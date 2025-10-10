Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
Accelerated GATK4 CollectWGSMetrics.

This tool applies an accelerated version of the GATK CollectWGSMetrics for assessing coverage and quality of an aligned whole-genome BAM file. This includes metrics such as the fraction of reads that pass the base and mapping quality filters, and the coverage levels (read-depth) across the genome. These act as an overall quality check for the user, allowing assessment of how well a sequencing run has performed.

Quick Start

# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun bammetrics \
    --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    --bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --out-metrics-file /outputdir/${METRICS_FILE}

Compatible GATK4 Command

The command below is the GATK4 counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.

$ gatk CollectWgsMetrics \
    -R <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    -I <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
    -O <OUTPUT_DIR>/${METRICS_FILE}

bammetrics Reference

Run bammetrics on a BAM file to generate a metrics file.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O ‑‑ref REF Yes Path to the reference file.
I/O ‑‑bam BAM Yes Path to the BAM file.
I/O ‑‑interval‑file INTERVAL_FILE No Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times.
I/O ‑‑out‑metrics‑file OUT_METRICS_FILE Yes Output Metrics File.
Tool ‑‑minimum‑base‑quality MINIMUM_BASE_QUALITY No Minimum base quality for a base to contribute coverage. (default: 20)
Tool ‑‑minimum‑mapping‑quality MINIMUM_MAPPING_QUALITY No Minimum mapping quality for a read to contribute coverage. (default: 20)
Tool ‑‑count‑unpaired No If specified, count unpaired reads and paired reads with one end unmapped.
Tool ‑‑coverage‑cap COVERAGE_CAP No Treat positions with coverage exceeding this value as if they had coverage at this value (but calculate the difference for PCT_EXC_CAPPED). (default: 250)
Tool ‑L INTERVAL, ‑‑interval INTERVAL No Interval within which to collect metrics from the BAM/CRAM file. All intervals will have a padding of 0 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000").
Performance ‑‑num‑threads NUM_THREADS No Number of threads to run. (default: 12)
Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
