NGC-Ready Systems#
This document lists the systems that have been validated by NVIDIA as “NGC-Ready” and as “NGC-Ready for Edge”.
List of NGC-Ready Servers#
NGC software runs on a wide variety of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated platforms, including on-premises NGC-Ready and NGC-Ready for Edge servers, NVIDIA DGX™ Systems, workstations with NVIDIA TITAN and NVIDIA Quadro® GPUs, and leading cloud platforms.
The following lists the 3rd-party systems that have been validated by NVIDIA as “NGC-Ready”. NGC-Ready servers have passed an extensive suite of tests that validate their ability to deliver high performance running NGC containers. NGC-Ready system validation includes tests of:
Single and multi-GPU Deep Learning training using TensorFlow, PyTorch and NVIDIA DeepStream Transfer Learning Toolkit
High volume, low latency inference using NVIDIA TensorRT, TensorRT Inference Server, and DeepStream
Data Science using RAPIDS and XGBoost
Application development using the CUDA Toolkit.
NGC-Ready for Edge servers have, in addition to passing the NGC-Ready tests, demonstrated their ability to support the NVIDIA EGX platform that uses the industry standards of TPM for hardware-based key management and Redfish for remote systems management.
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible Systems
The NGC-Ready servers listed below as NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible are only supported by NVIDIA AI Enterprise when they are equipped with NVIDIA V100 or T4 GPUs. NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible systems supporting newer generations of NVIDIA GPUs are listed on the NVIDIA-Certified systems web site. See the NVIDIA AI Enterprise technical documentation for more information about supported hardware and software platforms.
Only NGC-Ready Servers systems equipped with NVIDIA V100 or T4 GPUs are NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible. NVIDIA-Certified systems that are NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible are listed on the NVIDIA-Certified systems documentation site. See the NVIDIA AI Enterprise technical documentation for more information.
NGC-Ready Servers
|
Manufacturer
|
Server
|
Supported NVIDIA GPU
|
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible
|
Aetina
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
ADLINK
|
NVIDIA V100 for PCIe
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Altos
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Aparna Systems
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
AsRock Rack
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
AsRock Rack
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
AsRock Rack
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
AsRock Rack
|
NVIDIA V100 for for PCIe
|
Yes
|
ASUS
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
ASUS
|
NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
ATOS
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
ATOS
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
ATOS
|
NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK
|
Yes
|
Cray
|
NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4,
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA V100 for PCIe
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA V100 for PCIe
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Fujitsu
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Fujitsu
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe
|
Yes
|
Fujitsu
|
NVIDIA V100 for NVLink
|
Yes
|
Huawei
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK
|
Yes
|
GDEP
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA V100 for PCIe
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
H3C
|
NVIDIA V100 for PCIe
|
Yes
|
H3C
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe
|
Yes
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|
NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK
|
Yes
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Inspur
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Inspur
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Inspur
|
NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK, NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Inspur
|
NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK
|
Yes
|
Inventec
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
MiTAC Rack
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
NetApp
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
PNY
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
PNY
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
PNY
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
PNY
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
PNY
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000
|
QCT
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 for PCIe
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Sugon
|
X760-G30
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Sugon
|
NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA V100 - PCIe, NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA V100 - PCIe
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA V100 for NVLINK, NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA V100 for PCIe, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Yes
|
Tyan
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Tyan
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Tyan
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Tyan
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Wiwynn
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
|
Wiwynn
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Yes
NGC-Ready Data Science Workstations
|
Manufacturer
|
Workstation
|
Supported NVIDIA GPU
|
APY
|
AI Lx
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
APY
|
AI Lx2 G2
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
ASUS
|
E900 G4
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
ASUS
|
Pro E800 G4
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
Azken Muga
|
W45 Data Science
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000
|
BOXX
|
Apexx W3
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
BOXX
|
Apexx D4
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
Colfax
|
SXT9700
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Dell
|
Precision T5820 Tower
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000
|
Dell
|
Precision T7920 Tower
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000
|
Dell
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Delta Computer
|
Data-Science-Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000
|
Exxact
|
TWS-1686525-NDS
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000
|
Exxact
|
Valence VWS-1735800-NDS
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000
|
Forsite
|
DSWS
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000
|
Forsite
|
DSWS PRO
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000
|
GDEP
|
Deep Learning Box
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
GDEP
|
Deep Learning Station
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
HP
|
Z2 Tower G5 Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000, RTX 6000, RTX 8000
|
HP
|
Z4 G4
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
HP
|
Z6 G4 Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 5000, RTX 6000, RTX 8000
|
HP
|
Z8 G4
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
HP
|
ZCentral 4R Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, RTX 8000
|
Image et Technologie
|
Quadro RTX Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
Leadtek
|
WinFast WS2030
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, RTX 8000
|
Leadtek
|
WinFast WS930
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, RTX 8000
|
Leadtek
|
WS830
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
Leadtek
|
WS1030
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
Lenovo
|
ThinkStation P520 Tower
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
Lenovo
|
ThinkStation P620 Tower
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000
|
Lenovo
|
ThinkStation P920 Tower
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
Microway
|
Data Science WhisperStation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000
|
Nextron
|
ScienceStation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000
|
One Stop Systems
|
OSS-DSPRO
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000
|
RAVE
|
RAVE-DSW
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000
|
Scan
|
3XS Data Science Workstation G1000X
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000
|
Scan
|
3XS Data Science Workstation G2000X
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000
|
sysGen
|
devCUBE Data Science Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro GV100, RTX 6000, and RTX 8000
NGC-Ready Data Science Mobile Workstations
|
Manufacturer
|
Workstation
|
Supported NVIDIA GPU
|
Dell
|
Precision 7540 Mobile Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000
|
Dell
|
Precision 7740 Mobile Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000
|
Dell
|
Precision 7550 Mobile Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000
|
Dell
|
Precision 7750 Mobile Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000
|
HP
|
ZBook 17 G6 Mobile Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000
|
HP
|
ZBook Fury 17 Mobile Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000
|
HP
|
ZBook Studio G7 Mobile Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000
|
Lenovo
|
ThinkPad P53 Mobile Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000
|
Lenovo
|
ThinkPad P73 Mobile Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000
|
Lenovo
|
ThinkPad P15 Mobile Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000
|
Lenovo
|
ThinkPad P17 Mobile Workstation
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000
List of NGC-Ready for Edge Systems#
NGC-Ready system validation includes tests of:
NGC-Ready for Edge servers have, in addition to passing the NGC-Ready tests, demonstrated their ability to support the NVIDIA EGX platform that uses the industry standards of TPM for hardware-based key management and IPMI for remote systems management.
The following lists the 3rd-party systems that have been validated by NVIDIA as “NGC-Ready for Edge”.
NGC-Ready for Edge Servers
|
Manufacturer
|
Server
|
Supported NVIDIA GPU
|
Advantech
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Altos
|
NVIDIA T4
|
AsRock Rack
|
NVIDIA T4
|
AsRock Rack
|
NVIDIA T4
|
AsRock Rack
|
NVIDIA T4
|
ATOS
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Dell EMC
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
Fujitsu
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Fujitsu
|
NVIDIA T4
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
GIGABYTE
|
NVIDIA T4
|
H3C
|
NVIDIA T4
|
H3C
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Inspur
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Inspur
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Inventec
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Lenovo
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Lenovo
|
NVIDIA T4
|
MiTAC Rack
|
NVIDIA T4
|
PNY
|
NVIDIA T4
|
QCT
|
NVIDIA T4
|
QCT
|
NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
|
QCT
|
NVIDIA T4
|
QCT
|
NVIDIA T4
|
QCT
|
NVIDIA T4
|
PNY
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Supermicro
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Tyan
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Tyan
|
NVIDIA T4
|
Wiwynn
|
NVIDIA T4
NGC-Ready Supported Software#
NGC-Ready Testing Software Environment
NGC-Ready and NGC-Ready for Edge servers are tested using standardized software environments that have been demonstrated to provide the highest levels of stability and performance. These NGC-Ready and NGC-Ready for Edge servers were tested using the following software:
Ubuntu 16.04, 18.04, or 20.04
RHEL 7.5 or 7.6
NVIDIA drivers
Docker-ce
NVIDIA Container Runtime
List of NGC-Ready Supported Software
The following lists the software supported by NVIDIA as “NGC-Ready”.
Containers published on NGC by NVIDIA including:
TensorFlow: https://ngc.nvidia.com/catalog/containers/nvidia:tensorflow
PyTorch: https://ngc.nvidia.com/catalog/containers/nvidia:pytorch
TensorRT: https://ngc.nvidia.com/catalog/containers/nvidia:tensorrt
Triton Inference Server: https://ngc.nvidia.com/catalog/containers/nvidia:tritonserver
NVCaffe: https://ngc.nvidia.com/catalog/containers/nvidia:caffe
-
RAPIDS 0.5 and later releases: https://ngc.nvidia.com/catalog/containers/nvidia:rapidsai:rapidsai
Free online support for NGC is available at the NVIDIA Developer Forum.
Enterprise support subscriptions for NGC-Ready systems are available through NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Services.
Containers published on NGC by 3rd parties are supported by their respective publishers.