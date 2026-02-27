NGC-Ready Systems#

This document lists the systems that have been validated by NVIDIA as “NGC-Ready” and as “NGC-Ready for Edge”.

List of NGC-Ready Servers#

NGC software runs on a wide variety of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated platforms, including on-premises NGC-Ready and NGC-Ready for Edge servers, NVIDIA DGX™ Systems, workstations with NVIDIA TITAN and NVIDIA Quadro® GPUs, and leading cloud platforms.

The following lists the 3rd-party systems that have been validated by NVIDIA as “NGC-Ready”. NGC-Ready servers have passed an extensive suite of tests that validate their ability to deliver high performance running NGC containers. NGC-Ready system validation includes tests of:

Single and multi-GPU Deep Learning training using TensorFlow, PyTorch and NVIDIA DeepStream Transfer Learning Toolkit

High volume, low latency inference using NVIDIA TensorRT, TensorRT Inference Server, and DeepStream

Data Science using RAPIDS and XGBoost

Application development using the CUDA Toolkit.

NGC-Ready for Edge servers have, in addition to passing the NGC-Ready tests, demonstrated their ability to support the NVIDIA EGX platform that uses the industry standards of TPM for hardware-based key management and Redfish for remote systems management.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible Systems

The NGC-Ready servers listed below as NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible are only supported by NVIDIA AI Enterprise when they are equipped with NVIDIA V100 or T4 GPUs. NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible systems supporting newer generations of NVIDIA GPUs are listed on the NVIDIA-Certified systems web site. See the NVIDIA AI Enterprise technical documentation for more information about supported hardware and software platforms.

Only NGC-Ready Servers systems equipped with NVIDIA V100 or T4 GPUs are NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible. NVIDIA-Certified systems that are NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible are listed on the NVIDIA-Certified systems documentation site. See the NVIDIA AI Enterprise technical documentation for more information.

NGC-Ready Servers

Only NGC-Ready Servers systems equipped with NVIDIA V100 or T4 GPUs are NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible. NVIDIA-Certified systems that are NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible are listed on the NVIDIA-Certified systems documentation site. See the NVIDIA AI Enterprise technical documentation for more information.

NGC-Ready Data Science Workstations

Manufacturer Workstation Supported NVIDIA GPU APY AI Lx NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 APY AI Lx2 G2 NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 ASUS E900 G4 NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 ASUS Pro E800 G4 NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 Azken Muga W45 Data Science NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000 BOXX Apexx W3 NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 BOXX Apexx D4 NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 Colfax SXT9700 NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 Dell Precision T5820 Tower NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000 Dell Precision T7920 Tower NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000 Dell Precision 7920 Rack NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 Delta Computer Data-Science-Workstation NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000 Exxact TWS-1686525-NDS NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Exxact Valence VWS-1735800-NDS NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Forsite DSWS NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000 Forsite DSWS PRO NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000 GDEP Deep Learning Box NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 GDEP Deep Learning Station NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 HP Z2 Tower G5 Workstation NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000, RTX 6000, RTX 8000 HP Z4 G4 NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 HP Z6 G4 Workstation NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 5000, RTX 6000, RTX 8000 HP Z8 G4 NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 HP ZCentral 4R Workstation NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, RTX 8000 Image et Technologie Quadro RTX Workstation NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 Leadtek WinFast WS2030 NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, RTX 8000 Leadtek WinFast WS930 NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, RTX 8000 Leadtek WS830 NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 Leadtek WS1030 NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 Lenovo ThinkStation P520 Tower NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 Lenovo ThinkStation P620 Tower NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Lenovo ThinkStation P920 Tower NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 Microway Data Science WhisperStation NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Nextron ScienceStation NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 One Stop Systems OSS-DSPRO NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 RAVE RAVE-DSW NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Scan 3XS Data Science Workstation G1000X NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000 Scan 3XS Data Science Workstation G2000X NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000 sysGen devCUBE Data Science Workstation NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000

NGC-Ready Data Science Mobile Workstations