Last updated May 27, 2025
NGC Certified Public Clouds
NGC Software is Certified on the Cloud and on On-Premises Systems
NVIDIA certification programs validate the performance of AI, ML and DL workloads using NVIDIA GPUs on leading servers and public clouds. It allows server manufacturers and public clouds to qualify their NVIDIA GPU equipped systems on a wide variety of AI workloads ranging from training to inference on on-premise servers, cloud infrastructure and edge devices.
Using NGC on Public Clouds
On each of the major cloud providers, NVIDIA publishes customized GPU-optimized virtual machine images (VMI) with regular updates to OS and drivers. These VMIs are optimized for performance on the latest generations of NVIDIA GPUs. Using these VMIs to deploy NGC hosted containers, models and resources on cloud-hosted virtual machine instances with NVIDIA A100, V100 or T4 GPUs ensures optimum performance for deep learning, machine learning, and HPC workloads.
Advantages of Using NVIDIA VMIs
- Higher Productivity
- No need to manually install and configure OS, NVIDIA Driver, CUDA, Docker, etc.
- Full Stack Optimization
- Updated and validated by NVIDIA at a regular cadence for optimal performance.
- Get more for your GPU by updating for FREE!
- Simplified Workflow
- Dedicated VMIs pre-installed with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and HPC SDK for an out-of-box experience.
- Multi-cloud Ready
- Create consistent, validated, virtual machines environment on any CSP of choice.
- NGC on AWS Virtual Machines
- This NGC on AWS Virtual Machines documentation explains how to set up an NVIDIA AMI on Amazon EC2 services, and also provides release notes for each version of the NVIDIA image.
- NGC on Azure Virtual Machines
- This NGC on Azure Virtual Machines Guide explains how to set up an NVIDIA GPU Cloud Machine Image on the Microsoft Azure platform and includes release notes for each version of the NVIDIA virtual machine image.
- NGC on Google Cloud Platform Virtual Machines
- This NGC with Google Cloud Platform Guide explains how to set up an NVIDIA GPU Cloud Image on the Google Cloud Platform and also provides release notes for each version of the NVIDIA virtual machine image.
- NGC on Alibaba Virtual Machines
- To view the Chinese setup guide, go to the NGC with Alibaba Cloud - Chinese Portal.
- NGC Image with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Release Notes
- This document describes the current status, information about included software, and known issues for the NVIDIA® GPU Cloud Image with Oracle Cloud Infrastructre.
- NVIDIA GPU Cloud Image on OVH Cloud
- See the setup guide that explains how to set up an NVIDIA GPU Cloud Image on OVH Cloud.
Reference
- Deploy NGC Containers on Your Cloud Virtual Machine
- This documentation walks you through the process of pulling and running a container from NGC, and using file storage and data disks for storage.