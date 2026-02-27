NVIDIA Certification Programs Overview#

This document provides an introduction to NVIDIA-Certified systems and NGC-Ready servers.

NVIDIA certification programs validate the performance of AI, ML and DL workloads using NVIDIA GPUs on data center and edge servers and public clouds. It allows server manufacturers and public clouds to qualify their NVIDIA GPU equipped systems on a wide variety of AI workloads ranging from training to inference on on-premise servers and public cloud infrastructures.

NVIDIA is working with its partners to certify the industry’s most advanced AI systems running the latest NVIDIA GPUs- both as single-node servers and in cluster configurations using NVIDIA smart network adapters and NVIDIA Quantum HDR InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum® Ethernet switches.

The NVIDIA-Certified Systems program is the evolution of the NGC-Ready program that tests single node servers against a diverse range of workloads. The NVIDIA-Certified Systems program introduces new tests of multi-node deep learning training, distributed training and inference workloads, high-speed remote storage access, and cluster health, performance, and security tests.

NVIDIA-Certified Systems This document lists the systems that have been tested with the latest NVIDIA GPUs and networking and are evaluated by NVIDIA engineers for performance, functionality, scalability, and security.

NVIDIA-Certified Systems Configuration Guide

This document provides guidelines for configuring NVIDIA-Certified Systems to achieve the best results for running various accelerated computing workloads.