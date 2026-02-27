This document lists the systems that have been tested with the latest NVIDIA GPUs and networking and are evaluated by NVIDIA engineers for performance, functionality, scalability, and security.

The NVIDIA-Certified Systems program has assembled the industry’s most complete set of accelerated workload performance tests to help its partners deliver the highest performing systems. NVIDIA-Certified Systems are tested with the most powerful enterprise NVIDIA GPUs and networking and are evaluated by NVIDIA engineers for performance, functionality, scalability, and security. NVIDIA-Certified Systems have been proven to deliver predictable performance and enable enterprises to quickly deploy optimized platforms for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, high-density VDI, and other accelerated workloads in the data center, at the Edge, and on the desktop.

NVIDIA has expanded the NVIDIA-Certified Systems program beyond servers designed for the data center to include GPU-powered workstations, high-density VDI systems, and Edge devices. NVIDIA-Certified systems for the data center are tested both as single nodes and in a 2-node configuration. Workstations, high-density VDI, and Edge systems in the NVIDIA-Certified systems program are evaluated on their standalone performance with the NVIDIA GPUs within a single system.

Guidelines for configuring NVIDIA-Certified Systems to achieve best results for running a range of accelerated computing workloads can be found here.

The NVIDIA NGC Catalog is the hub for GPU-accelerated and network-optimized software for AI and other compute-intensive workloads. It simplifies deployments and shortens time-to-solution with curated containers, pre-trained models, resources, SDKs, and Helm charts. NGC software runs on a wide variety of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated platforms, including NVIDIA DGX™ Systems, on-premises servers from NVIDIA partners, and leading cloud platforms. NVIDIA-Certified Systems are tested using software from the NGC Catalog, and customers can choose to purchase enterprise-grade support through NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Services. NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Services provides direct access to NVIDIA subject matter experts who can quickly address software issues to minimize system downtime and maximize system utilization and user productivity.

NVIDIA-Certified systems for the data center are tested with NVIDIA networking but can be purchased and deployed by customers with their choice of networking. NVIDIA partners resell NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Services. These services are available for NVIDIA-Certified systems configured with any network adaptors and deployed in any data center.

Visit the following pages for additional information: