H-1U

NVIDIA T4

QCT

QuantaGrid S43KL-1U

NVIDIA T4

PNY

PNYEXI244000T4-110

NVIDIA T4

Supermicro

SYS-1019D-FHN13TP

NVIDIA T4

Supermicro

SYS-1019P-FHN2T

NVIDIA T4

Supermicro

SYS-1019P-WTR

NVIDIA T4

Supermicro

SYS-2029GP-TR

NVIDIA T4

Supermicro

SYS-5019D-FN8TP

NVIDIA T4

Tyan

Thunder CX GT24E-B5556.

NVIDIA T4

Tyan

Thunder TN76-B7102

NVIDIA T4

Wiwynn

EP100

NVIDIA T4

NGC-Ready Supported Software#

NGC-Ready Testing Software Environment

NGC-Ready and NGC-Ready for Edge servers are tested using standardized software environments that have been demonstrated to provide the highest levels of stability and performance. These NGC-Ready and NGC-Ready for Edge servers were tested using the following software:

  • Ubuntu 16.04, 18.04, or 20.04

  • RHEL 7.5 or 7.6

  • NVIDIA drivers

  • Docker-ce

  • NVIDIA Container Runtime

List of NGC-Ready Supported Software

The following lists the software supported by NVIDIA as “NGC-Ready”.

Free online support for NGC is available at the NVIDIA Developer Forum.

Enterprise support subscriptions for NGC-Ready systems are available through NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Services.

Containers published on NGC by 3rd parties are supported by their respective publishers.