A platform to accelerate AI, HPC and Visualization GPU workflows and thus, accelerating time to solution.
The NGC Catalog is a curated set of GPU-optimized software.It consists of containers, pre-trained models, Helm charts for Kubernetes deployments and industry specific AI toolkits with software development kits (SDKs). The content provided by NVIDIA and third party ISVs simplify building, customizing and the integration of GPU-optimized software into workflows, accelerating the time to solutions for users.
The NGC private registry provides you with a secure space to store and share custom containers, models, resources, and helm charts within your enterprise. Take advantage of the deployment patterns you love from the Catalog - but with your bespoke assets.
With NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) CLI, you can perform many of the same operations that are available from the NGC website, such as running jobs, viewing Docker repositories and downloading AI models within your organization and team space.
The NGC Web API is an interface for querying information from and enacting change in an NGC environment.
The NVIDIA NGC Python software development kit enables you to develop Python utilities and applications to integrate with NVIDIA GPU Cloud.