NGC Certified Public Clouds

Last updated May 27, 2025



NGC Software is Certified on the Cloud and on On-Premises Systems

NVIDIA certification programs validate the performance of AI, ML and DL workloads using NVIDIA GPUs on leading servers and public clouds. It allows server manufacturers and public clouds to qualify their NVIDIA GPU equipped systems on a wide variety of AI workloads ranging from training to inference on on-premise servers, cloud infrastructure and edge devices.

Using NGC on Public Clouds

On each of the major cloud providers, NVIDIA publishes customized GPU-optimized virtual machine images (VMI) with regular updates to OS and drivers. These VMIs are optimized for performance on the latest generations of NVIDIA GPUs. Using these VMIs to deploy NGC hosted containers, models and resources on cloud-hosted virtual machine instances with NVIDIA A100, V100 or T4 GPUs ensures optimum performance for deep learning, machine learning, and HPC workloads.

Advantages of Using NVIDIA VMIs

Higher Productivity No need to manually install and configure OS, NVIDIA Driver, CUDA, Docker, etc.

Full Stack Optimization Updated and validated by NVIDIA at a regular cadence for optimal performance. Get more for your GPU by updating for FREE!

Simplified Workflow Dedicated VMIs pre-installed with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and HPC SDK for an out-of-box experience.

Multi-cloud Ready Create consistent, validated, virtual machines environment on any CSP of choice.

