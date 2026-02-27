Is this page helpful?

This document lists the systems that have been tested with the latest NVIDIA GPUs and networking and are evaluated by NVIDIA engineers for performance, functionality, scalability, and security.

NVIDIA-Certified Systems#

The NVIDIA-Certified Systems program has assembled the industry’s most complete set of accelerated workload performance tests to help its partners deliver the highest performing systems. NVIDIA-Certified Systems are tested with the most powerful enterprise NVIDIA GPUs and networking and are evaluated by NVIDIA engineers for performance, functionality, scalability, and security. NVIDIA-Certified Systems have been proven to deliver predictable performance and enable enterprises to quickly deploy optimized platforms for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, high-density VDI, and other accelerated workloads in the data center, at the Edge, and on the desktop.

NVIDIA has expanded the NVIDIA-Certified Systems program beyond servers designed for the data center to include GPU-powered workstations, high-density VDI systems, and Edge devices. NVIDIA-Certified systems for the data center are tested both as single nodes and in a 2-node configuration. Workstations, high-density VDI, and Edge systems in the NVIDIA-Certified systems program are evaluated on their standalone performance with the NVIDIA GPUs within a single system.

Guidelines for configuring NVIDIA-Certified Systems to achieve best results for running a range of accelerated computing workloads can be found here.

The NVIDIA NGC Catalog is the hub for GPU-accelerated and network-optimized software for AI and other compute-intensive workloads. It simplifies deployments and shortens time-to-solution with curated containers, pre-trained models, resources, SDKs, and Helm charts. NGC software runs on a wide variety of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated platforms, including NVIDIA DGX™ Systems, on-premises servers from NVIDIA partners, and leading cloud platforms. NVIDIA-Certified Systems are tested using software from the NGC Catalog, and customers can choose to purchase enterprise-grade support through NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Services. NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Services provides direct access to NVIDIA subject matter experts who can quickly address software issues to minimize system downtime and maximize system utilization and user productivity.

NVIDIA-Certified systems for the data center are tested with NVIDIA networking but can be purchased and deployed by customers with their choice of networking. NVIDIA partners resell NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Services. These services are available for NVIDIA-Certified systems configured with any network adaptors and deployed in any data center.

Visit the following pages for additional information:

NVIDIA-Certified Systems Testing#

NVIDIA-Certified Systems have successfully completed a rigorous suite of functional and performance tests. NVIDIA-Certified systems for the data center are tested both as single nodes and in a 2-node configuration. Workstations, high-density VDI systems, and Edge devices in the NVIDIA-Certified systems program are evaluated on their standalone performance with the NVIDIA GPUs within a single system.

NVIDIA-Certified Systems testing of Data Center Servers, Workstations, High-Density VDI systems, and Edge devices includes measures of:

  • Single and multi-GPU Deep Learning training performance using TensorFlow and PyTorch

  • High volume, low latency inference using NVIDIA TensorRT and TRITON

  • GPU-Accelerated Data Analytics & Machine Learning using RAPIDS

  • Application development using the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit and the NVIDIA HPC SDK

NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Data Center Servers are tested for:

  • Multi-Node Deep Learning training performance

  • High bandwidth, low latency networking, and accelerated packet processing

  • System-level security and hardware-based key management

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible Systems#

One of the greatest values of NVIDIA-Certified systems is that they provide a tested platform for deploying high-performance accelerated software, including NVIDIA’s own Gen AI suite, NVIDIA AI Enterprise. NVIDIA AI Enterprise is an end-to-end, cloud-native software platform that accelerates data science pipelines and streamlines the development and deployment of production-grade co-pilots and other generative AI applications.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise is supported when used in bare metal deployments, virtualized deployments, and in the cloud. The supported bare metal, virtualized, and cloud software platforms are listed in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise Platform Infrastructure Support Matrix for supported software stacks.

For on-premises deployments (bare metal or virtualized), NVIDIA AI Enterprise is supported on NVIDIA Certified Data Center and Edge Systems. The NVIDIA-Certified Data Center Servers certified for NVIDIA AI Enterprise are listed in the List of NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Data Center Servers section. The NVIDIA-Certified Edge Systems certified for NVIDIA AI Enterprise are listed in the List of NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Edge Systems section.

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise release documentation provides detailed information on the deployment architectures - bare metal operating systems, virtualized software environments, and public clouds - certified for use with each release of NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

Refer to the documentation provided by NVIDIA’s operating system, virtualization, and cloud partners to learn which NVIDIA-Certified systems, NVIDIA GPUs and networking devices, and 3rd party software they support.

List of NVIDIA-Certified Systems#

NVIDIA Blackwell Certified Systems#

The Blackwell GPU architecture features transformative technologies for accelerated computing, which will help unlock breakthroughs in data processing, engineering simulation, electronic design automation, computer-aided drug design, quantum computing, and generative AI.

The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems with NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and are also listed in the sections for Reference Configurations, Data Center Servers, and Workstations.

  • NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition: the most powerful Blackwell data center GPU, built for a broad range of enterprise AI and visual computing workloads; well suited for environments with air-cooled, low-power racks commonly found in many data centers.

  • NVIDIA HGX B200 Systems: the optimal choice for enterprises building AI factories with heavier model training and large-scale AI workloads.

  • NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition: NVIDIA’s most powerful desktop GPUs, designed to conquer advanced models and demanding creative workflows.

Certified RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition Systems#

Certified HGX B200 8 GPU Systems#

Certified RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition Systems#

NVIDIA ARM CPU Systems#

The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems – NVIDIA ARM CPU Systems and are listed in the following table.

NVIDIA ARM systems use the NVIDIA Grace CPU architecture - a breakthrough CPU designed from the ground up for hyperscale, enterprise and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The Grace CPU uses NVLink-C2C to enable access by the GPU at 7X the bandwidth of a traditional PCIe. The NVIDIA Grace Hopper™ Superchip pairs a power efficient, high-bandwidth NVIDIA Grace CPU with an NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU to maximize the capabilities for accelerated computing and generative AI workloads.

NVIDIA ARM CPU Systems#

Partner

System

NVIDIA Module

Tested Network Devices

Compal

SX220-1N

GH200 96 GB*

CX7

GIGABYTE

XH23-VG0-A NVIDIA MGX™ Arm Server

GH200 96 GB*

CX7

HPE

ProLiant Compute DL384 Gen12

GH200 144 GB

B3140H

Pegatron

AS201-1N0

GH200 96 GB*, GH200 144 GB

CX7

QCT

QuantaGrid S74G-2U

GH200 96 GB*

CX7

Supermicro

ARS-111GL-NHR

GH200 96 GB

CX7

Supermicro

ARS-221GL-NHIR

GH200 144 GB

CX7

Note:

* Tested as a standalone system.

Reference Configurations#

Reference Configurations are NVIDIA-Certified server configurations that form the foundation of NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures (Enterprise RAs).

The list of Reference Configurations includes PCIe Optimized and HGX platforms that follow prescriptive design patterns to ensure optimal performance when deployed in a cluster environment leveraging the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet platform.

Solutions based upon NVIDIA Enterprise RAs are available from NVIDIA’s global partners. Contact your partner representative for details.

Learn more about Enterprise Reference Architectures in the NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture Whitepaper.

PCIe Optimized Reference Configuration: 2-4-3-200#

PCIe Optimized 2-4-3-200 (CPU-GPU-Network Adaptor-Network Bandwidth) are NVIDIA-Certified scale-out compute nodes that support four PCIe GPUs (such as L40S, H100 NVL) and three network adaptors (such as ConnectX-7, BlueField-3 SuperNIC) and two CPUs. This configuration supports scaling from eight up to 96 nodes in a cluster. The supported PCIe GPUs and network adaptors are listed in the NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture Whitepaper.

PCIe Optimized Reference Configuration 2-4-3-200#

Partner

System

Tested NVIDIA GPUs

Tested Network Devices (East-West)

Tested Network Devices (North-South)

OVX Certified 1

Spectrum-X Compatible 2

ASUS

ESC8000-E11

L40S

CX7

B3220

Yes

ASUS

ESC8000A-E12

L40

CX7

B3220

Yes

Cisco

UCS X210c M8*

L40S

CX7

Yes

Cisco

UCS X215c M8*

L40S

CX7

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R760xa Rack Server

L40S

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

GIGABYTE

G493-SB0-A

L40S, L40

CX7

B3220

Yes

GIGABYTE

G293-S47-A

L40S

CX7

B3220

Yes

HPE

ProLiant DL385 Gen11

L40S, L40

CX7

B3220

Yes

HPE

ProLiant DL380a Gen11

L40S

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

HPE

ProLiant DL380a Gen11

L40

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR675 V3 Server

L40S

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR675 V3 Server

L40

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Nutanix

NX-9151-G9

H100 NVL, L40S

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Nutanix/Dell

XC760xa-6N

L40S

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-221GE-NR

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H100 NVL, L40S

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-421GE-TNRT3

L40S

CX7

B3220

Yes

Wistron

E-Wing-Ahsoka

H100 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Note:

1 Systems that are OVX Certified have been tested with GPUs such as L40S and L40.
2 Systems that are Spectrum-X Compatible have been tested with SuperNICs such as B3140H.
* Modular system with built-in OEM networking.

PCIe Optimized Reference Configuration: 2-8-5-200#

PCIe Optimized 2-8-5-200 (CPU-GPU-Network Adaptor-Network Bandwidth) are NVIDIA-Certified scale-out compute nodes that support eight PCIe GPUs (such as L40S, H100 NVL) with five network adaptors (such as ConnectX-7, BlueField-3 SuperNIC) and two CPUs. This configuration supports scaling from four up to 64 nodes in a cluster. The supported PCIe GPUs and network adaptors are listed in the NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture Whitepaper.

PCIe Optimized Reference Configuration 2-8-5-200#

Partner

System

Tested NVIDIA GPUs

Tested Network Devices (East-West)

Tested Network Devices (North-South)

OVX Certified 1

Spectrum-X Compatible 2

ASUS

ESC8000A-E13P

L40S

CX7

B3220

Yes

Cisco

UCS C845A M8 AI Server

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, L40S

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Cisco

UCS C845A M8 AI Server

H200 NVL, H100 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE7740 Rack Server

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE7740 Rack Server

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE7745 Rack Server

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, L40S

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE7745 Rack Server

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY GX2560 M8s

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

GIGABYTE

G493-SB4-A

L40S

CX7

B3220

Yes

GIGABYTE

G493-ZB4-A

L40S

CX7

B3220

Yes

Inventec

P90G6

L40S

CX7

B3220

Yes

Leadtek

WinFast GS5850T

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, L40S

CX7

B3220

Yes

Leadtek

WinFast GS5850T

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Leadtek

WinFast GS5852T

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Leadtek

WinFast GS5852T

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Leadtek

WinFast GS5855T

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Leadtek

WinFast GS5855T

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR675 V3 Server

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, L40S

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR675 V3 Server

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR675 V3 Server

L40

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

MSI

S5063G480RAE20

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Netweb

SDI200A2G-524

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Netweb

SDI300A2G-524

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -5126GS-TNRT2

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -5126GS-TNRT2

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-421GE-TNRT

L40S

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-422GL-NR

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

B3140H, CX7

B3240, B3220

Yes

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-422GL-NR

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3240, B3220

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-521GE-TNRT

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

B3140H, CX7

B3240, B3220

Yes

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-521GE-TNRT

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-521GE-TNRT

L40S

CX7

B3220

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-522GA-NRT

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-522GA-NRT

H200 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Wistron

X-wing-Flyboy (Tacoma)

H100 NVL

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Note:

1 Systems that are OVX Certified have been tested with GPUs such as L40S and L40.
2 Systems that are Spectrum-X Compatible have been tested with SuperNICs such as B3140H.

HGX Reference Configuration: 2-8-9-400#

Design pattern 2-8-9-400 (CPU-GPU-Network Adaptor-Network Bandwidth) are NVIDIA-Certified scale-up NVIDIA HGX H100/H200 systems configured with 8-GPUs, nine network adaptors, and two CPUs. This configuration supports scaling from four to 128 nodes in a cluster. The supported PCIe GPUs and network adaptors are listed in the NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture Whitepaper.

HGX Reference Configuration: 2-8-9-400#

Partner

Data Center Server

Tested NVIDIA GPUs

Tested Network Devices (East-West)

Tested Network Devices (North-South)

Spectrum-X Compatible *

Aivres

KR6288E2

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

CX7

B3220

Aivres

KR6288X2

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

CX7

B3220

ASUS

ESC N8-E11V

HGX H200 8-GPU

CX7

B3220

Cisco

UCS C885A M8 Rack Server

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

B3140H, CX7

B3240, B3220

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE9680 Rack Server

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

CX7

B3220

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE9680L Rack Server

HGX B200

CX7

B3220

Eviden

BullSequana AI 641-H02

HGX H200 8-GPU

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

GIGABYTE

G593-SD1-LAX3

HGX H200 8-GPU

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

GIGABYTE

G893-SD1-AAX5

HGX B200

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

HPE

Cray XD685 Gen11

HGX H200 8-GPU

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

International Computer Concepts

VELOCITY R828I-4NS

HGX H100 8-GPU

CX7

B3220

Inventec

P8000G6

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

CX7

B3220

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR680a V3 Server

HGX B200, HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

CX7

B3220

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR685a V3

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

CX7

B3220

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR780a V3 GPU Server

HGX B200

CX7

B3220

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR780a V3

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Netweb

SDI200A2G-820

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

CX7

B3220

QCT

QuantaGrid D74H-7U

HGX H100 8-GPU

CX7

B3220

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -4125GS-TNHR2-LCC

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -4126GS-NBR-LCC

HGX B200

CX7

B3220

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -A126GS-TNBR

HGX B200

CX7

B3220

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -8125GS-TNHR

HGX H100 8-GPU

CX7

B3220

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-421GE-TNHR2-LCC

HGX H100 8-GPU

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-821GE-TNHR

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-822GS-NBRT

HGX B200

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Wistron

Miramar - ICEMan

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

B3140H, CX7

B3220

Yes

Note:

* Systems that are Spectrum-X Compatible have been tested with SuperNICs such as B3140H.

Data Center Servers#

The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Data Center Servers with the supported NVIDIA GPUs listed in the following table. The GPUs listed below are certified for Data Center Servers for every generally available GPU version. For example, every system validated for the A100 GPU is certified for both the A100 40 GB and A100 80 GB GPU versions.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise is supported when used on NVIDIA-Certified systems in bare metal deployments, virtualized deployments, and in the cloud. The supported bare metal, virtualized, and cloud software platforms are listed in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise Platform Infrastructure Support Matrix.

NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested with each supported NVIDIA GPU to ensure that they can work together to provide the highest level of performance and reliability. The supported GPUs are certified for Data Center Servers for every generally available GPU version. For example, every system validated for the A100 GPU is certified for both the A100 40 GB and A100 80 GB GPU versions.

Data Center Servers#

Partner

Data Center Server

Supported NVIDIA GPUs

Aetina

AIS-D422-A1

L4, A2, T4

Advantech

SKY-640V2

A100, A30

Aivres

KR6288E2

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

Aivres

KR6288X2

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

Altos Computing

BrainSphere R685 F5

RTX A6000, A40

AMAX

AceleMax DGS- 140W

A100, A30, A40

AMAX

AceleMax DGS- 214A

A100, A30, A40

AMAX

AceleMax DGS- 224AS

HGX A100 4-GPU

AMAX

AceleMax DGS- 260W

A100, A30, A40

AMAX

AceleMax DGS- 410W

A100, A30, A40

AMAX

AceleMax DGS- 428A

A100, A30, A40

AMAX

AceleMax DGS- 428AS

HGX A100 8-GPU

AMAX

AceleMax DGS- 428WS

HGX A100 8-GPU

AMAX

AceleMax DL- E440W

A100, A30, A40

ASRock Rack

1U4G-ROME

A100, A30

ASRock Rack

2U-Open19-m3.xlarge.x86

A100

ASRock Rack

2U-Open19-n3.xlarge.x86

A100

ASRock Rack

2U4G-ROME/2T

A100, A30

ASRock Rack

4U8G-ROME2/2T

A100

ASRock Rack

4U10G-ICX2/2T

A100

ASRock Rack

4U10G-ROME2/2T

A100

ASUS

ESC4000-E10 / ESC4000-E10S

A100

ASUS

ESC4000A-E10

A100, A30, A40, RTX A6000

ASUS

ESC8000A-E11

A100, A40, A30

ASUS

ESC8000A-E12

H100

ASUS

ESC8000A-E13P

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, L40S

ASUS

ESC8000-E11

L40, L4

ASUS

ESC8000-E11P

L40

ASUS

ESC N8-E11

HGX H100 8-GPU

ASUS

ESC N8-E11V

HGX H200 8-GPU

ASUS

ESC N8A-E12

HGX H100 8-GPU

Atipa Technologies

Altezza SX227-32G3

A100, A40

Atipa Technologies

Altezza SX427-32G10

A100, A40

Atipa Technologies

Altezza SX427-32G8

A100, A40

Atipa Technologies

Altezza SX427-32G8SXM4

HGX A100 8-GPU

Atipa Technologies

Procyon SE218-8G4

A100, T4

Atipa Technologies

Procyon SE218-8G8

A100, A30

Atipa Technologies

Procyon SE228-16G4SXM4

HGX A100 4-GPU

Atipa Technologies

Procyon SE228-16G8

A100, A40, A30

Atipa Technologies

Procyon SE228-32G3

A100

Atipa Technologies

Procyon SE428-32G10

A100, A30

Atipa Technologies

Procyon SE428-32G8

A100, A30, A40

Atipa Technologies

Procyon SE428-32G8SXM4

HGX A100 8-GPU

ATOS

BullSequana SA20G

A100

ATOS

BullSequana X410-A5

A100

Boston

ANNA Ampere L1

HGX A100 4-GPU

Boston

ANNA Ampere M1

A100, A40, A30

Boston

ANNA Ampere S2

A100, A40

Boston

ANNA Ampere XL1

A100, A40, A30

BOXX

RAXX P4G

A40

Cisco

UCS C220 M7 *

L4

Cisco

UCS C220 M8 SFF Rack Server *

L4

Cisco

UCS C225 M8 SFF Rack Server *

L4

Cisco

UCS C240 M6 Rack Server *

A100, A30

Cisco

UCS C240 M6 *

L4

Cisco

UCS C240 M7 *

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100

Cisco

UCS C240 M8 SFF Rack Server *

H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L4

Cisco

UCS C245 M8 SFF Rack Server *

H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4

Cisco

UCS C845A M8 AI Server *

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S

Cisco

UCS C885A M8 Rack Server *

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

Cisco

UCS-X *

A100

Cisco

UCS X210c M6 *

A40

Cisco

UCS X210c M7 *

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100

Cisco

UCS X210c M8 *

H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L4

Cisco

UCS X215c M8 *

H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4

Cisco

UCS XE130c M8 *

L4

Colfax

Colfax CX2460s-EK8 2U Rackmount Server

HGX A100 4-GPU

Colfax

Colfax CX41060s-XK8 4U Rackmount Server

A100, A30, A40

Colfax

Colfax CX4860s-EK8 4U Rackmount Server

A100, A30, A40

Colfax

Colfax CX4880s-EK8 4U Rackmount Server

HGX A100 8-GPU

Colfax

Colfax CX4880s-XK8 4U Rackmount Server

HGX A100 8-GPU

Colfax

Colfax ProEdge SXP9000 Workstation

A100, A30, A40

Compal

SG220-2

H100 NVL

Compal

SX420-2A

H200 NVL

DataON

AZS-6208G

A40, A30, A2

DataON

AZS-7208G

A40

Dell Technologies

DSS 8440

A100, A40, T4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R650

L4, T4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R660 Rack Server

L4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R6615 Rack Server

L4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R6625 Rack Server

L4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R740/R740xd

A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R750 Rack Server

H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R750xa Rack Server

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7515 Rack Server

L4, A30

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7525 Rack Server

H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R760 Rack Server

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R760xa Rack Server

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R760xd2 Rack Server

L4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7615 Rack Server

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7625 Rack Server

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R960 Server Node

A100

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE7740 Rack Server

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE7745 Rack Server

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, L40S

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE8545 Rack Server

HGX A100 4-GPU

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE8640 Rack Server

HGX H100 4-GPU

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE9640 Rack Server

HGX H200 4-GPU, HGX H100 4-GPU

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE9680 Rack Server

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU, HGX A100-SXM4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XE9680L Rack Server

HGX B200

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XR11 Rack Server

L4, T4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XR12 Rack Server

L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XR5610 Rack Server

L4

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XR7620 Rack Server

L4, A100, A30

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XR8620t Compute Sled

L4

Dell Technologies

VxRail V570 / V570F

A100, A40, A30, T4

Dell Technologies

VxRail V670F

A100, A40, A30, T4

Eviden

BullSequana AI 621-A01

L40S

Eviden

BullSequana AI 622-A01

H100

Eviden

BullSequana AI 641-A01

HGX H100 8-GPU

Eviden

BullSequana AI 641-A02

HGX H200 8-GPU

Eviden

BullSequana AI 641-H02

HGX H200 8-GPU

Exxact

TensorEX TS2-185671979

A100, A30, A40

Exxact

TensorEX TS2-169843133

A100

Exxact

TensorEX TS2-150341732

A100, A30

Exxact

TensorEX TS4-194492555

A100, A30, A40

Exxact

TensorEX TS2-184920243

A100

Exxact

TensorEX TS2-171138844

HGX A100 4-GPU

Exxact

TensorEX TS4-195183185

HGX A100 8-GPU

Exxact

TensorEX TS4-173535991

A100, A30, A40

Exxact

TensorEX TS1-147097335

A100, A30, A40

Exxact

TensorEX TS2-144629457

A100, A30, A40

Exxact

TensorEX TS4-168747704

HGX A100 8-GPU

Exxact

TensorEX TS4-133524070

A100, A30, A40

Exxact

TensorEX TWS-115999024

A100, A30, A40

Fsas Technologies

PRIMERGY RX2450 M2

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, RTX 6000 Ada

Fsas Technologies

PRIMERGY RX2540 M7

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4, A40, A30, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000

Fsas Technologies

PRIMERGY TX2550 M7

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, RTX 6000 Ada

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY GX2460 M1

A100, A30

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY GX2560 M7

HGX H100 4-GPU

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY GX2560 M8s

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY GX2570 M6

HGX A100 8-GPU

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY RX2450 M1

A100, A40, A30, RTX A6000

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY RX2530 M7

H100

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY RX2540 M5

A100, T4

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY RX2540 M6

L40, L4, A100, A100X, A40, A30, A30X, RTX A6000

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY RX2540 M7

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY TX2550 M7

H100, L40S, L40, RTX 6000 Ada

GIGABYTE

E152-ZE0

A100

GIGABYTE

E162-220

A100, A40

GIGABYTE

G242-Z11

A100, T4

GIGABYTE

G242-Z12

A100, A40

GIGABYTE

G262-ZR0

HGX A100 4-GPU

GIGABYTE

G292-Z20

A100

GIGABYTE

G292-Z24

A100, A30

GIGABYTE

G292-Z40

A100, A40, A30

GIGABYTE

G292-Z44

A100, A40, A10

GIGABYTE

G292-280

A100, A40

GIGABYTE

G293-S40-A

L4

GIGABYTE

G293-S42-A

L40S

GIGABYTE

G293-S43

L4

GIGABYTE

G293-Z42-A

L40S

GIGABYTE

G363-SR0-AAX1

HGX H100 4-GPU

GIGABYTE

G363-SR0-AAX4

HGX H200 4-GPU

GIGABYTE

G363-ZR0-AAX1

HGX H100 4-GPU

GIGABYTE

G363-ZR0-AAX4

HGX H200 4-GPU

GIGABYTE

G482-Z54

A100, A30, A40

GIGABYTE

G492-HA0

A100, A40

GIGABYTE

G492-H80

A100, A40

GIGABYTE

G492-ID0

HGX A100 8-GPU

GIGABYTE

G492-ZD2

HGX A100 8-GPU

GIGABYTE

G492-Z51

A100, A30

GIGABYTE

G493-SB0-A

L40S, L40, L4

GIGABYTE

G493-SB3-A

L40S

GIGABYTE

G493-ZB0-A

L40S

GIGABYTE

G493-ZB1-A

L40

GIGABYTE

G493-ZB2-A

L40S

GIGABYTE

G493-ZB3-A

H100

GIGABYTE

G494-SB0-AAP2

H200 NVL

GIGABYTE

G593-SD0-A

HGX H100 8-GPU

GIGABYTE

G593-SD1-AAX1

HGX H100 8-GPU

GIGABYTE

G593-SD1-AAX3

HGX H200 8-GPU

GIGABYTE

G593-SD1-LAX3

HGX H200 8-GPU

GIGABYTE

G593-SD2-A

HGX H100 8-GPU

GIGABYTE

G593-ZD2-A

HGX H100 8-GPU

GIGABYTE

G893-SD1-AAX3

HGX H200 8-GPU

GIGABYTE

G893-SD1-AAX5

HGX B200

GIGABYTE

R262-ZA2

A100, RTX A6000

GIGABYTE

R281-G30

A100, T4

GIGABYTE

R282-G30

A100, A40

GIGABYTE

R282-Z93

A100, A40

GIGABYTE

R282-Z96

A100, A10

GIGABYTE

R283-S93-AAF1

L40

H3C

UniServer R4900 G5

A100, A30, A10

H3C

UniServer R5300 G5

A100, A40, A30

H3C

UniServer R5500 G5 AMD

HGX A100 8-GPU

H3C

UniServer R5500 G5 Intel

HGX A100 8-GPU

Hiper Global US

HG-03012301-4C-1

HGX H100 4-GPU

Hiper Global US

HG-03012301-8A/B/C-1

HGX H100 8-GPU

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL320 Gen11

L40S, L40, L4

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL320 Gen12

L40S, L4

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL360 Gen10

T4

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL360 Gen10 Plus

T4

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL360 Gen12

L4

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL380 Gen10 Plus

A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL380 Gen11

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL380 Gen12

H100 NVL, L40S, L4

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL380a Gen11

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL380a Gen12

H200 NVL, L40S

Hitachi Vantara

HA820 G3

H100 NVL

Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Advanced Server DS120 G2

T4

Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Advanced Server DS220 G2

A100, A30, T4

Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Advanced Server HA820 G3

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40

HPE

Apollo 2000 (XL290 Gen10 Plus)

A100, T4

HPE

Apollo 6500 (XL270d Gen10)

A100

HPE

Apollo 6500 (XL645d Gen10 Plus)

A100, A40, A10, HGX A100 4-GPU

HPE

Apollo 6500 (XL675d Gen10 Plus)

A100, A40, A10, HGX A100 8-GPU

HPE

Compute Scale-up Server 3200

L40S

HPE

Cray XD665 Gen11*

HGX H100 4-GPU

HPE

Cray XD670 Gen11

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

HPE

Cray XD685 Gen11

HGX H200 8-GPU

HPE

ProLiant Compute DL320 Gen12

L40S, L4

HPE

ProLiant Compute DL325 Gen12

L4

HPE

ProLiant Compute DL340 Gen12

L40S, L4

HPE

ProLiant Compute DL345 Gen12

L40S, L4

HPE

ProLiant Compute DL360 Gen12

L4

HPE

ProLiant Compute DL380 Gen12

H100 NVL, L40S, L4

HPE

ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, L40S, L4

HPE

ProLiant Compute ML350 Gen12

L40S, L4

HPE

ProLiant DL320 Gen11

L40S, L40, L4

HPE

ProLiant DL360 Gen10 Plus

T4

HPE

ProLiant DL380 Gen10

A100, T4

HPE

ProLiant DL380 Gen10 Plus

A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

HPE

ProLiant DL380 Gen11

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4

HPE

ProLiant DL380a Gen11

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4

HPE

ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus V2

A100, A40, T4

HPE

ProLiant DL385 Gen11

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4

HPE

ProLiant ML350 Gen11

L40S

HPE

Superdome Flex 280

A100, A30

Inspur Electronic Information

NF5280M6

A100, A30, A10, T4

Inspur Electronic Information

NF5468A5

A100, A40, A30, T4

Inspur Electronic Information

NF5468M5

A100, A40, A30, T4

Inspur Electronic Information

NF5468M6

A100, A40, A30, T4

Inspur Electronic Information

NF5488A5

HGX A100 8-GPU

International Computer Concepts

VELOCITY R428A-4

L40S

International Computer Concepts

VELOCITY R428I-4NS

L40S, L40, L4

International Computer Concepts

VELOCITY R528A-4N

HGX H100 8-GPU

International Computer Concepts

VELOCITY R528I-4NSS

HGX H100 8-GPU

International Computer Concepts

VELOCITY R529I-4NSS

L40S

International Computer Concepts

VELOCITY R828I-4NS

HGX H100 8-GPU

Inventec

P8000G6

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

Inventec

P90G6

L40S

Koi Computers

XG-EA21-2UDPE10

A100, A40

Koi Computers

XG-EG21-2UDP893

A100, A40

Koi Computers

XG-EG21-2UDP896

A100

Koi Computers

XG-EG21-2UDP940

A100, A30

Koi Computers

XG-EG21-2UDP944

A100

Koi Computers

XG-EG21-2UUP411

A100

Koi Computers

XG-EG21-2UUP920

A100

Koi Computers

XG-EG21-2UUP924

A100, A30

Koi Computers

XG-EG21-4UDP854

A100, A30

Koi Computers

XG-EG21-4UDP951

A100, A30

Koi Computers

XG-XA21-2UDPE10 / XG-XA21-2UDP10S

A100

Koi Computers

XG-XG21-2UDP830

A100, A40

Koi Computers

XG-XG21-4UDP980

A100

Koi Computers

XG-XG21-4UDP9A0

A40

Lambda

Hyperplane 8-A100

HGX A100 8-GPU

Lambda

Hyperplane 4-A100

HGX A100 4-GPU

Lambda

Scalar 8 AMD g

A100, A30

Lambda

Scalar 2U

A100

Lambda

Scalar 8 AMD

A100, A30, A40

Lanner Electronics

FX-3420

A30

Leadtek

WinFast GS2040T

A100, RTX A6000

Leadtek

WinFast GS2045T

A100

Leadtek

WinFast GS2050T

RTX 6000 Ada

Leadtek

WinFast GS4840

A100

Leadtek

WinFast GS4845

A100, RTX A6000

Leadtek

WinFast GS4850T

RTX 6000 Ada

Leadtek

WinFast GS4855 ST

RTX 6000 Ada

Leadtek

WinFast GS5850T

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, L40S

Leadtek

WinFast GS5852T

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL

Leadtek

WinFast GS5855T

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL

Leadtek

WinFast WS2040

A100, RTX A6000

Leadtek

WinFast WS2050

L40S, RTX 6000 Ada

Lenovo

ThinkAgile HX630 V4

L4

Lenovo

ThinkAgile HX645 V3

L4

Lenovo

ThinkAgile HX650 V4

L40S, L4

Lenovo

ThinkAgile HX650a V4

H200 NVL

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX3331

L4

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX630 V3

L4

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX3530-G

L40, L4, RTX A6000, A100, A40, A30

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX7531

L40, L4, RTX A6000, A100, A40, A30

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX650 V3

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, RTX A6000

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX655 V3

H100, A100, A40, RTX A6000, RTX A4500

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX665 v3

L40S, L40

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX3575-G

L40, L4, A100, A40, A30

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX7576

L40, L4, A100, A40, A30

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SD650-N V3 Supercomputing Server

HGX H200 4-GPU, HGX H100 4-GPU

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SD665-N V3

HGX H200 4-GPU, HGX H100 4-GPU

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR630 V2

L4

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR630 V3 Rack Server

L4

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR630 V4

L4

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR635 V3

L4

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR645 V3 Rack Server

L4

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR650 V2 Rack Server

H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, RTX A6000

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR650 V3 Rack Server

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, RTX A6000

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR650 V4 Server

H100 NVL, L40S, L4, RTX 6000 Ada

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR650a V4 Server

H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L4

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR655 V3 Rack Server

H100, A100, A40, L40S, L4, RTX A6000, RTX A4500

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR665 Rack Server

H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR665 V3 Rack Server

L40S, L40, L4

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR670

A100, A40

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR670 V2

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, T4

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR675 V3 Server

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, HGX H200 4-GPU, HGX H100 4-GPU, H200 NVL, H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR680a V3 Server

HGX B200, HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR685a V3

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR780a V3

HGX B200, HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

Lenovo

ThinkSystem ST650 V2 Server

L4, RTX A6000

Liqid

UltraStack UX-3016

L40S

MSI

S3063G290RAU4

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL

MSI

S5063G480RAE20

H200 NVL

NationGate

NH8230 8U AI SERVER

HGX H200 8-GPU

NEC

Express5800/R120h-2M

A100, T4

NEC

Express5800/R120i-2M

A100, A40

NEC

Express5800/R120j-2M

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4

NEC

NX7700x/A50102E-2 v2

A100, T4

NEC

NX7700x/A6010E-2

A100, A40

Nettrix

X620 G40

A100, A30

Nettrix

X640 G40

A100, A40, A30

Nettrix

X660 G45

HGX A100 8-GPU

Netweb

SDA300C2G-56

H200 NVL

Netweb

SDI200A2G-524

H200 NVL

Netweb

SDI200A2G-820

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

Netweb

SDI200C2G-58

A100

Netweb

SDI300A2G-524

H200 NVL

Nutanix

NX-3155G-G8

A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Nutanix

NX-3155-G9

H100, L40S, L4

Nutanix

NX-8155A-G9

L4

Nutanix

NX-9151-G9

H100 NVL, L40S

Nutanix/Cisco

HCIAF240C-M7SN

H100, L40S, L40, L4

Nutanix/Cisco

HCIAF240C-M7SX

H100, L40S, L40, L4

Nutanix/Dell

XC660-10

L4

Nutanix/Dell

XC750-24

H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Nutanix/Dell

XC750xa

H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Nutanix/Dell

XC7525-24

H100, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Nutanix/Dell

XC760-24

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30

Nutanix/Dell

XC760xa-6N

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30

Nutanix/Dell

XC7625-24

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30

Nutanix/Fujitsu

XF8055 VDI M7

H100, L40, A100, A40

Nutanix/HPE

DX320-4

L40S, L40, L4

Nutanix/HPE

DX380-12

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4

Nutanix/HPE

DX380-24 SFF

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4

Nutanix/HPE

DX380-8 Gen10 Plus

A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Nutanix/HPE

DX 380-24 Gen11

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4

Nutanix/HPE

DX380A-8 Gen11

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4

Nutanix/HPE

DX385-8 Gen11

H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4

Nutanix/Lenovo

HX5531

A100, A40, A30

Nutanix/Lenovo

HX650 v3

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40

Nutanix/Lenovo

HX665 v3

H100, L40S, L40, A100, A40

Nutanix/Lenovo

HX7531

A100, A40, A30

One Stop Systems

EOS 4a / EB4400/SDS_4a / EB4400

A100

QCT

QuantaGrid D43N-3U

A100, A30, A10, RTX A6000

QCT

QuantaGrid D53XQ-2U

A100, A30, T4

QCT

QuantaGrid D54U-3U

H100, L40S, A16

QCT

QuantaGrid D54X-1U

L4

QCT

QuantaGrid D74H-7U

HGX H100 8-GPU

QCT

QuantaGrid D75E-4U

HGX H200 8-GPU

QCT

QuantaGrid S44NL-1U

L4

QCT

QuantaPlex T43Z-2U

T4

Supermicro

A+ Server 2114GT-DNR

A100, A40, A10

Supermicro

A+ Server AS-2124GQ-NART

HGX A100 4-GPU

Supermicro

A+ Server AS-4124GO-NART

HGX A100 8-GPU

Supermicro

A+ Server AS-4124GS-TNR

A100, A30, A40

Supermicro

CloudDC SuperServer SYS-222C-TN

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

Supermicro

CloudDC SuperServer SYS-620C-TN12R

RTX A6000

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -4125GS-TNHR2-LCC

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -4125GS-TNRT

H100

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -4126GS-NBR-LCC

HGX B200

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -A126GS-TNBR

HGX B200

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -5126GS-TNRT

H200 NVL

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -5126GS-TNRT2

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL

Supermicro

GPU A+ Server AS -8125GS-TNHR

HGX H100 8-GPU

Supermicro

GPU Blade SBA-4119SG

A100, A40, A10, T4

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-120GQ-TNRT

A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-210GP-DNR

A100, A40, A30

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-220GP-TNR

A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-220GQ-TNAR+

HGX A100 4-GPU

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-221GE-NR

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H100 NVL

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-221GE-TNHT-LCC

HGX H100 4-GPU

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-221H-TNR

L40S

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-420GP-TNAR

HGX A100 8-GPU

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-420GP-TNR

A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-421GE-TNHR2-LCC

HGX H100 8-GPU

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-421GU-TNXR

HGX H100 4-GPU

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-422GL-NR

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-521GE-TNRT

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-522GA-NRT

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-740GP-TNRT

A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Supermicro

GPU_SuperServer_SYS-741GE-TNRT

L40S

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-A21GE-NBRT

HGX B200

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-A22GA-NBRT

HGX B200

Supermicro

SuperWorkstation SYS-751GE-TNRT

A100

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-821GE-TNHR

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-822GS-NBRT

HGX B200

Supermicro

Hyper SuperServer SYS-121H-TNR

L40S, H100

Supermicro

Hyper SuperServer SYS-222H-TN

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

Supermicro

Hyper SuperServer SYS-621H-TN12R

L4

Supermicro

Ultra SuperServer SYS-120U-TNR

A100, A40, A30, T4

Supermicro

Ultra SuperServer SYS-220U-TNR

A100, A40, A30, A10, T4

Wistron

E-Wing-Ahsoka

H100 NVL

Wistron

Miramar -ICEMan

HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU

Wistron

X-wing-Flyboy (Tacoma)

H100 NVL

xFusion

FusionServer 2288H V6

A100, A30

Note:

* Modular system with built-in OEM networking.

Workstations#

The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Workstations.

NVIDIA-Certified workstations provide the hardware foundation of Data Science Workstations that combine optimized hardware with a data science software stack built on NVIDIA CUDA-X AI. They utilize enterprise-class GPUs to accelerate data science workloads, and are validated for optimal performance, reliability, and compatibility with NVIDIA software and services.

NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested with each supported NVIDIA GPU to ensure that they can work together to provide the highest level of performance and reliability.

Workstations#

Partner

Workstation

Supported NVIDIA GPUs

High Performance NVIDIA Networking

Advantech

ACP-4340

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

Advantech

ACP-4340+AIMB-788

RTX 4000 Ada

Advantech

ACP-4340MB-IOT

RTX 5000 Ada

Advantech

AIR-520

RTX A5000

Advantech

IPC-730

RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 2000 Ada

Advantech

MIC-770V2

RTX A2000

Altos Computing

BrainSphere P330 F6

RTX 6000 Ada

ASUS

ExpertCenter E500 G9

RTX A2000

BOXX

APEXX A3.02

RTX A6000, RTX A5000

BOXX

APEXX A3.03

RTX A4000, RTX A2000

BOXX

APEXX A3.04

RTX 6000 Ada

BOXX

APEXX E3.04

RTX A4000, RTX A2000

BOXX

APEXX P4i.02

RTX 6000 Ada

BOXX

APEXX S3.06

RTX A6000

BOXX

APEXX S3.07

RTX A6000, RTX A5000, RTX A4500, RTX A4000

BOXX

APEXX S3.08

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000

BOXX

APEXX T3.05

RTX A6000, RTX A5000

BOXX

APEXX T3.07

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000, RTX A2000

BOXX

APEXX T4.07

RTX 5000 Ada

BOXX

APEXX T4L

RTX A6000

BOXX

APEXX T4P.01

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, RTX 6000 Ada

BOXX

APEXX W3L

RTX A6000, RTX A5000

BOXX

APEXX W4L

RTX A6000, RTX A5000

BOXX

FLEXX S1G

RTX 6000 Ada

BOXX

FLEXX S2G

RTX A6000, RTX A4000

BOXX

RAXX P3

RTX A6000, RTX A5000

BOXX

RAXX T3

RTX A6000

Dell Technologies

Precision 3650 Tower Workstation

RTX A5000

Dell Technologies

Precision 5820 Tower Workstation

RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Dell Technologies

Precision 5860 Tower Workstation

RTX 6000 Ada

Dell Technologies

Precision 7960 Tower Workstation

RTX 6000 Ada

HP

Z2 G8 Tower Workstation

RTX A5000, RTX A4000

HP

Z4 G4 Workstation

RTX A6000, RTX A5000, RTX A4000

HP

HP Z4 G5 Snow

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

HP

ZCentral 4R

RTX A6000, RTX A5000, RTX A4000

HP

Z6 G4 Workstation

RTX A6000, RTX A4000

HP

HP Z6 G5

A800 Active, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

HP

HP Z6 G5 A

RTX A800 40GB Active, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada, RTX 4000 SS Ada

HP

HP Z8 Fury G5

A800 Active, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

HP

Z8 G4 Workstation

RTX A6000, RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Leadtek

WinFast WS750

RTX 5000 Ada, RTX A5500, RTX A4500, RTX 4000 Ada

Leadtek

WinFast WS850

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

Leadtek

WinFast WS940

RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4500, RTX A4000

Leadtek

WinFast WS945

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4500, RTX A4000

Leadtek

WinFast WS950

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

Leadtek

WinFast WS1040

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4500, RTX A4000, RTX 4000 Ada

Leadtek

WinFast WS1050

RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

Leadtek

WinFast WS2040

RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4500, RTX A4000

Leadtek

WinFast WS2050

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

Lenovo

ThinkPad P16

RTX A5500

Lenovo

ThinkStation P5

RTX 2000 Ada

Lenovo

ThinkStation P5 Workstation

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkStation P7

RTX 2000 Ada

Lenovo

ThinkStation P7 Workstation

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkStation P8 Workstation

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 2000 Ada

Lenovo

ThinkStation P350 Tower

RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Lenovo

ThinkStation P520 Workstation

RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Lenovo

ThinkStation P520c Workstation

RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Lenovo

ThinkStation P620 Tower Workstation

RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Lenovo

ThinkStation P720 Tower Workstation

RTX A6000, RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Lenovo

ThinkStation P920 Tower Workstation

RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000

Lenovo

ThinkStation PX Workstation

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR650 V4 Server

RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR655 V3 Rack Server

RTX 4500 Ada

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR665 V3 Rack Server

RTX 4500 Ada

Microway

Whisperstation

RTX A6000

Netweb

Camarero RSI200A3A-48

RTX 6000 Ada

Netweb

SSI200F0R-34

RTX A6000

RAVE Computer

RenderBEAST X2

RTX6000 Ada

Siemens AG

Simatic IPC847E

RTX A4000

Siemens AG

Simatic IPC1047E

RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Siemens AG

Simatic IPC RW-545A

RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Siemens AG

Simatic IPC547J

RTX A4000

Supermicro

A+ SuperWorkstation 5014A-TT

RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A4500

Supermicro

A+ SuperWorkstation 5039A-i

RTX A6000

Supermicro

GPU SuperServer SYS-740GP-TNRT

RTX A6000, RTX A5000

Supermicro

Hyper SuperServer SYS-121H-TNR

RTX A5000

Supermicro

UP Workstation SYS-531A-IL

RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A4500, RTX A2000

Supermicro

UP Workstation SYS-540A-TR

RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A4500, RTX A2000

Supermicro

UP Workstation SYS-551A-T

RTX 5000 Ada

Mobile Workstations#

The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Mobile Workstations.

NVIDIA-Certified workstations provide the hardware foundation of Data Science Workstations that combine optimized hardware with a data science software stack built on NVIDIA CUDA-X AI. They utilize enterprise-class GPUs to accelerate data science workloads, and are validated for optimal performance, reliability, and compatibility with NVIDIA software and services.

NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested with each supported NVIDIA GPU to ensure that they can work together to provide the highest level of performance and reliability.

Mobile Workstations#

Partner

Workstation

Supported NVIDIA GPUs

BOXX

GoBOXX SLM 17

RTX A5500

Dell Technologies

Precision 7560 Workstation

RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Dell Technologies

Precision 7760 Workstation

RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Dell Technologies

Precision 7780 Workstation

RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

Dell Technologies

Precision 7680 Workstation

RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

Lenovo

ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Mobile Workstation

RTX 5000 Ada

Lenovo

ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 Mobile Workstation

RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Lenovo

ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation

RTX A5000, RTX A4000

Lenovo

ThinkPad P17 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation

RTX A5000, RTX A4000

High-Density VDI Servers#

The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - High-Density VDI Servers.

NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested with each supported NVIDIA GPU to ensure that they can work together to provide the highest level of performance and reliability.

High-Density VDI Servers#

Partner

High-Density VDI Servers

Supported NVIDIA GPUs

ATOS

BullSequana SA20G

A16

Cisco

UCS X210c M7

A16

Cisco

UCS X210c M8

A16

Cisco

UCS X215c M8

A16

Cisco

UCS C240 M7

A16

Cisco

UCS C240 M8 SFF Rack Server

A16

Cisco

UCS C245 M8

A16

DataON

AZS-6208G

A16

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R740/R740xd

A16

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R750

A16

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R750xa

A16

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R760xa Rack Server

A16

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7615 Rack Server

A16

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7625 Rack Server

A16

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7515

A16

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7525

A16

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R760

A16

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R960 Server Node

A16

GIGABYTE

E152-ZE0

A16

GIGABYTE

E162-220

A16

GIGABYTE

G242-Z12

A16

GIGABYTE

G292-280

A16

GIGABYTE

G292-Z24

A16

GIGABYTE

G292-Z44

A16

GIGABYTE

G292-Z45

A16

GIGABYTE

G492-H80

A16

GIGABYTE

G492-HA0

A16

GIGABYTE

R282-Z93

A16

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL380 Gen10 Plus

A16

Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Advanced Server DS220 G2

A16

HPE

ProLiant DL380 Gen10

A16

HPE

ProLiant DL380 Gen10 Plus

A16

HPE

ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus

A16

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR650 V3 Server

A16

Nutanix

NX-8155A-G9

A16

Nutanix

NX-3155-G9

A16

Nutanix/Dell

XC760-24

A16

Nutanix/Dell

XC760xa-6N

A16

Nutanix/Dell

XC7625-24

A16

QCT

QuantaGrid D43N-3U

A16

QCT

QuantaGrid D53XQ-2U

A16

Supermicro

Hyper SuperServer SYS-621H-TN12R

A16

Supermicro

SYS-740GP-TNRT

A16

Edge Systems#

The following servers and workstations have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Edge Systems.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise is supported when used on NVIDIA-Certified systems in bare metal deployments, virtualized deployments, and in the cloud. The supported bare metal, virtualized, and cloud software platforms are listed in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise Platform Infrastructure Support Matrix.

NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested with each supported NVIDIA GPU to ensure that they can work together to provide the highest level of performance and reliability.

Enterprise Edge servers are tested for remote systems management using the industry standard Redfish API.

Industrial Edge workstations are tested at elevated ambient temperatures to demonstrate their ability to function effectively outside a typical datacenter environment. Please refer to your hardware provider for the specific NVIDIA GPUs that are supported are for this use case.

Edge Systems#

Partner

Server / Workstation

Supported NVIDIA GPUs

Enterprise Edge Server

Industrial Edge Workstation

Aaeon

Boxer-6843-ADS

L4

Yes

Aaeon

BOXER-8332

A2

Yes

Aaeon

Maxer-2100-Q670

L4, RTX 6000 Ada

Yes

Adlink

AXE-5100R7

L4

Yes

Yes

Adlink

AXE-6120IL

L4

Yes

Adlink

AXE-7120SR

L4

Yes

Yes

Adlink

AXE-7220SR

L4

Yes

Yes

Adlink

AXE-7400SR

L4

Yes

Advantech

ACP-2020G

A2

Yes

Advantech

ACP-4340

RTX 4000 Ada SFF

Yes

Advantech

ACP-4340+AIMB-788

RTX 4000 Ada

Yes

Advantech

AIR-510

RTX 6000 Ada

Yes

Advantech

AIR-520

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada

Yes

Advantech

EPC-B3522

RTX A4500

Yes

Advantech

EPC-B3588

RTX A4500

Yes

Advantech

EPC-B5587

RTX A6000

Yes

Advantech

MIC-770V2

RTX A2000

Yes

Advantech

MIC-770V3

L4, RTX 4000 SFF Ada

Yes

Advantech

SKY-640V2

A30

Yes

Advantech

USM-501

RTX A6000

Yes

Aetina

AIP-FQ47-B1

RTX A4500

Yes

Aetina

AIP-FR68-A1

RTX A6000 Ada

Yes

Aetina

AIP-KQ67-A1

A2

Yes

Aetina

AIS-D422-A1

L4, A2, T4

Yes

Aewin

SCB-1932c

A30

Yes

Altos Computing

BrainSphere R380 F6

L40S

Yes

Axiomtek

IPC-962-525

A2

Yes

Yes

Axiomtek

IPC962A

L4

Yes

Cisco

UCS X210 M7

H100 NVL, H100

Yes

Cisco

UCS X210c M6

A40

Yes

Cisco

UCS X210c M7

H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100

Yes

Cisco

UCS X210c M8

H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L4

Yes

Cisco

UCS X215c M8

H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4

Yes

Cisco

UCS C220 M7

L4

Yes

Cisco

UCS C220 M8 SFF Rack Server

L4

Yes

Cisco

UCS C225 M8 SFF Rack Server

L4

Yes

Cisco

UCS C240 M6

L4

Yes

Cisco

UCS C240 M7

H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4

Yes

Cisco

UCS C240 M8 SFF Rack Server

H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L4

Yes

Cisco

UCS C245 M8 SFF Rack Server

H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4

Yes

Cisco

UCS C845A M8 AI Server

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S

Yes

Cisco

UCS C885A M8 Rack Server

HGX H100 8-GPU

Yes

Cisco

UCS XE130c M8

L4

Yes

DataON

AZS-6208G

A40, A30, A2

Yes

Yes

DataOn

AZS-7208G

A40

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge C6220 Server Node

A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R360 Rack Server

A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R640

A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R6515

A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R650

L4, A2, T4

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R660 Rack Server

L4, A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R6615 Rack Server

L4, A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R6625 Rack Server

L4

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R740/R740xd

A100, A40, A30, A2, T4

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R750 Rack Server

L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A2, T4

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R750xa Rack Server

L40S, L40, L4, A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7515 Rack Server

L4

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7525 Rack Server

L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A2, T4

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R760 Rack Server

L40S, L40, L4, H100, A100, A40, A30, A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R760xa Rack Server

L40S, L40, L4, H100, A100, A40, A30, A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R760xd2 Rack Server

L4

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R760xs Rack Server

A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7615 Rack Server

L40S, L40, L4, H100, A100, A40, A30, A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R7625 Rack Server

L40S, L40, L4, H100, A100, A40, A30

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge R960 Rack Server

A100

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XR11 Rack Server

L4

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XR12 Rack Server

L4

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XR4520C

L4, A30, A2

Yes

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XR5610 Rack Server

L4, A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XR7620 Rack Server

L4, A100, A30, A2

Yes

Dell Technologies

PowerEdge XR8620t Compute Sled

L4

Yes

Eurotech

DynaCOR-44-11

A2

Yes

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY RX2540 M6

L4, A100, A40, A30, A2, T4

Yes

Fujitsu

PRIMERGY TX1330 M5

L4, A2

Yes

GIGABYTE

E152-ZE0

A2

Yes

GIGABYTE

E162-220

A2

Yes

GIGABYTE

G242-P33

A100

Yes

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL360 Gen10 Plus

A2, T4

Yes

Hitachi

HA8000V/DL380 Gen10 Plus

A100, A40, A30, T4

Yes

Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Advanced Server DS220 G2

A2

Yes

HPE

ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus

A2

Yes

HPE

ProLiant DL145 Gen11

L40S

Yes

HPE

ProLiant DL360 Gen10

A2

Yes

HPE

ProLiant DL360 Gen10 Plus

A2, T4

Yes

HPE

ProLiant DL380 Gen10

A100, A2, T4

Yes

HPE

ProLiant DL380 Gen10 Plus

A100, A40, A30, T4

Yes

HPE

ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus V2

A100, A40, A2, T4

Yes

Inspur Electronic Information

NF5280M6

A2

Yes

Jabil

J322-S

L4

Yes

Kontron

CG2400

L4, A30

Yes

Kontron

ME1310

L4

Yes

Lanner Electronics

EAI-I730

RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada, L4, A10, A2

Yes

Lanner Electronics

EAI-I731

RTX 4000 SFF Ada, L4, A2

Yes

Lanner Electronics

ECA-4035

L40S

Yes

Lanner Electronics

ECA-5540

L40S, L4

Yes

Lanner Electronics

ECA-5555

L40S

Yes

Lanner Electronics

ECA-6040

L40S

Yes

Lanner Electronics

ECA-6051

L40S

Yes

Lanner Electronics

FX-3420

A30

Yes

Lanner Electronics

LEC-2290E

A2

Yes

Lanner Electronics

LEC-2290L

L4

Yes

Lanner Electronics

NCA-5330

L4

Yes

Lanner Electronics

NCA-6530

L40S

Yes

Leadtek

WinFast GS2055 ST

L40S, RTX 6000 Ada

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX630 V3

A2

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX650 V3

A2

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX655 V3

A2

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX3530-G

A100, A40, A30, RTX A6000

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX3575-G

A100, A40, A30

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX7531

A100, A40, A30, RTX A6000

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkAgile VX7576

A100, A40, A30

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkEdge SE450 Edge Server

L40, L4, A30, A2

Yes

Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkEdge SE455 V3 Server

L40S, L40, L4, A2

Yes

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkEdge SE360 V2

L4, A2

Yes

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SE350 Edge Server

L4, A2

Yes

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR630 V3 Server

H100 NVL

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR630 V3 Rack Server

A2

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR650 V2 Rack Server

A100, A40, A30, RTX A6000

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR650 V3 Server

H100 NVL, L40

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR650 V3

RTX 6000 Ada, A2

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR655 V3 Server

H100 NVL, RTX 6000 Ada, A2

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR665 V3 Server

H100 NVL, RTX 6000 Ada

Yes

Lenovo

ThinkSystem SR665 Rack Server

A100, A40, A30

Yes

Mercury

RESX07-2U22R

A100

Yes

Neousys

Nuvo-7166GC

A2

Yes

Netweb

SSA200A2A-28

RTX 6000 Ada

Yes

Nutanix

NX-1175S-G9

L4, A2

Yes

Nutanix

NX-3155-G9

H100, L40S

Yes

Nutanix/Dell

XC660-10

L4, A2

Yes

One Stop Systems

Rigel Edge Supercomputer

HGX A100 - 4 GPU

Yes

QCT

QuantaEdge EGX77B-1U

L4, A2

Yes

QCT

QuantaEdge EGX88D-1U

L4

Yes

QCT

QuantaGrid D44N-1U

A2

Yes

QCT

QuantaGrid D53X-1U

A2

Yes

QCT

QuantaGrid D53XQ-2U

A2

Yes

QCT

QuantaGrid D54U-3U

A40, A30, A2

Yes

QCT

QuantaGrid S44NL-1U

A2

Yes

Siemens AG

SIMATIC IPC BX-59A

L4

Yes

Siemens AG

Simatic IPC647E

A2, RTX A6000

Yes

Siemens AG

Simatic IPC RS-828A

H100, L40, L4, A100

Yes

Supermicro

A+ Workstation AS -2115HV-TNRT

RTX 6000 Ada

Yes

Supermicro

AS -2115HV-TNRT

L40S

Yes

Supermicro

CloudDC SuperServer SYS-120C-TN10R

A2

Yes

Supermicro

Hyper SuperServer SYS-621H-TN12R

H100, L40S

Yes

Supermicro

IoT SuperServer SYS-220HE-FTNR

A40

Yes

Supermicro

IoT SuperServer SYS-221HE-FTNRD

H100

Yes

Supermicro

IoT SuperServer SYS-E403-12P-FN2T

A30

Yes

Supermicro

SuperServer SYS-511E-WR

L4, A2

Yes

Supermicro

SYS-741P-TR

L4

Yes

Supermicro

WIO SuperServer SYS-512B-WR

L4

Yes

Vecow

ECX-3200-PEG

L4

Yes

Viking Enterprise Solutions

VSS3120

H100 NVL, L4

Yes

Viking Enterprise Solutions

VSS3120

H100 NVL

Yes

IGX Systems#

The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - IGX Systems.

NVIDIA IGX™ is an industrial-grade, edge AI platform that combines enterprise-level hardware, software, and support. It’s purpose-built for industrial and medical environments, delivering powerful AI compute, high-bandwidth sensor processing, enterprise security, and functional safety. The platform also comes with NVIDIA AI Enterprise and up to 10 years of support, so you can confidently deliver AI safely and securely to support human and machine collaboration.

NVIDIA-Certified IGX systems are equipped with an integrated NVIDIA ARM GPU and optionally can be configured with a discrete NVIDIA GPU.

NVIDIA IGX Systems#

Partner

Workstation

Supported NVIDIA GPUs

Aetina

AIE-MIX640

Orin Integrated GPU, RTX 6000 Ada

Advantech

AIR-530

Orin Integrated GPU, RTX 6000 Ada

Advantech

MIC-735M-IO

Orin Integrated GPU, RTX 6000 Ada

Advantech

USM-500

Orin Integrated GPU, RTX A6000

Dedicated Computing

M1300

Orin Integrated GPU

Onyx

ACCEL-JS2000

Orin Integrated GPU, RTX 6000 Ada

YUAN

VPP6N0 IGX 700

RTX 6000 Ada

NVIDIA-Certified Systems Supported Software#

NVIDIA-Certified Systems Testing Software Environment

NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested in a standardized software environment that provides the highest levels of stability and performance. The current software test environment for NVIDIA-Certified systems uses production versions of the following:

  • Ubuntu 24.04

  • NVIDIA drivers

  • DOCA SDK network software

  • NVIDIA Cloud Native Stack with NVIDIA GPU Operator and Kubernetes

NVIDIA also supports its AI software running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS. More details about OS support can be found at https://docs.nvidia.com/deeplearning/frameworks/support-matrix/index.html.

Software Supported on NVIDIA-Certified Systems by NVIDIA AI Enterprise

NVIDIA AI Enterprise is a cloud-native suite of software tools, libraries, and frameworks, including NVIDIA NIM and NeMo microservices, that accelerate and simplify the development, deployment, and scaling of AI applications.

To learn more about NVIDIA AI Enterprise and the software it supports visit NVIDIA AI Enterprise - NVIDIA Docs.

Free online support for NVIDIA’s NGC containers is available on the NVIDIA Developer Forums.