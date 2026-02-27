NVIDIA-Certified Systems Configuration Guide#

NVIDIA-Certified Systems configuration is a methodology for configuring system hardware for optimal GPU-accelerated workload performance.

The following sections outline architectural considerations for solutions between sales and end customers, serving as conversation starters for specific configuration and design deep dives.

It’s important to note that NVIDIA-Certified Systems testing by NVIDIA partners requires a standardized setup to simplify performance measurements.

Optimal PCIe server configurations depend on the target workloads (or applications) for each server and will vary on a case-by-case basis. GPU servers are commonly configured to execute the following types of applications or target workloads:

This document provides guidelines for configuring NVIDIA-Certified Systems to run various GPU-accelerated computing workloads in production environments. These recommendations serve as a starting point for addressing workload-specific needs.

You can configure a GPU server to execute many different workloads. The size of your application workload, datasets, models, and specific use case will impact your hardware selections and deployment considerations. This guide provides an overview of options as a starting point. Additional cluster sizing overviews are available in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise Sizing Guide. Please discuss specific workload requirements with your provider to ensure your solution will meet your business needs.

NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures (Enterprise RAs) are tailored for enterprise-class deployments, ranging from 32 to 1024 GPUs. Depending on the base technology, they include configurations for 4 up to 128 nodes, complete with the appropriate networking topology, switching, and allocations for storage and control plane nodes. Each reference architecture is designed around an NVIDIA-Certified server that follows a prescriptive design pattern, called a Reference Configuration, to ensure optimal performance when deployed in a cluster. Refer to NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture Whitepaper for more details.

Workload clustering is an application deployment pattern designed around being able to allocate additional resources across multiple servers. This means multiple nodes are connected with high-speed networking (either InfiniBand or RoCE) or via NVLink and NVSwitch to allow the workload to spread resources across multiple nodes in a cluster. Much like the considerations of how your application workload processes threads on a single GPU, MIG partition, or multiple GPUs on a single server, your workload can also process across multiple GPUs on multiple servers, at multiple locations to run the most complex high-performance workloads.

Single Node workloads are a deployment pattern designed around being able to allocate resources within a single server or workstation. This can mean training or inferencing on a single server, using the entire system, or partitioning the GPU to run multiple applications all within the same node. There may be options to upgrade resources by adding additional GPU, CPU, or memory within that server, but these solutions typically do not scale to the cluster level. Single node deployments typically do not require high-speed networking to connect multiple nodes for your AI workload but may require it for connecting to other applications.

Multiple GPUs : Having multiple GPUs within a single server. These GPUs can be MIG capable, shared across multiple workloads, or dedicated to a high-performance computing workload within that server.

Multi-Instance GPU Partitioning : Certain GPUs can be run as a single unit or partitioned into multiple GPUs to support multiple parallel threads.

Single GPU : An application or workload has access to the entire GPU.

Enterprise hardware can be configured to meet the specific requirements of your AI application, with multiple customization options available.

Deployment Considerations#

AI workloads can be deployed in multiple locations depending on the business requirements for the application and use case. Your specific use case will help guide your hardware needs. The following sections describe example locations.

Data Center Data Centers (DC) encompass the standard IT infrastructure location. These typically include servers deployed into racks with Top-Of-Rack (TOR) switches connecting multiple racks within a row. Rows are laid out with hot and cold aisles to service the hardware.

Edge (Enterprise Edge / Industrial Edge) Enterprise Edge locations cover non-standard data center locations and include remote management capabilities found in standard data centers. Often, the same servers can be found in both standard data centers and edge locations. These systems are usually based on traditional enterprise servers and have been adapted for use in edge applications. They are typically intended for use in temperature-controlled environments.

Industrial Edge locations cover applications where standard DC management capabilities traditionally do not exist, such as factory floors or cell phone towers. Systems deployed to industrial locations tend to undergo more rigorous thermal, shock, and vibration testing to handle conditions that standard servers in a data center would not tolerate. These systems are ruggedized industrial PCs or other specialized devices deployed on-premises or in vehicles, specifically designed for the environments in which they are used.

Workstations (Desktop Workstations / Mobile Workstations) Desktop Workstations are tower-based systems designed for limited mobility. Mobile Workstations are typically laptop-based systems designed for portability.

VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) allows the creation of virtual desktops hosted on centralized servers, often located in a data center. With NVIDIA’s vGPU (Virtual GPU) technology, VDI enables the efficient delivery of high-performance graphics to virtual desktops.

Refer to Example VDI Deployment Configurations and NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software for more information.

Security Considerations# Security becomes paramount as your accelerated workloads scale beyond the traditional data center. Specific security recommendations are beyond the scope of this guide, but the following features are validated as part of the certification process: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested for TPM 2.0 modules. TPM is an international security standard that enables platform integrity, disk encryption, and system identification and attestation. Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) UEFI is a public specification that replaces the legacy Basic Input/Output System (BIOS) boot firmware. NVIDIA-Certified systems are tested for UEFI bootloader compatibility.