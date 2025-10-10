bammetrics
Accelerated GATK4 CollectWGSMetrics.
This tool applies an accelerated version of the GATK CollectWGSMetrics for assessing coverage and quality of an aligned whole-genome BAM file. This includes metrics such as the fraction of reads that pass the base and mapping quality filters, and the coverage levels (read-depth) across the genome. These act as an overall quality check for the user, allowing assessment of how well a sequencing run has performed.
See the bammetrics Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
pbrun bammetrics \
--ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
--bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
--out-metrics-file /outputdir/${METRICS_FILE}
The command below is the GATK4 counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.
$ gatk CollectWgsMetrics \
-R <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
-I <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
-O <OUTPUT_DIR>/${METRICS_FILE}
Run bammetrics on a BAM file to generate a metrics file.
Type
Name
Required?
Description
|I/O
|‑‑ref REF
|Yes
|Path to the reference file.
|I/O
|‑‑bam BAM
|Yes
|Path to the BAM file.
|I/O
|‑‑interval‑file INTERVAL_FILE
|No
|Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times.
|I/O
|‑‑out‑metrics‑file OUT_METRICS_FILE
|Yes
|Output Metrics File.
|Tool
|‑‑minimum‑base‑quality MINIMUM_BASE_QUALITY
|No
|Minimum base quality for a base to contribute coverage. (default: 20)
|Tool
|‑‑minimum‑mapping‑quality MINIMUM_MAPPING_QUALITY
|No
|Minimum mapping quality for a read to contribute coverage. (default: 20)
|Tool
|‑‑count‑unpaired
|No
|If specified, count unpaired reads and paired reads with one end unmapped.
|Tool
|‑‑coverage‑cap COVERAGE_CAP
|No
|Treat positions with coverage exceeding this value as if they had coverage at this value (but calculate the difference for PCT_EXC_CAPPED). (default: 250)
|Tool
|‑L INTERVAL, ‑‑interval INTERVAL
|No
|Interval within which to collect metrics from the BAM/CRAM file. All intervals will have a padding of 0 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000").
|Performance
|‑‑num‑threads NUM_THREADS
|No
|Number of threads to run. (default: 12)
|Runtime
|‑‑verbose
|No
|Enable verbose output.
|Runtime
|‑‑x3
|No
|Show full command line arguments.
|Runtime
|‑‑logfile LOGFILE
|No
|Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
|Runtime
|‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR
|No
|Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
|Runtime
|‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
|No
|Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
|Runtime
|‑‑keep‑tmp
|No
|Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
|Runtime
|‑‑no‑seccomp‑override
|No
|Do not override seccomp options for docker.
|Runtime
|‑‑version
|No
|View compatible software versions.
|Runtime
|‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks
|No
|Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.