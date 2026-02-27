This document lists the systems that have been tested with the latest NVIDIA GPUs and networking and are evaluated by NVIDIA engineers for performance, functionality, scalability, and security.
NVIDIA-Certified Systems#
The NVIDIA-Certified Systems program has assembled the industry’s most complete set of accelerated workload performance tests to help its partners deliver the highest performing systems. NVIDIA-Certified Systems are tested with the most powerful enterprise NVIDIA GPUs and networking and are evaluated by NVIDIA engineers for performance, functionality, scalability, and security. NVIDIA-Certified Systems have been proven to deliver predictable performance and enable enterprises to quickly deploy optimized platforms for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, high-density VDI, and other accelerated workloads in the data center, at the Edge, and on the desktop.
NVIDIA has expanded the NVIDIA-Certified Systems program beyond servers designed for the data center to include GPU-powered workstations, high-density VDI systems, and Edge devices. NVIDIA-Certified systems for the data center are tested both as single nodes and in a 2-node configuration. Workstations, high-density VDI, and Edge systems in the NVIDIA-Certified systems program are evaluated on their standalone performance with the NVIDIA GPUs within a single system.
Guidelines for configuring NVIDIA-Certified Systems to achieve best results for running a range of accelerated computing workloads can be found here.
The NVIDIA NGC Catalog is the hub for GPU-accelerated and network-optimized software for AI and other compute-intensive workloads. It simplifies deployments and shortens time-to-solution with curated containers, pre-trained models, resources, SDKs, and Helm charts. NGC software runs on a wide variety of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated platforms, including NVIDIA DGX™ Systems, on-premises servers from NVIDIA partners, and leading cloud platforms. NVIDIA-Certified Systems are tested using software from the NGC Catalog, and customers can choose to purchase enterprise-grade support through NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Services. NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Services provides direct access to NVIDIA subject matter experts who can quickly address software issues to minimize system downtime and maximize system utilization and user productivity.
NVIDIA-Certified systems for the data center are tested with NVIDIA networking but can be purchased and deployed by customers with their choice of networking. NVIDIA partners resell NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Services. These services are available for NVIDIA-Certified systems configured with any network adaptors and deployed in any data center.
Visit the following pages for additional information:
NVIDIA-Certified Systems Testing#
NVIDIA-Certified Systems have successfully completed a rigorous suite of functional and performance tests. NVIDIA-Certified systems for the data center are tested both as single nodes and in a 2-node configuration. Workstations, high-density VDI systems, and Edge devices in the NVIDIA-Certified systems program are evaluated on their standalone performance with the NVIDIA GPUs within a single system.
NVIDIA-Certified Systems testing of Data Center Servers, Workstations, High-Density VDI systems, and Edge devices includes measures of:
Single and multi-GPU Deep Learning training performance using TensorFlow and PyTorch
High volume, low latency inference using NVIDIA TensorRT and TRITON
GPU-Accelerated Data Analytics & Machine Learning using RAPIDS
Application development using the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit and the NVIDIA HPC SDK
NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Data Center Servers are tested for:
Multi-Node Deep Learning training performance
High bandwidth, low latency networking, and accelerated packet processing
System-level security and hardware-based key management
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible Systems#
One of the greatest values of NVIDIA-Certified systems is that they provide a tested platform for deploying high-performance accelerated software, including NVIDIA’s own Gen AI suite, NVIDIA AI Enterprise. NVIDIA AI Enterprise is an end-to-end, cloud-native software platform that accelerates data science pipelines and streamlines the development and deployment of production-grade co-pilots and other generative AI applications.
NVIDIA AI Enterprise is supported when used in bare metal deployments, virtualized deployments, and in the cloud. The supported bare metal, virtualized, and cloud software platforms are listed in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise Platform Infrastructure Support Matrix for supported software stacks.
For on-premises deployments (bare metal or virtualized), NVIDIA AI Enterprise is supported on NVIDIA Certified Data Center and Edge Systems. The NVIDIA-Certified Data Center Servers certified for NVIDIA AI Enterprise are listed in the List of NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Data Center Servers section. The NVIDIA-Certified Edge Systems certified for NVIDIA AI Enterprise are listed in the List of NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Edge Systems section.
The NVIDIA AI Enterprise release documentation provides detailed information on the deployment architectures - bare metal operating systems, virtualized software environments, and public clouds - certified for use with each release of NVIDIA AI Enterprise.
Refer to the documentation provided by NVIDIA’s operating system, virtualization, and cloud partners to learn which NVIDIA-Certified systems, NVIDIA GPUs and networking devices, and 3rd party software they support.
List of NVIDIA-Certified Systems#
NVIDIA Blackwell Certified Systems#
The Blackwell GPU architecture features transformative technologies for accelerated computing, which will help unlock breakthroughs in data processing, engineering simulation, electronic design automation, computer-aided drug design, quantum computing, and generative AI.
The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems with NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and are also listed in the sections for Reference Configurations, Data Center Servers, and Workstations.
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition: the most powerful Blackwell data center GPU, built for a broad range of enterprise AI and visual computing workloads; well suited for environments with air-cooled, low-power racks commonly found in many data centers.
NVIDIA HGX B200 Systems: the optimal choice for enterprises building AI factories with heavier model training and large-scale AI workloads.
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition: NVIDIA’s most powerful desktop GPUs, designed to conquer advanced models and demanding creative workflows.
Certified RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition Systems#
Certified HGX B200 8 GPU Systems#
Certified RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition Systems#
NVIDIA ARM CPU Systems#
The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems – NVIDIA ARM CPU Systems and are listed in the following table.
NVIDIA ARM systems use the NVIDIA Grace CPU architecture - a breakthrough CPU designed from the ground up for hyperscale, enterprise and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The Grace CPU uses NVLink-C2C to enable access by the GPU at 7X the bandwidth of a traditional PCIe. The NVIDIA Grace Hopper™ Superchip pairs a power efficient, high-bandwidth NVIDIA Grace CPU with an NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU to maximize the capabilities for accelerated computing and generative AI workloads.
|
Partner
|
System
|
NVIDIA Module
|
Tested Network Devices
|
Compal
|
GH200 96 GB*
|
CX7
|
GIGABYTE
|
GH200 96 GB*
|
CX7
|
HPE
|
GH200 144 GB
|
B3140H
|
Pegatron
|
GH200 96 GB*, GH200 144 GB
|
CX7
|
QCT
|
GH200 96 GB*
|
CX7
|
Supermicro
|
GH200 96 GB
|
CX7
|
Supermicro
|
GH200 144 GB
|
CX7
Note:
* Tested as a standalone system.
Reference Configurations#
Reference Configurations are NVIDIA-Certified server configurations that form the foundation of NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures (Enterprise RAs).
The list of Reference Configurations includes PCIe Optimized and HGX platforms that follow prescriptive design patterns to ensure optimal performance when deployed in a cluster environment leveraging the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet platform.
Solutions based upon NVIDIA Enterprise RAs are available from NVIDIA’s global partners. Contact your partner representative for details.
Learn more about Enterprise Reference Architectures in the NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture Whitepaper.
PCIe Optimized Reference Configuration: 2-4-3-200#
PCIe Optimized 2-4-3-200 (CPU-GPU-Network Adaptor-Network Bandwidth) are NVIDIA-Certified scale-out compute nodes that support four PCIe GPUs (such as L40S, H100 NVL) and three network adaptors (such as ConnectX-7, BlueField-3 SuperNIC) and two CPUs. This configuration supports scaling from eight up to 96 nodes in a cluster. The supported PCIe GPUs and network adaptors are listed in the NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture Whitepaper.
|
Partner
|
System
|
Tested NVIDIA GPUs
|
Tested Network Devices (East-West)
|
Tested Network Devices (North-South)
|
OVX Certified 1
|
Spectrum-X Compatible 2
|
ASUS
|
L40S
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
ASUS
|
L40
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
L40S
|
CX7
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
L40S
|
CX7
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L40S
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40S, L40
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40S
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
HPE
|
L40S, L40
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
HPE
|
L40S
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
HPE
|
L40
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
L40S
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
L40
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Nutanix
|
H100 NVL, L40S
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
L40S
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H100 NVL, L40S
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
L40S
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Wistron
|
H100 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
Note:
PCIe Optimized Reference Configuration: 2-8-5-200#
PCIe Optimized 2-8-5-200 (CPU-GPU-Network Adaptor-Network Bandwidth) are NVIDIA-Certified scale-out compute nodes that support eight PCIe GPUs (such as L40S, H100 NVL) with five network adaptors (such as ConnectX-7, BlueField-3 SuperNIC) and two CPUs. This configuration supports scaling from four up to 64 nodes in a cluster. The supported PCIe GPUs and network adaptors are listed in the NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture Whitepaper.
|
Partner
|
System
|
Tested NVIDIA GPUs
|
Tested Network Devices (East-West)
|
Tested Network Devices (North-South)
|
OVX Certified 1
|
Spectrum-X Compatible 2
|
ASUS
|
L40S
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, L40S
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
H200 NVL, H100 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, L40S
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Fujitsu
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40S
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40S
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Inventec
|
L40S
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Leadtek
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, L40S
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Leadtek
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Leadtek
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Leadtek
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Leadtek
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Leadtek
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, L40S
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
L40
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
MSI
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Netweb
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Netweb
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
L40S
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3240, B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3240, B3220
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3240, B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
L40S
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
H200 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Wistron
|
H100 NVL
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
Note:
HGX Reference Configuration: 2-8-9-400#
Design pattern 2-8-9-400 (CPU-GPU-Network Adaptor-Network Bandwidth) are NVIDIA-Certified scale-up NVIDIA HGX H100/H200 systems configured with 8-GPUs, nine network adaptors, and two CPUs. This configuration supports scaling from four to 128 nodes in a cluster. The supported PCIe GPUs and network adaptors are listed in the NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture Whitepaper.
|
Partner
|
Data Center Server
|
Tested NVIDIA GPUs
|
Tested Network Devices (East-West)
|
Tested Network Devices (North-South)
|
Spectrum-X Compatible *
|
Aivres
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Aivres
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
ASUS
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Cisco
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3240, B3220
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Dell Technologies
|
HGX B200
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Eviden
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX B200
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
HPE
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
International Computer Concepts
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Inventec
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Lenovo
|
HGX B200, HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Lenovo
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Lenovo
|
HGX B200
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Lenovo
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Netweb
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
QCT
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Supermicro
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
HGX B200
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Supermicro
|
HGX B200
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Supermicro
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
CX7
|
B3220
|
Supermicro
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
HGX B200
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
|
Wistron
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
B3140H, CX7
|
B3220
|
Yes
Note:
* Systems that are Spectrum-X Compatible have been tested with SuperNICs such as B3140H.
Data Center Servers#
The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Data Center Servers with the supported NVIDIA GPUs listed in the following table. The GPUs listed below are certified for Data Center Servers for every generally available GPU version. For example, every system validated for the A100 GPU is certified for both the A100 40 GB and A100 80 GB GPU versions.
NVIDIA AI Enterprise is supported when used on NVIDIA-Certified systems in bare metal deployments, virtualized deployments, and in the cloud. The supported bare metal, virtualized, and cloud software platforms are listed in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise Platform Infrastructure Support Matrix.
NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested with each supported NVIDIA GPU to ensure that they can work together to provide the highest level of performance and reliability. The supported GPUs are certified for Data Center Servers for every generally available GPU version. For example, every system validated for the A100 GPU is certified for both the A100 40 GB and A100 80 GB GPU versions.
|
Partner
|
Data Center Server
|
Supported NVIDIA GPUs
|
Aetina
|
L4, A2, T4
|
Advantech
|
A100, A30
|
Aivres
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Aivres
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Altos Computing
|
RTX A6000, A40
|
AMAX
|
A100, A30, A40
|
AMAX
|
A100, A30, A40
|
AMAX
|
HGX A100 4-GPU
|
AMAX
|
A100, A30, A40
|
AMAX
|
A100, A30, A40
|
AMAX
|
A100, A30, A40
|
AMAX
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
AMAX
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
AMAX
|
A100, A30, A40
|
ASRock Rack
|
A100, A30
|
ASRock Rack
|
A100
|
ASRock Rack
|
A100
|
ASRock Rack
|
A100, A30
|
ASRock Rack
|
A100
|
ASRock Rack
|
A100
|
ASRock Rack
|
A100
|
ASUS
|
A100
|
ASUS
|
A100, A30, A40, RTX A6000
|
ASUS
|
A100, A40, A30
|
ASUS
|
H100
|
ASUS
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, L40S
|
ASUS
|
L40, L4
|
ASUS
|
L40
|
ASUS
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
ASUS
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
ASUS
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Atipa Technologies
|
A100, A40
|
Atipa Technologies
|
A100, A40
|
Atipa Technologies
|
A100, A40
|
Atipa Technologies
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
Atipa Technologies
|
A100, T4
|
Atipa Technologies
|
A100, A30
|
Atipa Technologies
|
HGX A100 4-GPU
|
Atipa Technologies
|
A100, A40, A30
|
Atipa Technologies
|
A100
|
Atipa Technologies
|
A100, A30
|
Atipa Technologies
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Atipa Technologies
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
ATOS
|
A100
|
ATOS
|
A100
|
Boston
|
HGX A100 4-GPU
|
Boston
|
A100, A40, A30
|
Boston
|
A100, A40
|
Boston
|
A100, A40, A30
|
BOXX
|
A40
|
Cisco
|
L4
|
Cisco
|
L4
|
Cisco
|
L4
|
Cisco
|
A100, A30
|
Cisco
|
L4
|
Cisco
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100
|
Cisco
|
H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L4
|
Cisco
|
H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4
|
Cisco
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S
|
Cisco
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Cisco
|
UCS-X *
|
A100
|
Cisco
|
A40
|
Cisco
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100
|
Cisco
|
H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L4
|
Cisco
|
H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4
|
Cisco
|
L4
|
Colfax
|
HGX A100 4-GPU
|
Colfax
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Colfax
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Colfax
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
Colfax
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
Colfax
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Compal
|
H100 NVL
|
Compal
|
H200 NVL
|
DataON
|
A40, A30, A2
|
DataON
|
A40
|
Dell Technologies
|
A100, A40, T4
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4, T4
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Dell Technologies
|
A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Dell Technologies
|
H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Dell Technologies
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4, A30
|
Dell Technologies
|
H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Dell Technologies
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30
|
Dell Technologies
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Dell Technologies
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30
|
Dell Technologies
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30
|
Dell Technologies
|
A100
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, L40S
|
Dell Technologies
|
HGX A100 4-GPU
|
Dell Technologies
|
HGX H100 4-GPU
|
Dell Technologies
|
HGX H200 4-GPU, HGX H100 4-GPU
|
Dell Technologies
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU, HGX A100-SXM4
|
Dell Technologies
|
HGX B200
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4, T4
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4, A100, A30
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Dell Technologies
|
A100, A40, A30, T4
|
Dell Technologies
|
A100, A40, A30, T4
|
Eviden
|
L40S
|
Eviden
|
H100
|
Eviden
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Eviden
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
Eviden
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
Exxact
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Exxact
|
A100
|
Exxact
|
A100, A30
|
Exxact
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Exxact
|
A100
|
Exxact
|
HGX A100 4-GPU
|
Exxact
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
Exxact
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Exxact
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Exxact
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Exxact
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
Exxact
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Exxact
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Fsas Technologies
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, RTX 6000 Ada
|
Fsas Technologies
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4, A40, A30, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000
|
Fsas Technologies
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, RTX 6000 Ada
|
Fujitsu
|
A100, A30
|
Fujitsu
|
HGX H100 4-GPU
|
Fujitsu
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL
|
Fujitsu
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
Fujitsu
|
A100, A40, A30, RTX A6000
|
Fujitsu
|
H100
|
Fujitsu
|
A100, T4
|
Fujitsu
|
L40, L4, A100, A100X, A40, A30, A30X, RTX A6000
|
Fujitsu
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000
|
Fujitsu
|
H100, L40S, L40, RTX 6000 Ada
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A40
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, T4
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A40
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX A100 4-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A30
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A40, A30
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A40, A10
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A40
|
GIGABYTE
|
L4
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40S
|
GIGABYTE
|
L4
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40S
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H100 4-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H200 4-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H100 4-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H200 4-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A30, A40
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A40
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A40
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A30
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40S, L40, L4
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40S
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40S
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40S
|
GIGABYTE
|
H100
|
GIGABYTE
|
H200 NVL
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
GIGABYTE
|
HGX B200
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, RTX A6000
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, T4
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A40
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A40
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100, A10
|
GIGABYTE
|
L40
|
H3C
|
A100, A30, A10
|
H3C
|
A100, A40, A30
|
H3C
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
H3C
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
Hiper Global US
|
HGX H100 4-GPU
|
Hiper Global US
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Hitachi
|
L40S, L40, L4
|
Hitachi
|
L40S, L4
|
Hitachi
|
T4
|
Hitachi
|
T4
|
Hitachi
|
L4
|
Hitachi
|
A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Hitachi
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
Hitachi
|
H100 NVL, L40S, L4
|
Hitachi
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40
|
Hitachi
|
H200 NVL, L40S
|
Hitachi Vantara
|
H100 NVL
|
Hitachi Vantara
|
T4
|
Hitachi Vantara
|
A100, A30, T4
|
Hitachi Vantara
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40
|
HPE
|
A100, T4
|
HPE
|
A100
|
HPE
|
A100, A40, A10, HGX A100 4-GPU
|
HPE
|
A100, A40, A10, HGX A100 8-GPU
|
HPE
|
L40S
|
HPE
|
HGX H100 4-GPU
|
HPE
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
HPE
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
HPE
|
L40S, L4
|
HPE
|
L4
|
HPE
|
L40S, L4
|
HPE
|
L40S, L4
|
HPE
|
L4
|
HPE
|
H100 NVL, L40S, L4
|
HPE
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, L40S, L4
|
HPE
|
L40S, L4
|
HPE
|
L40S, L40, L4
|
HPE
|
T4
|
HPE
|
A100, T4
|
HPE
|
A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
HPE
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
HPE
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
HPE
|
A100, A40, T4
|
HPE
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4
|
HPE
|
L40S
|
HPE
|
A100, A30
|
Inspur Electronic Information
|
A100, A30, A10, T4
|
Inspur Electronic Information
|
A100, A40, A30, T4
|
Inspur Electronic Information
|
A100, A40, A30, T4
|
Inspur Electronic Information
|
A100, A40, A30, T4
|
Inspur Electronic Information
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
International Computer Concepts
|
L40S
|
International Computer Concepts
|
L40S, L40, L4
|
International Computer Concepts
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
International Computer Concepts
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
International Computer Concepts
|
L40S
|
International Computer Concepts
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Inventec
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Inventec
|
L40S
|
Koi Computers
|
A100, A40
|
Koi Computers
|
A100, A40
|
Koi Computers
|
A100
|
Koi Computers
|
A100, A30
|
Koi Computers
|
A100
|
Koi Computers
|
A100
|
Koi Computers
|
A100
|
Koi Computers
|
A100, A30
|
Koi Computers
|
A100, A30
|
Koi Computers
|
A100, A30
|
Koi Computers
|
A100
|
Koi Computers
|
A100, A40
|
Koi Computers
|
A100
|
Koi Computers
|
A40
|
Lambda
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
Lambda
|
HGX A100 4-GPU
|
Lambda
|
A100, A30
|
Lambda
|
A100
|
Lambda
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Lanner Electronics
|
A30
|
Leadtek
|
A100, RTX A6000
|
Leadtek
|
A100
|
Leadtek
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
Leadtek
|
A100
|
Leadtek
|
A100, RTX A6000
|
Leadtek
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
Leadtek
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
Leadtek
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, L40S
|
Leadtek
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL
|
Leadtek
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL
|
Leadtek
|
A100, RTX A6000
|
Leadtek
|
L40S, RTX 6000 Ada
|
Lenovo
|
L4
|
Lenovo
|
L4
|
Lenovo
|
L40S, L4
|
Lenovo
|
H200 NVL
|
Lenovo
|
L4
|
Lenovo
|
L4
|
Lenovo
|
L40, L4, RTX A6000, A100, A40, A30
|
Lenovo
|
L40, L4, RTX A6000, A100, A40, A30
|
Lenovo
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, RTX A6000
|
Lenovo
|
H100, A100, A40, RTX A6000, RTX A4500
|
Lenovo
|
L40S, L40
|
Lenovo
|
L40, L4, A100, A40, A30
|
Lenovo
|
L40, L4, A100, A40, A30
|
Lenovo
|
HGX H200 4-GPU, HGX H100 4-GPU
|
Lenovo
|
HGX H200 4-GPU, HGX H100 4-GPU
|
Lenovo
|
L4
|
Lenovo
|
L4
|
Lenovo
|
L4
|
Lenovo
|
L4
|
Lenovo
|
L4
|
Lenovo
|
H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, RTX A6000
|
Lenovo
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, RTX A6000
|
Lenovo
|
H100 NVL, L40S, L4, RTX 6000 Ada
|
Lenovo
|
H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L4
|
Lenovo
|
H100, A100, A40, L40S, L4, RTX A6000, RTX A4500
|
Lenovo
|
H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30
|
Lenovo
|
L40S, L40, L4
|
Lenovo
|
A100, A40
|
Lenovo
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, T4
|
Lenovo
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, HGX H200 4-GPU, HGX H100 4-GPU, H200 NVL, H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
Lenovo
|
HGX B200, HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Lenovo
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Lenovo
|
HGX B200, HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Lenovo
|
L4, RTX A6000
|
Liqid
|
L40S
|
MSI
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL
|
MSI
|
H200 NVL
|
NationGate
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
NEC
|
A100, T4
|
NEC
|
A100, A40
|
NEC
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
NEC
|
A100, T4
|
NEC
|
A100, A40
|
Nettrix
|
A100, A30
|
Nettrix
|
A100, A40, A30
|
Nettrix
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
Netweb
|
H200 NVL
|
Netweb
|
H200 NVL
|
Netweb
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Netweb
|
A100
|
Netweb
|
H200 NVL
|
Nutanix
|
A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Nutanix
|
H100, L40S, L4
|
Nutanix
|
L4
|
Nutanix
|
H100 NVL, L40S
|
Nutanix/Cisco
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
Nutanix/Cisco
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
L4
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
H100, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
H100, A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40, A30
|
Nutanix/Fujitsu
|
H100, L40, A100, A40
|
Nutanix/HPE
|
L40S, L40, L4
|
Nutanix/HPE
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
Nutanix/HPE
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
Nutanix/HPE
|
A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Nutanix/HPE
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
Nutanix/HPE
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
Nutanix/HPE
|
H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4
|
Nutanix/Lenovo
|
A100, A40, A30
|
Nutanix/Lenovo
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100, A40
|
Nutanix/Lenovo
|
H100, L40S, L40, A100, A40
|
Nutanix/Lenovo
|
A100, A40, A30
|
One Stop Systems
|
A100
|
QCT
|
A100, A30, A10, RTX A6000
|
QCT
|
A100, A30, T4
|
QCT
|
H100, L40S, A16
|
QCT
|
L4
|
QCT
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
QCT
|
HGX H200 8-GPU
|
QCT
|
L4
|
QCT
|
T4
|
Supermicro
|
A100, A40, A10
|
Supermicro
|
HGX A100 4-GPU
|
Supermicro
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
Supermicro
|
A100, A30, A40
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|
Supermicro
|
RTX A6000
|
Supermicro
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Supermicro
|
H100
|
Supermicro
|
HGX B200
|
Supermicro
|
HGX B200
|
Supermicro
|
H200 NVL
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL
|
Supermicro
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Supermicro
|
A100, A40, A10, T4
|
Supermicro
|
A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Supermicro
|
A100, A40, A30
|
Supermicro
|
A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Supermicro
|
HGX A100 4-GPU
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H100 NVL
|
Supermicro
|
HGX H100 4-GPU
|
Supermicro
|
L40S
|
Supermicro
|
HGX A100 8-GPU
|
Supermicro
|
A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Supermicro
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Supermicro
|
HGX H100 4-GPU
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL
|
Supermicro
|
A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Supermicro
|
L40S
|
Supermicro
|
HGX B200
|
Supermicro
|
HGX B200
|
Supermicro
|
A100
|
Supermicro
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Supermicro
|
HGX B200
|
Supermicro
|
L40S, H100
|
Supermicro
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|
Supermicro
|
L4
|
Supermicro
|
A100, A40, A30, T4
|
Supermicro
|
A100, A40, A30, A10, T4
|
Wistron
|
H100 NVL
|
Wistron
|
HGX H200 8-GPU, HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Wistron
|
H100 NVL
|
xFusion
|
A100, A30
Note:
* Modular system with built-in OEM networking.
Workstations#
The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Workstations.
NVIDIA-Certified workstations provide the hardware foundation of Data Science Workstations that combine optimized hardware with a data science software stack built on NVIDIA CUDA-X AI. They utilize enterprise-class GPUs to accelerate data science workloads, and are validated for optimal performance, reliability, and compatibility with NVIDIA software and services.
NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested with each supported NVIDIA GPU to ensure that they can work together to provide the highest level of performance and reliability.
|
Partner
|
Workstation
|
Supported NVIDIA GPUs
|
High Performance NVIDIA Networking
|
Advantech
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
Advantech
|
RTX 4000 Ada
|
Advantech
|
RTX 5000 Ada
|
Advantech
|
RTX A5000
|
Advantech
|
RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 2000 Ada
|
Advantech
|
RTX A2000
|
Altos Computing
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
ASUS
|
RTX A2000
|
BOXX
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5000
|
BOXX
|
RTX A4000, RTX A2000
|
BOXX
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
BOXX
|
RTX A4000, RTX A2000
|
BOXX
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
BOXX
|
RTX A6000
|
BOXX
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5000, RTX A4500, RTX A4000
|
BOXX
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000
|
BOXX
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5000
|
BOXX
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000, RTX A2000
|
BOXX
|
RTX 5000 Ada
|
BOXX
|
RTX A6000
|
BOXX
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, RTX 6000 Ada
|
BOXX
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5000
|
BOXX
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5000
|
BOXX
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
BOXX
|
RTX A6000, RTX A4000
|
BOXX
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5000
|
BOXX
|
RTX A6000
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX A5000
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
HP
|
RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
HP
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
HP
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
HP
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
HP
|
RTX A6000, RTX A4000
|
HP
|
A800 Active, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
HP
|
RTX A800 40GB Active, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada, RTX 4000 SS Ada
|
HP
|
A800 Active, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
HP
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Leadtek
|
RTX 5000 Ada, RTX A5500, RTX A4500, RTX 4000 Ada
|
Leadtek
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
Leadtek
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4500, RTX A4000
|
Leadtek
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4500, RTX A4000
|
Leadtek
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
Leadtek
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4500, RTX A4000, RTX 4000 Ada
|
Leadtek
|
RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
Leadtek
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4500, RTX A4000
|
Leadtek
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
Lenovo
|
RTX A5500
|
Lenovo
|
RTX 2000 Ada
|
Lenovo
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
RTX 2000 Ada
|
Lenovo
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 2000 Ada
|
Lenovo
|
RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Lenovo
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Lenovo
|
RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Lenovo
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Lenovo
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Lenovo
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A5000
|
Lenovo
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
RTX 4500 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
Lenovo
|
RTX 4500 Ada
|
Lenovo
|
RTX 4500 Ada
|
Microway
|
RTX A6000
|
Netweb
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
Netweb
|
RTX A6000
|
RAVE Computer
|
RTX6000 Ada
|
Siemens AG
|
RTX A4000
|
Siemens AG
|
RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Siemens AG
|
RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Siemens AG
|
RTX A4000
|
Supermicro
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A4500
|
Supermicro
|
RTX A6000
|
Supermicro
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5000
|
Supermicro
|
RTX A5000
|
Supermicro
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A4500, RTX A2000
|
Supermicro
|
RTX A6000, RTX A5500, RTX A4500, RTX A2000
|
Supermicro
|
RTX 5000 Ada
Mobile Workstations#
The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Mobile Workstations.
NVIDIA-Certified workstations provide the hardware foundation of Data Science Workstations that combine optimized hardware with a data science software stack built on NVIDIA CUDA-X AI. They utilize enterprise-class GPUs to accelerate data science workloads, and are validated for optimal performance, reliability, and compatibility with NVIDIA software and services.
NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested with each supported NVIDIA GPU to ensure that they can work together to provide the highest level of performance and reliability.
|
Partner
|
Workstation
|
Supported NVIDIA GPUs
|
BOXX
|
RTX A5500
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
Dell Technologies
|
RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
Lenovo
|
RTX 5000 Ada
|
Lenovo
|
RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Lenovo
|
RTX A5000, RTX A4000
|
Lenovo
|
RTX A5000, RTX A4000
High-Density VDI Servers#
The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - High-Density VDI Servers.
NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested with each supported NVIDIA GPU to ensure that they can work together to provide the highest level of performance and reliability.
|
Partner
|
High-Density VDI Servers
|
Supported NVIDIA GPUs
|
ATOS
|
A16
|
Cisco
|
A16
|
Cisco
|
A16
|
Cisco
|
A16
|
Cisco
|
A16
|
Cisco
|
A16
|
Cisco
|
A16
|
DataON
|
A16
|
Dell Technologies
|
A16
|
Dell Technologies
|
A16
|
Dell Technologies
|
A16
|
Dell Technologies
|
A16
|
Dell Technologies
|
A16
|
Dell Technologies
|
A16
|
Dell Technologies
|
A16
|
Dell Technologies
|
A16
|
Dell Technologies
|
A16
|
Dell Technologies
|
A16
|
GIGABYTE
|
A16
|
GIGABYTE
|
A16
|
GIGABYTE
|
A16
|
GIGABYTE
|
A16
|
GIGABYTE
|
A16
|
GIGABYTE
|
A16
|
GIGABYTE
|
A16
|
GIGABYTE
|
A16
|
GIGABYTE
|
A16
|
GIGABYTE
|
A16
|
Hitachi
|
A16
|
Hitachi Vantara
|
A16
|
HPE
|
A16
|
HPE
|
A16
|
HPE
|
A16
|
Lenovo
|
A16
|
Nutanix
|
A16
|
Nutanix
|
A16
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
A16
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
A16
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
A16
|
QCT
|
A16
|
QCT
|
A16
|
Supermicro
|
A16
|
Supermicro
|
A16
Edge Systems#
The following servers and workstations have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - Edge Systems.
NVIDIA AI Enterprise is supported when used on NVIDIA-Certified systems in bare metal deployments, virtualized deployments, and in the cloud. The supported bare metal, virtualized, and cloud software platforms are listed in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise Platform Infrastructure Support Matrix.
NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested with each supported NVIDIA GPU to ensure that they can work together to provide the highest level of performance and reliability.
Enterprise Edge servers are tested for remote systems management using the industry standard Redfish API.
Industrial Edge workstations are tested at elevated ambient temperatures to demonstrate their ability to function effectively outside a typical datacenter environment. Please refer to your hardware provider for the specific NVIDIA GPUs that are supported are for this use case.
|
Partner
|
Server / Workstation
|
Supported NVIDIA GPUs
|
Enterprise Edge Server
|
Industrial Edge Workstation
|
Aaeon
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Aaeon
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Aaeon
|
L4, RTX 6000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Adlink
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adlink
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Adlink
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adlink
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adlink
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
RTX 4000 Ada SFF
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
RTX 4000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
RTX A4500
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
RTX A4500
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
RTX A6000
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
RTX A2000
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
L4, RTX 4000 SFF Ada
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
A30
|
Yes
|
Advantech
|
RTX A6000
|
Yes
|
Aetina
|
RTX A4500
|
Yes
|
Aetina
|
RTX A6000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Aetina
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Aetina
|
L4, A2, T4
|
Yes
|
Aewin
|
A30
|
Yes
|
Altos Computing
|
L40S
|
Yes
|
Axiomtek
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Axiomtek
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
H100 NVL, H100
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
A40
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
H100, L40S, L40, L4, A100
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L4
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
H100 NVL, H100, L40S, L40, L4
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S, L4
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
H100 NVL, L40S, L40, L4
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, H100 NVL, L40S
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
HGX H100 8-GPU
|
Yes
|
Cisco
|
L4
|
Yes
|
DataON
|
A40, A30, A2
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
DataOn
|
A40
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4, A2, T4
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4, A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4, A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
A100, A40, A30, A2, T4
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A2, T4
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L40S, L40, L4, A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L40, L4, A100, A40, A30, A2, T4
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L40S, L40, L4, H100, A100, A40, A30, A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L40S, L40, L4, H100, A100, A40, A30, A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L40S, L40, L4, H100, A100, A40, A30, A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L40S, L40, L4, H100, A100, A40, A30
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
A100
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4, A30, A2
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4, A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4, A100, A30, A2
|
Yes
|
Dell Technologies
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Eurotech
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Fujitsu
|
L4, A100, A40, A30, A2, T4
|
Yes
|
Fujitsu
|
L4, A2
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
A2
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
A2
|
Yes
|
GIGABYTE
|
A100
|
Yes
|
Hitachi
|
A2, T4
|
Yes
|
Hitachi
|
A100, A40, A30, T4
|
Yes
|
Hitachi Vantara
|
A2
|
Yes
|
HPE
|
A2
|
Yes
|
HPE
|
L40S
|
Yes
|
HPE
|
A2
|
Yes
|
HPE
|
A2, T4
|
Yes
|
HPE
|
A100, A2, T4
|
Yes
|
HPE
|
A100, A40, A30, T4
|
Yes
|
HPE
|
A100, A40, A2, T4
|
Yes
|
Inspur Electronic Information
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Jabil
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Kontron
|
L4, A30
|
Yes
|
Kontron
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
RTX 6000 Ada, RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada, L4, A10, A2
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
RTX 4000 SFF Ada, L4, A2
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
L40S
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
L40S, L4
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
L40S
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
L40S
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
L40S
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
A30
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Lanner Electronics
|
L40S
|
Yes
|
Leadtek
|
L40S, RTX 6000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
A100, A40, A30, RTX A6000
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
A100, A40, A30
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
A100, A40, A30, RTX A6000
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
A100, A40, A30
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
L40, L4, A30, A2
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
L40S, L40, L4, A2
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
L4, A2
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
L4, A2
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
H100 NVL
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
A100, A40, A30, RTX A6000
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
H100 NVL, L40
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
RTX 6000 Ada, A2
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
H100 NVL, RTX 6000 Ada, A2
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
H100 NVL, RTX 6000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Lenovo
|
A100, A40, A30
|
Yes
|
Mercury
|
A100
|
Yes
|
Neousys
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Netweb
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Nutanix
|
L4, A2
|
Yes
|
Nutanix
|
H100, L40S
|
Yes
|
Nutanix/Dell
|
L4, A2
|
Yes
|
One Stop Systems
|
HGX A100 - 4 GPU
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
L4, A2
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
L4
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
A2
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
A2
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
A2
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
A40, A30, A2
|
Yes
|
QCT
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Siemens AG
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Siemens AG
|
A2, RTX A6000
|
Yes
|
Siemens AG
|
H100, L40, L4, A100
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
RTX 6000 Ada
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
L40S
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
A2
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
H100, L40S
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
A40
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
H100
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
A30
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
L4, A2
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Supermicro
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Vecow
|
L4
|
Yes
|
Viking Enterprise Solutions
|
H100 NVL, L4
|
Yes
|
Viking Enterprise Solutions
|
H100 NVL
|
Yes
IGX Systems#
The following systems have been validated by NVIDIA as NVIDIA-Certified Systems - IGX Systems.
NVIDIA IGX™ is an industrial-grade, edge AI platform that combines enterprise-level hardware, software, and support. It’s purpose-built for industrial and medical environments, delivering powerful AI compute, high-bandwidth sensor processing, enterprise security, and functional safety. The platform also comes with NVIDIA AI Enterprise and up to 10 years of support, so you can confidently deliver AI safely and securely to support human and machine collaboration.
NVIDIA-Certified IGX systems are equipped with an integrated NVIDIA ARM GPU and optionally can be configured with a discrete NVIDIA GPU.
|
Partner
|
Workstation
|
Supported NVIDIA GPUs
|
Aetina
|
Orin Integrated GPU, RTX 6000 Ada
|
Advantech
|
Orin Integrated GPU, RTX 6000 Ada
|
Advantech
|
Orin Integrated GPU, RTX 6000 Ada
|
Advantech
|
Orin Integrated GPU, RTX A6000
|
Dedicated Computing
|
Orin Integrated GPU
|
Onyx
|
Orin Integrated GPU, RTX 6000 Ada
|
YUAN
|
RTX 6000 Ada
NVIDIA-Certified Systems Supported Software#
NVIDIA-Certified Systems Testing Software Environment
NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested in a standardized software environment that provides the highest levels of stability and performance. The current software test environment for NVIDIA-Certified systems uses production versions of the following:
Ubuntu 24.04
NVIDIA drivers
DOCA SDK network software
NVIDIA Cloud Native Stack with NVIDIA GPU Operator and Kubernetes
NVIDIA also supports its AI software running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS. More details about OS support can be found at https://docs.nvidia.com/deeplearning/frameworks/support-matrix/index.html.
Software Supported on NVIDIA-Certified Systems by NVIDIA AI Enterprise
NVIDIA AI Enterprise is a cloud-native suite of software tools, libraries, and frameworks, including NVIDIA NIM and NeMo microservices, that accelerate and simplify the development, deployment, and scaling of AI applications.
To learn more about NVIDIA AI Enterprise and the software it supports visit NVIDIA AI Enterprise - NVIDIA Docs.
Free online support for NVIDIA’s NGC containers is available on the NVIDIA Developer Forums.