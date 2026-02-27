NVIDIA Certification Programs Overview#
This document provides an introduction to NVIDIA-Certified systems and NGC-Ready servers.
NGC Software is Certified on On-Premises Systems and the Cloud#
NVIDIA certification programs validate the performance of AI, ML and DL workloads using NVIDIA GPUs on data center and edge servers and public clouds. It allows server manufacturers and public clouds to qualify their NVIDIA GPU equipped systems on a wide variety of AI workloads ranging from training to inference on on-premise servers and public cloud infrastructures.
NVIDIA-Certified Systems#
NVIDIA is working with its partners to certify the industry’s most advanced AI systems running the latest NVIDIA GPUs- both as single-node servers and in cluster configurations using NVIDIA smart network adapters and NVIDIA Quantum HDR InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum® Ethernet switches.
The NVIDIA-Certified Systems program is the evolution of the NGC-Ready program that tests single node servers against a diverse range of workloads. The NVIDIA-Certified Systems program introduces new tests of multi-node deep learning training, distributed training and inference workloads, high-speed remote storage access, and cluster health, performance, and security tests.
NVIDIA-Certified Systems This document lists the systems that have been tested with the latest NVIDIA GPUs and networking and are evaluated by NVIDIA engineers for performance, functionality, scalability, and security.
NVIDIA-Certified Systems Configuration Guide
This document provides guidelines for configuring NVIDIA-Certified Systems to achieve the best results for running various accelerated computing workloads.
NGC-Ready Platforms#
The NGC-Ready program validates the performance of AI, ML and DL workloads using NVIDIA GPUs on leading on-premises servers. It allows server manufacturers to qualify their NVIDIA GPU equipped systems on a wide variety of AI workloads ranging from training to inference on on-premise servers, cloud infrastructure and edge devices.
Servers certified as NGC-Ready for Edge undergo additional testing for the security and remote system management capabilities required for remote deployment at the edge.
Performance-validated NGC-Ready systems accelerate time to solution, increase business agility, and are backed by enterprise-grade support, reducing the risk of deploying complex AI solutions.
This document lists the systems that have been validated by NVIDIA as “NGC-Ready” and as “NGC-Ready for Edge”.
DGX Systems#
All NGC content is tested on NVIDIA DGX systems, NVIDIA’s best-in-class portfolio of purpose-built AI systems. For more information, visit NVIDIA DGX Systems.
Deploying NGC on a Public Cloud#
For documentation on deploying NGC on a public cloud, visit Deploying NGC on a Public Cloud.
Index#
- NVIDIA-Certified Systems
- NVIDIA-Certified Systems Testing
- NVIDIA AI Enterprise Compatible Systems
- List of NVIDIA-Certified Systems
- NVIDIA Blackwell Certified Systems
- NVIDIA ARM CPU Systems
- Reference Configurations
- Data Center Servers
- Workstations
- Mobile Workstations
- High-Density VDI Servers
- Edge Systems
- IGX Systems
- NVIDIA-Certified Systems Supported Software